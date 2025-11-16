I Create Magical Scenarios With Wildlife Using Photoshop (16 Pics)

by

Both children and animals have an essence like no other. Using my photography and editing skills, I’ve compiled a series of photographs where I have made it possible to capture the purity of both in the same image.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2 Masha And The Bear III

#3 Curious Fox

#4

#5

#6 Wild Child

#7 Masha And The Bear II

#8 Tinkerbell

#9 Keep Me Close

#10 Mowgli The Wolf Boy

#11 Sleepy Little Lambs

#12 Cozy Winter

#13 Masha And The Bear

#14

#15

#16 Little Red Riding Hood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
