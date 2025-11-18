21 Ways To Be A Little Extra In Your Day-To-Day, Because you Deserve It

Life’s too short for boring routines and basic necessities. It’s time to inject a little bit of “extra” into your everyday, without breaking the bank or turning into a full-on diva. We’re talking about those little luxuries that elevate the ordinary, the affordable indulgences that make you feel like a million bucks (even if your bank account says otherwise).
So, get ready to ditch the drab and embrace the fab with these 21 finds that strike the perfect balance between practicality and pizzazz. From kitchen gadgets that make meal prep feel like a gourmet experience to self-care essentials that turn your bathroom into a spa-like retreat, these products will have you living your best life, one little luxury at a time.
#1 This Desktop Water Bottle Dispenser Is The Sleek And Stylish Way To Keep Your H2o On Tap, No More Reaching For A Lukewarm Bottle From Your Bag
Review: “OMG when I tell you this product is a life saver I mean no need for me to leave my bed to get water anymore I just set it so the amount I need and my glass is full .its so easy to use and convenient I am in love with this ❤️❤️❤️” – Tashae
Image source: Amazon.com, Rebecca
#2 Wake Up And Smell The Freshly Baked Bread (Not Burnt Toast) With This Bread Maker
Review: “This product has worked well since we purchased it. I’ve made several loaves of bread. As well as pizza dough that came out amazing! Not to mention the money we save from actually buying bread. We want to purchase some for our children.” – Dr. Ferman Felder
Image source: Amazon.com, Aimee
#3 Want A Face That Screams “I Woke Up Like This”? This Nuface Mini Starter Kit Will Give You That Coveted “Just Had A Facelift” Glow, Minus The Surgery
Review: “I bought it thinking about lifting up a little bit it also help with collagen and I can see it working and making my skin very smooth as well as seeing an increasing lift. It really does work. I do 8 minutes a day face and neck. I rarely write reviews but without reviews I probably would not purchased it, so here you go!” – Isabelle Roy Dowling
Image source: Amazon.com
#4 From Grapes To Potatoes, This Fruit And Vegetable Washing Machine Cleans It All With A Gentle Touch, Leaving You With Fresh And Delicious Ingredients For Your Culinary Creations
Review: “Easy to use. The blue light and bubbles let you know it’s working. I’ve had the product for about a month and it’s definitely increased the shelf life of my greens” – Jonathon
Image source: Amazon.com, jessica
#5 This 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set With Detachable Handle Will Turn Your Kitchen Into A Culinary Playground, Even If Your Cooking Skills Are More “Microwave Master” Than “Masterchef”
Review: “Love carote. Beautiful set. No stick. Easy to clean. Pretty color. First time using detachable handles. Strong grip. Like that I can stack them easily in my cabinet. Great deal on this set to add to my other pieces. Thanks carote and amazon !!!” – tonya
Image source: Amazon.com, ivana a
#6 Ditch The Soggy Bath Mat And Upgrade To This Stylish And Functional Dorai Home Bath Stone Mat
Review: “I have one in each bathroom. They are fantastic. Quickly absorb the water from my feet, looks great, feels great when I get out of the shower. Do not get knockoffs! Dorai quality is above all” – KW
Image source: Amazon.com, Alysia L
#7 From Frothy Cappuccinos To Iced Lattes, This Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker Is Your Ticket To A Barista-Level Coffee Experience At Home
Review: “Very easy to use and saving me money on buying Starbucks or Dunkin. The cold brew option is delicious, strong, and quick to make. I especially love that it comes with a coffee scoop that measures how much you need. The stainless steal is gorgeous, machine itself is sturdy, and noise is very minimal. Highly recommend over a keurig!” – Olivia Danaher
Image source: Amazon.com, Sara
#8 Your Dorm Room/Office/Man Cave Just Got A Whole Lot Cooler (Literally) With This Retro Mini Fridge Cooler
Review: “I purchased this tiny fridge to hold drinks, eye patches, etc. for my guests to enjoy and it’s perfect! Small cans, bottles, and other comfort items fit nicely and my family/friends love it! It’s also super quiet, so it’s not disruptive as they sleep! Highly recommend!” – Morgan S.
Image source: Amazon.com, Kathleen
#9 Transform Your Boring Living Room Into A Cinematic Wonderland With This Portable Bluetooth Movie Projector
Review: “The price, value, quality and versatility of this project is incredible. Very easy to set up, and the picture quality is very good. I can’t believe the quality of the video given the price of this projector. We simply purchased a Bluetooth speaker and now we enjoy surround sound. You simply cannot go wrong with this product.” – JR
Image source: Amazon.com, Catherine S. Shepard
#10 Forget About Balancing Your Book On The Edge Of The Tub Or Risking Your Phone In The Water. This Bathtub Tray Has Got You Covered
Review: “This tray is high quality! I’ve had ones in the past that were cheap, the sliding side rail didn’t fit and it was weak! If you are looking for a nice bath tray, you won’t be disappointed with this one! It’s solid and sturdy!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, calvin marks
#11 With Its Heat Boost Feature And Soothing Bubbles, This Homedics Foot Spa Massager Is The Ultimate Way To Treat Your Feet Like Royalty
Review: “Highly recommended – it’s like having a professional spa day for your feet. The bubble intensity is not too much and the water never gets cold. Easy instructions, easy to use and I especially LOVE the handle and pumice stone that comes with it. Can’t say enough about it, if you need to relax and pamper your feet, BUY THIS PRODUCT! You won’t be sorry.” – Tina Johnson
Image source: Amazon.com, K Walter
#12 Gather ‘Round This Smokeless Wood Burning Patio Fire Pit For Cozy Nights Under The Stars, Without Smelling Like A Campfire The Next Morning
Review: “Super easy to assemble and works flawlessly.. Ladies listen up – SMOKELESS – the promised land- he can play with his fire- no stench! Perfection. Handsomely designed, breeze to remove ashes.” – J. Jackson
Image source: Amazon.com, Christian Valenza
#13 Say Goodbye To Thermostat Wars! This Google Nest Smart Thermostat Will Keep Everyone Happy With Its Personalized Comfort Settings
Review: “This product is very easy to install and program. Get the app and you can set schedules and control it with a mobile device. A no brainer.” – tim braaten
Image source: Amazon.com, Patricia
#14 Let Your AirPods Travel In Style With This Suitcase Design Case – They’ll Be The Most Fashionable Earbuds On The Block
Review: “Absolutely love this case and have gotten so many compliments! The attention to detail on the design is top-notch, simulating the iconic aluminum suitcase with precise cutouts for the charging port and back of the case. The lid also snaps shut securely.” – Rafael
Image source: Amazon.com, M. AbdulHakeem
#15 Forget Delivery! This Gas Pizza Oven Lets You Create Your Own Delicious, Crispy Pizzas In Minutes
Review: “So happy with our purchase of the OONI pizza oven. Great quality and a super fun and delicious way to create a pizza masterpiece. Would highly recommend this to be your first and/or next pizza oven.” – Deecee
Image source: Amazon.com, Elisa
#16 Coffee Lovers, Rejoice! This Vacuum Coffee Canister Will Preserve That Precious Bean Aroma, Making Every Morning Brew A Delightful Experience
Review: “I bought one and then bought 2 others later on. It’s so so good and you can hear the air come out when you press the button to open it. It’s a little work to vacuum the air out by twisting the top, however, it’s totally worth it for fresh coffee! 5/5 stars” – Ori Alv
Image source: Amazon.com, George B.
#17 No More Wrestling With Stubborn Corks! This Electric Wine Bottle Opener Makes Opening A Bottle Of Wine As Easy As Pressing A Button
Review: “I’ve tried 3 other wine bottle openers and after the last one failed and was so difficult to use, I gave it one more try with this one. It’s the best I’ve ever owned. It runs smooth and it’s beautiful too! Highly recommended!” – Debbie Cameron
Image source: Amazon.com, Elsie Daringer
#18 Say “Cheers” To Longer-Lasting Wine With These Vacuum Wine Stoppers
Review: “This is a fantastic wine stopper. I’ve searched, in vain, for a wine stopper that really works. Many claim to, but this one actually delivers. I use it for champagnes and sparkling wines, and it’s amazing how it can keep the bubbles. I highly recommend this.” – Romantic Gardener
Image source: Amazon.com, Julie
#19 Breakfast Is About To Become The Most Exciting Part Of Your Day With This High-Speed Touchscreen Smart Toaster
Review: “If you do not have this toaster,you are missing out, using old style toasters is over, this device is really cool and needed for the person with a busy day to day life. Get yourself one and you will not be disappointed” – Nicholas Harrison
Image source: Amazon.com, Jonathan Beam
#20 “I Can’t Find My Glasses!” Will Become A Phrase Of The Past With This Acrylic Eyeglass Organizer
Review: “Very happy with this very simple yet sophisticated sunglass display. Set up was super easy, took me a couple minutes. Quality is good too, not flimsy in support for your glasses. Shopping was overnight and arrived well packaged.” – Heather
Image source: Amazon.com, CAROLYN T.
#21 Water, But Make It Fashion! This Fruit Infusion Pitcher Is The Stylish Way To Stay Hydrated And Ditch Those Sugary Drinks
Review: “I had been buying flavored water at the grocery store. Then I read about fake sugars in those products. This pitcher has a large infuser element to put fresh fruits to create your own flavored water. It is a large pitcher so no constant refilling. Love the quality.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, lilacgal
