77 Times Books Caused Serious Illusions

by

It’s interesting how when you place a magazine or book cover in front of a person correctly, they blend in perfectly looking like one whole figure and create an optical illusion. As long as the magazine or book cover is in the right place at the right time, you could get a lot of people thinking… To get you bored pandas to think, we share a list of optical  illusions using book or magazine covers. Take a look, add your own illusions if you’ve captured any, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

If you enjoyed this list, also check out our previous one of incredible optical illusions, including not only books and magazines.

#1 Charlaine Harris Book Face

Image source: powiat-slupca.pl

#2 Putin’s Face

#3 Sister Fell Asleep While Reading A Magazine

Image source: reddit

#4 Entrepreneur

Image source: emmababygirl

#5 Salvador Dali Book Cover

Image source: creapassions

#6 Styx & Stone Book Cover

Image source: Seventh Street Books

#7 Book Face Bikini Girl

Image source: email-junk

#8 Why…so Serious?

Image source: chplnj

#9 Amazing Book Cover

Image source: CORPUS LIBRIS

#10 In One Person Book Cover

Image source: Corpus Libris

#11 When Fraser Met Billy Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#12 The Great Cover Up

#13 Face Punch Book Cover

Image source: Emily Pullen

#14 Wife Has Fallen Asleep Beneath The Paper. This Freaked Me Out For A Second

Image source: craigstone

#15 Charlaine Harris Book Face

Image source: mindfood.com

#16 Manhood Book Cover

Image source: Corpus Libris

#17 Sounds Like A Good Book

Image source: daxtianLL

#18 It Will Come To Me Book Cover

Image source:  Ray Delara

#19 Sangfuglen Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#20 Baby Face Magazine

Image source: bajiroo

#21 A Shore Thing Book Cover

Image source: chplnj

#22 This Student Had A Lot Of Fun With This!

Image source: suggest-keywords.com

#23 Husband Factor Book Cover

Image source: Şebnem Burcuoğlu

#24 Breathing Underwater Book Cover

#25 Creative Book Cover

Image source: Henrico Library

#26 The Secret Lives Of Sports Fan Book Cover

Image source: Corpus Libris

#27 Twilight Book Cover

Image source: chapelboro.com

#28 Dior Magazine Cover, Justin Bieber Book Cover

Image source: outofphrase, cubiclebot

#29 Funniest Reading Book With Amazing Imagination

#30 Belushi Repost From Work

Image source: storify

#31 Perles, Diamants Et Merveilles Book Face

Image source: zsstaszica.pila.pl

#32 Beard

Image source: Xavier Segers

#33 Drowning In Books

#34 Book Illusion

Image source: DeyLonn

#35 Beautiful Woman Book Cover On How A Brilliant Librarian Promotes Reading Books

Image source: alienonion.blogspot.lt

#36 Yvonne Hirdman Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#37 Jeanette Sigsggard Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#38 Sad Face Book Cover

Image source: imgur

#39 Requiem Book Cover

Image source: chapelboro.com

#40 Richelle Mead Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#41 Baby Faces Book Cover

Image source: yolreligion.com

#42 Six Pack Coming Soon

#43 Bedrag Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#44 Stiff

#45 Nicole Kidman Magazine

Image source: Emma Wright

#46 Red Light Properties Book Cover

Image source: Emily Pullen

#47 Nagyapam Book Cover

Image source: imgur

#48 Leila Sales Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#49 Memories Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#50 Jane Susanne Andersen Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#51 In Bed With David Nivin!

#52 The Warrior’s Collection Book Cover

Image source: talesofonecity.wordpress.com

#53 Never Let Me Go Book Cover

Image source: The New York Public Library

#54 Murakami’s Norwegian Wood Book Cover

Image source: corpuslibris

#55 Audrey Style

Image source: Nytimes

#56 Kisser Paludan Book Cover

Image source: roskildebib

#57 See Through Magazine

Image source: ken sent me

#58 The Front Cover Of Fifty-fifty

Image source: Corpus Libris

#59 Panic Book Cover

Image source: chplnj

#60 A Broad

#61 The Big Penis Book Cover

Image source: Corpus Libris

#62 Fashion

#63 Clive Davis Book Cover

Image source: CORPUS LIBRIS

#64 J.R.Ward Book Cover

Image source: pargasbib

#65 A Dog’s Journey

Image source: talesofonecity

#66 What Happens When You Go In The Library

Image source: http://canterburylibrary.tumblr.com/

#67 Otherwise Engaged

#68 Cut Me Loose

#69 Surprising Magazine

#70 Miles From Ordinary Book Face

Image source: explosion.com

#71 Vampire Diaries Book Cover

#72 A Little Life Book Cover

Image source: jmrlib

#73 The Girl Behind The Magazine Is Even More Beautiful.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
