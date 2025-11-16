I Create Magical Scenarios With Wildlife Using Photoshop (16 Pics)

Both children and animals have an essence like no other. Using my photography and editing skills, I’ve compiled a series of photographs where I have made it possible to capture the purity of both in the same image.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2 Masha And The Bear III
#3 Curious Fox
#4
#5
#6 Wild Child
#7 Masha And The Bear II
#8 Tinkerbell
#9 Keep Me Close
#10 Mowgli The Wolf Boy
#11 Sleepy Little Lambs
#12 Cozy Winter
#13 Masha And The Bear
#14
#15
#16 Little Red Riding Hood
