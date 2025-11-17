40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

If you’ve ever been job hunting, you should be familiar with the pain of creating and/or updating your resume. Making yourself seem appealing by summarizing your work life and educational achievements can be quite a chore, especially for those of us that don’t enjoy boasting. The task can weigh on people so much, it’s often tempting to just send a quick message to the recruiter saying, “I can do this job, give me this job.” However, like many things in this modern world, we do need to go through the whole song and dance about it, with formatting, designing, and peppering it with personality (not too much, though!).

Bored Panda had a chat with Greg Langstaff (TikTokInstagramYouTube), a career coach and job search expert, on the do’s and don’ts of the resumes. This professional with over 620,000 followers on TikTok and 230,000 on Instagram had quite a few hot tips for any job hunter out there, so scroll down to get them.

If you’re in the middle of creating your resume right now and need some tips for what not to do, the collection of posts below will show you what will not get you hired. If you already have a resume and feel unsure about it, the list might help you realize that your efforts are, in fact, quite acceptable. And if you already have a job, scrolling down might make you feel like you should hold on to it as the job market is insane.

#1 Someone Sent Me A Picture Of This Resume. Hire This Man Now

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#2 Read This On An Applicant’s Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#3 This Resume Was Almost Perfect Until

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#4 Meirl

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#5 Receiving Resumes During A Pandemic

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#6 I’ll Do Anything For Work, But I Won’t Do That

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#7 Someone Sent A Resume With Their Duolingo Streak Under “Languages”

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#8 Someone Sent Their Resume And…

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#9 There Was An Attempt To Write A Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#10 Resume That Was Dropped Today And Impressed My Manager So He Decided To Call Him For An Interview

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#11 Received An Application Today. Here Is The “Resume” That Was With It

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#12 Some Guy Dropped This Resume Off At My Family’s Restaurant Today

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#13 Maybe The Worst Resume I Have Received

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#14 A Resume My Wife Received This Week

“Faith, m
Resume- was working at a trucking company, just got fired for insubordination: not true. looking for upright employer.”

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#15 Someone Dropped Off Their Resume Where I Work, I Feel Like I Should Call Them And Let Them Know

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#16 My Dad Asked For Help Sending His Resume Online And Handed Me This

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#17 Attached This Instead Of A Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#18 Wife’s Employer Received This Resume For A Position. He Got An Interview Because The Manager Couldn’t Stop Laughing

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#19 I Dunno If This Guy Was Trolling, But We Received This Resume A While Ago

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#20 One Of My Recruiters Just Received This Resume This Morning

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#21 Why Am I Getting Such An Influx Of People That Act Like This Is Not A Professional Job? Yes, You Need A Resume, And Sorry We Don’t “Hold Dogs Down”

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#22 A CV That Was Handed To Me In Work Recently That I Had To Get A Picture Of Before I Passed It On To The Manager

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#23 After Spending The Past Two Weeks Handing Out Resumes, I Just Noticed It Says Excessive Masturbation Under My Hobbies

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#24 A CV Emailed To The Recruitment Agency I Work For. This Is The Entire Resume And The Blue Is Where His Name Was

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#25 Well, It Definitely Makes An Impression

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#26 I Had A Question About Your Resume, Miss

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#27 I Once Received This Resume, And I’m Still Uncertain Whether The Person Intended It As A Joke

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#28 Guy Came Into Work With This Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#29 Give Hulk Job

Funny way to get your name out there. I gotta give this animator some props for guts.

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#30 My Company Is Hiring. This Was By Far My Favorite Resume. I Mean, Really?

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#31 There Was An Attempt To Showcase Language Skills On The CV

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#32 We Have Seen A Bad Resume Or Two, But This One Is Quite Special

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#33 Diabetes Is An Activity Now?

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#34 A Job Recruiter Actually Received This Resume. This Should Go Without Saying, But Don’t Do This

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#35 Just Saw This Resume. I Don’t Think They Know What A Reference Is

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#36 Presenting My 2004 Resume. “They’ll Hire Me For Sure”. They Didn’t

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#37 Our Company Received This Resume From An Applicant Today

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#38 This Kid Tried Applying At My Store The Other Day. He Used Tupac As The Background Of His Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#39 This Is An Actual Resume That I Received Today

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#40 Probably Best Not To Include That On Your Resume

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

#41 Local Company Received This Resume. I Bet They Hired Him On The Spot

40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

