A Stunning Look At The World Through The Eyes Of The 2026 European Photography Awards Winners (23 Pics)

The world can look remarkably different when seen through the right lens. The 2026 European Photography Awards brings together photographers who found those moments and turned them into images that make us pause, look closer, and see familiar subjects in entirely new ways.
The awards are part of the International Awards Associate (IAA) program, which has received more than 100,000 entries from 124 countries and draws on a judging panel of over 200 international judges. The 2026 competition covers both professional and amateur photographers, with categories ranging from Fine Art and Documentary to Wildlife, Travel, Architecture, Fashion, Editorial, and Street Photography. Winning work can receive Platinum, Gold, or Silver distinctions, with the highest honors reserved for the Photographer and Category of the Year.
Below, we’ve picked some of our favorite winning photographs from this year’s awards. Scroll down to discover the surprising moments, remarkable places, and curious details hidden in these images.
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#1 Vanishing Worlds By Roberto Pazzi, Culture Category Winner (Professional)
A photographic journey into the fragile beauty of humanity’s disappearing cultural landscapes. Through images of remote places and intimate moments, the project explores communities whose traditions, rituals, and ways of life are slowly being erased by the advance of globalization and technological change. As modernity expands, ancient languages fall silent, ancestral knowledge fades, and collective memory dissolves into the uniform rhythm of a connected world. The photographs do not seek to idealize the past, but to bear witness to the quiet disappearance of cultural diversity that has shaped human identity for millennia. The project invites reflection on what is lost when cultural frontiers fade. Each image stands as a fragment of shared memory, a reminder that the extinction of difference is not only the loss of others’ stories, but the erosion of our own origins.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#2 Weightless Morning By Thibault Gerbaldi, Platinum Winner (Amateur)
A child runs with a handmade kite along a village road in rural Bali, where kite flying remains a seasonal tradition linked to community life and local craftsmanship. Built collectively and flown during the dry season, these kites reflect the rhythms of village life and the continuity of Balinese cultural practice.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#3 Half Second Before By Natalya Pyrogova, Platinum Winner (Professional)
Half second before incident. Nazaré big waves season demands tremendous effort and focus from the athletes; the slightest mistake can lead to tragedy. The incident involving the Brazilian surfer resulted in a complex rescue operation that, fortunately, had a successful outcome.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#4 Edge Of Night By Jason Marino, Platinum Winner (Professional)
On a quiet Alberta ridge, a herd of deer pauses at the fragile boundary between earth and sky. Above them, the aurora unfurls in silent waves, painting the darkness with fleeting light. In that suspended moment, wildlife and wilderness share the same breath. Edge of Night preserves a rare moment when stillness and movement meet in the deep hush of night.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#5 Starry Matterhorn By Lukas Trixl, Platinum Winner (Amateur)
“It was always a dream of mine to capture this iconic mountain and in September 2025 I made this dream come true. The cherry on top were the great weather conditions for a milky way shot.”
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#6 Black Hole By Eva Wang, Portrait Category Winner (Professional)
“You’re like a black hole, irresistible to me. I’m absorbed, dominated. Lost my free will.”
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#7 Framed Presence By Yuchen Huang, Platinum Winner (Professional)
A solitary figure defines the scale of space, held within a constructed void.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#8 Veins Of Fire By Andreia Costa, Natural Art Category Winner (Amateur)
Photographed in Guatemala, this image captures one of the most intense moments of the Fuego volcano’s eruptive activity. For a few seconds, the mountain released an explosion of lava and volcanic material that transformed the night into a landscape of light, heat, and movement.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#9 Where Time Stands Still By Ryuhei Suguri, Platinum Winner (Amateur)
Beneath a sky illuminated by ancient starlight, a solitary tree stands quietly beside still water. The reflection creates a sense of balance between earth and sky, reality and imagination. While the stars reveal light that has traveled for thousands of years, the tree remains rooted in the present moment. This scene reminded me of the connection between the vast scale of the universe and the brief yet meaningful experience of being alive beneath it.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#10 Still, The Light Remains By Tamau, Platinum Winners (Professional)
A lighthouse stands beneath a vast night sky, its beam rising into the darkness. The stars above shine like distant lighthouses of their own, each carrying its own quiet light. Together they suggest that guidance is not singular, but shared across the earth and sky.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#11 Edge Of The Feast By Michelle Valberg, Photographer Of The Year (Professional)
A humpback whale surges to the surface, mouth wide, pleats stretched, engulfed in the rush of a feeding moment. Water folds around its jaw as the ocean erupts with motion and sound. In a split second of precision and chaos, a gull drops toward the opening, skimming the very edge of the whale’s reach. Photographed in the Great Bear Rainforest, this image captures the intensity and timing of a feeding event where everything converges. The scale is overwhelming, the coordination exact. The gull moves with instinct, threading a line between risk and reward, while the whale commits fully to the moment. It is a scene shaped by abundance and survival, where species intersect in a brief and extraordinary exchange.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#12 The White Harvest By Thea Mihu, Photographer Of The Year (Amateur)
This photograph documents the traditional salt harvest in Dong Ninh Hoa Ward, part of Vietnam’s Hon Khoi Salt Fields, where manual salt production has sustained local communities for generations. Across hundreds of hectares of shallow evaporation ponds, a small group of workers continues the centuries-old practice of harvesting salt using only seawater, sunlight, and wind. The image highlights the remarkable scale of the landscape compared to the few individuals who maintain it, illustrating both the physical demands of the work and the enduring connection between people and the environment. As modernization transforms many traditional industries, these salt fields remain a testament to resilience and the value of preserving time-honored ways of life.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#13 A Mother’s Wake By Gonagai, Platinum Winner
Every winter, humpback whales return to the warm waters of Okinawa, Japan, to give birth and raise their calves. Respecting their space and keeping a careful distance, I witnessed a quiet moment as a calf followed its mother across the sea. Their journey spoke not of spectacle, but of trust, protection, and the enduring bond between parent and child.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#14 The Beauty Of The Deep By Zhong An Yu, Platinum Winner (Professional)
This is a series of underwater photographs created using the technique of condensed framing. From an artistic visual standpoint, the works are already remarkably powerful—yet this remains an external expression. What is truly intriguing is the interplay and seamless integration between the main subjects and their supporting elements, achieving a state of perfection. Beneath the vibrant appearances of the underwater life lies the photographer’s creative ingenuity and bold editorial choices, where the coordination of color and form elevates the images to a realm of transcendence and innovation.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#15 Silent Resilience By Lucas Dragone, General News Category Winner (Professional)
Wuhan, a city of more than ten million souls, breathes in contrasts. In winter’s pale light, these photographs wander through neighborhoods marked for demolition, where walls collapse to give way to vast towers of apartments. Yet amid rubble and silence, daily life continues. This is resilience without noise, resistance without anger: the simple act of living in the heart of disappearance. In the immensity of a city constantly rebuilding itself, these fragile scenes remind us that humanity endures, quietly, with grace.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#16 The Poetry Of Dust And Horn By Gabi Steiner, Platinum Winner (Amateur)
This series explores daily life within the Mundari cattle camps of South Sudan, where the relationship between people and cattle reaches far beyond practical necessity. Here, cattle are not only a source of livelihood, but an essential part of identity, memory, and belonging. Amid dust, smoke, and ash, everyday moments unfold quietly: children at play, gestures of care, routines repeated from one generation to the next. Ash from burned cattle dung covers skin and animals alike, serving practical purposes while becoming part of a visual landscape shaped by life itself. Rather than focusing on spectacle, this series seeks to observe the intimacy of a world where humans and animals share the same space, rhythms, and existence. It is a story about connection, endurance, and the quiet beauty found within ordinary moments.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#17 Fading – The Last Of Their Kinds By Philipp Schmieja, Culture Category Winner (Amateur)
Amidst conflicts, colonization, westernization, and modernization, silent cultural treasures still await, carrying quiet testimonies and distant eras. Rites, languages, beliefs, dance, dress, cuisine, and communal systems once shaped identities, yet they are fading—every two weeks an Indigenous language dies. Forced assimilation and displacement have taken a devastating toll on their traditions. Indigenous communities have been marginalized and their practices suppressed. Younger generations often view the customs as irrelevant or outdated. Adding to this loss, traditional festivals and dances are commercialized for tourism in some regions, stripping them of their sacred and communal meaning. These photographs were not meant to criticize but to preserve. They are fragments of different lives, forming a bridge between generations, between past and now. This set of photographs seeks to evoke the richness of our global heritage — a reflective inquiry into what is lost when the world changes faster than memory can preserve. As well as contributing to global diversity, cultures with ancient knowledge support the wellbeing of both developed and developing worlds by teaching us other ways of thinking.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#18 Hong Kong From Above By Derry Ainsworth, Drone Category Winner (Professional)
Hong Kong From Above’ is a mesmerizing aerial series by Derry Ainsworth that transforms one of the world’s most vertical territories into a flat canvas of striking geometries and hidden patterns. Moving past traditional street-level chaos, Ainsworth utilizes a top-down, bird’s-eye perspective to strip away the familiarity of the city’s skyline. From the tightly packed residential blocks of Kowloon to the hyper-modern corporate monoliths of Central, the images explore the hypnotic symmetry, repetitive grids, and vibrant colour gradients that define Hong Kong’s unique aerial landscape. Rooted in his background in architectural design, Ainsworth’s series captures a fascinating duality: the immense scale of human engineering juxtaposed with the organic ways life organizes itself within rigid boundaries. By reframing extreme urban density into abstract art, the project highlights the intersection where the concrete jungle abruptly meets nature, challenging the viewer’s perception of spatial design and showcasing a familiar metropolis from an entirely new vantage point.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#19 Standing Tall By Michelle Valberg, Wildlife Category Winner (Professional)
A row of king penguins stands shoulder to shoulder along the shore, each one facing into the wind as waves surge and retreat. In the foreground, kelp twists and sweeps with the pull of the water, adding a sense of motion that contrasts with the birds’ stillness. Beyond them, the mountains of South Georgia rise cold and distant, anchoring the scene in scale and place. The composition holds a quiet rhythm. Repetition in the line of penguins, movement in the water, and the layered depth from shore to summit. Their posture feels unified, grounded, as if bound by the same force shaping the land around them. This image reflects resilience and presence, where life holds steady against the elements in one of the most remote and powerful environments on earth.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#20 Survive To Legacy By Philipp Schmieja, Documentary Category Winner (Amateur)
The Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias abducted and hurt Nuba residents in South Kordofan (Sudan) for decades. Nuba are increasingly under pressure to give up their customs, but they are still retaining their distinct culture. Their ancient practice of wrestling and stick fighting is more than a sport, it is a rite of passage to adulthood. And it evolved from being a martial art into a celebrated cultural event. The purpose is to build group identity by representing their villages. Those so-called Big Sura are mostly held in the harvest season or during festivities. It fosters a sense of camaraderie and solidarity among the Nuba. The Nuba people are dancers, warriors, masters of resilience. They are one of the world’s most captivating tribes with a deep connection to their homeland. After more than 60 years of total isolation, the silence around the Nuba begins to break. Those are one of the first photographs that have been taken after Leni Riefenstahl’s photography and narratives in 1960s til 1970s. Her photographs published in 1973 sparked worldwide controversy at the time.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#21 L’arbre Urbain: Montpellier’s White Canopy By Felipe Martín-Serrano Ortiz, Building Category Winner (Amateur)
A striking architectural portrait of L’Arbre Blanc by Sou Fujimoto. This shot celebrates its “exuberant canopy” of radical, cantilevered balconies stretching like organic foliage. A sharp, low-angle perspective emphasizes the intricate geometry against the deep blue sky. Crucially, the composition frames the tower’s monumental scale against the human scale of cyclists below, grounding this vertical wonder in the daily urban flow.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#22 Madonna Of The Blue By Rintaro Ukon, Platinum Winner (Professional)
A moment encountered while photographing whales in Tonga. Without scuba equipment or artificial lighting, I entered the water alone as a photographer. A mother humpback whale slowly opened her immense body, keeping her calf close beside her. She spread her great pectoral fins and looked directly toward me through the deep blue. Her movement was not dramatic; it felt as if her enormous body were dancing with the breathing rhythm of the sea itself. Freediving requires a constant state of calm. The essential part of this encounter was not to frighten the two whales, but to be accepted, even briefly, as a quiet presence in their world. Beside the mother, the calf swam close to her body. In the light falling from the surface, their overlapping forms appeared for an instant like a Madonna and Child beneath the sea. It was a moment of overwhelming scale and profound stillness.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
#23 Remarkables By Stephan Romer, Platinum Winner (Amateur)
Last light on the Remarkables, Queenstown, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Image source: The 2026 European Photography Awards
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