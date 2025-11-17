40 Times Recruiters Were Dumbfounded By People’s Actual Resumes

If you’ve ever been job hunting, you should be familiar with the pain of creating and/or updating your resume. Making yourself seem appealing by summarizing your work life and educational achievements can be quite a chore, especially for those of us that don’t enjoy boasting. The task can weigh on people so much, it’s often tempting to just send a quick message to the recruiter saying, “I can do this job, give me this job.” However, like many things in this modern world, we do need to go through the whole song and dance about it, with formatting, designing, and peppering it with personality (not too much, though!).
Bored Panda had a chat with Greg Langstaff (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube), a career coach and job search expert, on the do’s and don’ts of the resumes. This professional with over 620,000 followers on TikTok and 230,000 on Instagram had quite a few hot tips for any job hunter out there, so scroll down to get them.
If you’re in the middle of creating your resume right now and need some tips for what not to do, the collection of posts below will show you what will not get you hired. If you already have a resume and feel unsure about it, the list might help you realize that your efforts are, in fact, quite acceptable. And if you already have a job, scrolling down might make you feel like you should hold on to it as the job market is insane.
#1 Someone Sent Me A Picture Of This Resume. Hire This Man Now
Image source: s0n-
#2 Read This On An Applicant’s Resume
Image source: mmutk
#3 This Resume Was Almost Perfect Until
Image source: marabou22
#4 Meirl
Image source: OreoSnorty69
#5 Receiving Resumes During A Pandemic
Image source: with-an-i
#6 I’ll Do Anything For Work, But I Won’t Do That
Image source: yuri__bot
#7 Someone Sent A Resume With Their Duolingo Streak Under “Languages”
Image source: SamuraiCorb1517
#8 Someone Sent Their Resume And…
Image source: HelloMyFriendloll
#9 There Was An Attempt To Write A Resume
Image source: JoeBaggoDonuts
#10 Resume That Was Dropped Today And Impressed My Manager So He Decided To Call Him For An Interview
Image source: je-suis-pauvre
#11 Received An Application Today. Here Is The “Resume” That Was With It
Image source: Blakedigital
#12 Some Guy Dropped This Resume Off At My Family’s Restaurant Today
Image source: DrSpy
#13 Maybe The Worst Resume I Have Received
Image source: FilecakeAbroad
#14 A Resume My Wife Received This Week
“Faith, m
Resume- was working at a trucking company, just got fired for insubordination: not true. looking for upright employer.”
Image source: Firmteacher
#15 Someone Dropped Off Their Resume Where I Work, I Feel Like I Should Call Them And Let Them Know
Image source: dropper54
#16 My Dad Asked For Help Sending His Resume Online And Handed Me This
Image source: Felch97
#17 Attached This Instead Of A Resume
Image source: Dani_Daniela
#18 Wife’s Employer Received This Resume For A Position. He Got An Interview Because The Manager Couldn’t Stop Laughing
Image source: CompasslessPigeon
#19 I Dunno If This Guy Was Trolling, But We Received This Resume A While Ago
Image source: supermarketgangbang
#20 One Of My Recruiters Just Received This Resume This Morning
Image source: joeswo214
#21 Why Am I Getting Such An Influx Of People That Act Like This Is Not A Professional Job? Yes, You Need A Resume, And Sorry We Don’t “Hold Dogs Down”
Image source: houndhandler3
#22 A CV That Was Handed To Me In Work Recently That I Had To Get A Picture Of Before I Passed It On To The Manager
Image source: Tex_
#23 After Spending The Past Two Weeks Handing Out Resumes, I Just Noticed It Says Excessive Masturbation Under My Hobbies
Image source: Luklaus
#24 A CV Emailed To The Recruitment Agency I Work For. This Is The Entire Resume And The Blue Is Where His Name Was
Image source: Nightwingvyse
#25 Well, It Definitely Makes An Impression
Image source: CityCalling
#26 I Had A Question About Your Resume, Miss
Image source: starwarsnerdguy
#27 I Once Received This Resume, And I’m Still Uncertain Whether The Person Intended It As A Joke
Image source: Luap2ll2
#28 Guy Came Into Work With This Resume
Image source: bradycat83
#29 Give Hulk Job
Funny way to get your name out there. I gotta give this animator some props for guts.
Image source: VisualNoiz
#30 My Company Is Hiring. This Was By Far My Favorite Resume. I Mean, Really?
Image source: TheUnbeliever
#31 There Was An Attempt To Showcase Language Skills On The CV
Image source: _whatevs_
#32 We Have Seen A Bad Resume Or Two, But This One Is Quite Special
Image source: haurys
#33 Diabetes Is An Activity Now?
Image source: SMASH917
#34 A Job Recruiter Actually Received This Resume. This Should Go Without Saying, But Don’t Do This
Image source: LEGResumeService
#35 Just Saw This Resume. I Don’t Think They Know What A Reference Is
Image source: ZincHead
#36 Presenting My 2004 Resume. “They’ll Hire Me For Sure”. They Didn’t
Image source: zaddawadda
#37 Our Company Received This Resume From An Applicant Today
Image source: BoydSchidt
#38 This Kid Tried Applying At My Store The Other Day. He Used Tupac As The Background Of His Resume
Image source: iamthebeefeater
#39 This Is An Actual Resume That I Received Today
Image source: bhoomeme
#40 Probably Best Not To Include That On Your Resume
Image source: pacificcoasthighway
#41 Local Company Received This Resume. I Bet They Hired Him On The Spot
Image source: gravehost42
