77 Times Books Caused Serious Illusions

It’s interesting how when you place a magazine or book cover in front of a person correctly, they blend in perfectly looking like one whole figure and create an optical illusion. As long as the magazine or book cover is in the right place at the right time, you could get a lot of people thinking… To get you bored pandas to think, we share a list of optical illusions using book or magazine covers. Take a look, add your own illusions if you’ve captured any, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!
#1 Charlaine Harris Book Face
Image source: powiat-slupca.pl
#2 Putin’s Face
#3 Sister Fell Asleep While Reading A Magazine
Image source: reddit
#4 Entrepreneur
Image source: emmababygirl
#5 Salvador Dali Book Cover
Image source: creapassions
#6 Styx & Stone Book Cover
Image source: Seventh Street Books
#7 Book Face Bikini Girl
Image source: email-junk
#8 Why…so Serious?
Image source: chplnj
#9 Amazing Book Cover
Image source: CORPUS LIBRIS
#10 In One Person Book Cover
Image source: Corpus Libris
#11 When Fraser Met Billy Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#12 The Great Cover Up
#13 Face Punch Book Cover
Image source: Emily Pullen
#14 Wife Has Fallen Asleep Beneath The Paper. This Freaked Me Out For A Second
Image source: craigstone
#15 Charlaine Harris Book Face
Image source: mindfood.com
#16 Manhood Book Cover
Image source: Corpus Libris
#17 Sounds Like A Good Book
Image source: daxtianLL
#18 It Will Come To Me Book Cover
Image source: Ray Delara
#19 Sangfuglen Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#20 Baby Face Magazine
Image source: bajiroo
#21 A Shore Thing Book Cover
Image source: chplnj
#22 This Student Had A Lot Of Fun With This!
Image source: suggest-keywords.com
#23 Husband Factor Book Cover
Image source: Şebnem Burcuoğlu
#24 Breathing Underwater Book Cover
#25 Creative Book Cover
Image source: Henrico Library
#26 The Secret Lives Of Sports Fan Book Cover
Image source: Corpus Libris
#27 Twilight Book Cover
Image source: chapelboro.com
#28 Dior Magazine Cover, Justin Bieber Book Cover
Image source: outofphrase, cubiclebot
#29 Funniest Reading Book With Amazing Imagination
#30 Belushi Repost From Work
Image source: storify
#31 Perles, Diamants Et Merveilles Book Face
Image source: zsstaszica.pila.pl
#32 Beard
Image source: Xavier Segers
#33 Drowning In Books
#34 Book Illusion
Image source: DeyLonn
#35 Beautiful Woman Book Cover On How A Brilliant Librarian Promotes Reading Books
Image source: alienonion.blogspot.lt
#36 Yvonne Hirdman Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#37 Jeanette Sigsggard Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#38 Sad Face Book Cover
Image source: imgur
#39 Requiem Book Cover
Image source: chapelboro.com
#40 Richelle Mead Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#41 Baby Faces Book Cover
Image source: yolreligion.com
#42 Six Pack Coming Soon
#43 Bedrag Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#44 Stiff
#45 Nicole Kidman Magazine
Image source: Emma Wright
#46 Red Light Properties Book Cover
Image source: Emily Pullen
#47 Nagyapam Book Cover
Image source: imgur
#48 Leila Sales Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#49 Memories Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#50 Jane Susanne Andersen Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#51 In Bed With David Nivin!
#52 The Warrior’s Collection Book Cover
Image source: talesofonecity.wordpress.com
#53 Never Let Me Go Book Cover
Image source: The New York Public Library
#54 Murakami’s Norwegian Wood Book Cover
Image source: corpuslibris
#55 Audrey Style
Image source: Nytimes
#56 Kisser Paludan Book Cover
Image source: roskildebib
#57 See Through Magazine
Image source: ken sent me
#58 The Front Cover Of Fifty-fifty
Image source: Corpus Libris
#59 Panic Book Cover
Image source: chplnj
#60 A Broad
#61 The Big Penis Book Cover
Image source: Corpus Libris
#62 Fashion
#63 Clive Davis Book Cover
Image source: CORPUS LIBRIS
#64 J.R.Ward Book Cover
Image source: pargasbib
#65 A Dog’s Journey
Image source: talesofonecity
#66 What Happens When You Go In The Library
Image source: http://canterburylibrary.tumblr.com/
#67 Otherwise Engaged
#68 Cut Me Loose
#69 Surprising Magazine
#70 Miles From Ordinary Book Face
Image source: explosion.com
#71 Vampire Diaries Book Cover
#72 A Little Life Book Cover
Image source: jmrlib
#73 The Girl Behind The Magazine Is Even More Beautiful.
