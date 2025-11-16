Someone Asks “What Job Position Is 100% Overvalued And Overpaid?” And 35 People Don’t Hold Back

There are quite decent odds that, right now, you’re sipping a cup of coffee or a mug of tea and taking a well-deserved break from work. Maybe you love your job and find what you do to be incredibly purposeful. Maybe things are quite the opposite and you absolutely loathe what you do, hoping to jump ship at the first opportunity. Whatever the case might be, you might feel underpaid…
…and that some people at your company or elsewhere in the job industry are incredibly overpaid. The skills that we think should be valued aren’t always what’s valued the most. And it shows! Artist Aaron, aka redditor u/Airsinner, asked the internet about the jobs that they believe are definitely overvalued and overpaid, and they delivered—with a bang! Scroll down to check out their opinions.
#1
Whatever it is the Kardashians do.
Image source: Eiffel-Tower777, imdb
#2
Influencer
Image source: tomhdesign, Laura Chouette
#3
Hospital CEO’s… and actually almost all hospital upper management. There are so many layers of management that many of them barely step foot into a healthcare facility EVER, let alone EVER speak to a patient, yet all of them make 6, 7, 8 figure salaries plus mega bonuses. My hospital network CEO makes $11 million salary not including bonuses, which bothers me, but bothers me even more are all the board members and s**t directly under him making nearly as much. It’s hundreds of millions of wasted money paid to the people trying to screw staff out of good pay and screwing patients into paying big bills.
Image source: Uajpqsa, Christina
#4
I really hate how the brightest minds of a generation have been funneled into finance instead of science, engineering, politics, medicine and a ton of other critically useful professions because finance is where the money is.
A hedge fund is just a gambling house. It makes no net contribution to society. It just moves money from one pocket to another. We, as one the whole, are not better off for its existence. That can’t be said of many other professions. We don’t need hedge fund managers. We need doctors.
What a waste.
Image source: echohole5, Scott Graham
#5
TV preachers.
Image source: Tuaisoq
#6
CEOs of hospitals. (I say this as a nurse who continually sees them get bonuses, despite us being short-staffed & getting 3% raises)
Image source: AbjectZebra2191, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Ex-politicians on the lecture circuit who get paid insane speaking fees
Image source: jahid232, Jorge Maya
#8
Anything in sports, honestly if they stopped playing what would change?
Image source: Boredasfbroforreal
#9
CEO of Tesla. The guy stays 100% of his time on Twitter, clearly it not that important for the company.
Image source: TalesM
#10
Anything that could be reduced to “I make a lot of money because I move a lot of money”, like brokers, insurers, wall street stuff, real estate agents…
Image source: _BlueFire_, Glenn Carstens-Peters
#11
President of FIFA
Image source: LucyVialli, Wikipedia
#12
Pharmaceutical or medical sales.
I’m a small scale clinician who deals with medical sales reps 5 days/week who are the [apparently] sweetest, bubbliest, most seemingly accommodating people on earth— if you buy their thing. Since your patients **need** theirs, except they’re usually not even medically qualified to make those determinations. They can’t answer medical questions relevant to their products. Every rep we deal with can be googled and earns >3x the combined salary of my office staff comprising 4 people.
Image source: Hvnisaplaceonerth, Sam Moghadam Khamseh
#13
Religious Leader
Image source: CrazyPickler
#14
We paid a guy/company $10,000 to come and do a motivational speech at the school, which was supposed to improve kindness among the kids at school. It didn’t work.
Image source: smalltownboarder, Borta
#15
College football coaches. The highest-paid public employees in many states, and is even more egregious considering for decades the students were not allowed to make money from endorsement deals and whatever. Glad that has changed, but it’s still ludicrous for Alabama or Mississippi for example to sink so much money into their football programs when the rest of the two states struggle in almost every other metric.
Image source: ShaneSeeman, Tim Mossholder
#16
EMS is the opposite if this. Just like to point out how many ambulances are shut down EVERYDAY because of understaffing.
EMS is treated like s**t for how much work they do. As a paramedic I have more responsibility than an RN, get paid less, and I’m not in a controlled environment.
To answer the question though pro Athletes are probably the best example.
Image source: BillNyeTheNazi5py
#17
Positions where the individual can’t (doesn’t know how to) perform the job of the persons beneath them yet are in charge of them.
Image source: rlahey3378
#18
Any CEO with a golden parachute and/or a salary greater than 100% over the average of the company.
Image source: MNJayW
#19
I know a life coach who charges $300-500 per person for a ‘seminar’ that’s just four hours of her leading yoga and breathing exercises and telling everyone they’re doing great. She makes $2,400 per weekend. F***ing wild.
Image source: ashwheee, JD Mason
#20
Not sure the exact title but saw a video of smug looking woman bumble bragging she makes 250k a year at some Org in los Angelos that “helps” homeless.
Basically what I’m getting at is b******t made up foundations that are just milking the system under the guise of “social work” to make bank and fleece people.
Image source: Professional_Bar3689
#21
Politician.
Image source: mpe8691
#22
Most middle management at large corporations. What do you do.
Image source: hisglasses66, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#23
Life coach
Image source: thewezel1995
#24
Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They’ve had a lengthy history of excessive demands ($4 million US spent on “entertainment” in Nagano, traffic lanes dedicated to IOC members during the games, etc.)
They make very few decisions, all of which are politically motivated. They travel extensively and are paid well for it:
[https://dailytrojan.com/2021/08/16/progress-without-profit-the-ioc-benefits-itself-at-the-expense-of-athletes/#:~:text=Although%20most%20IOC%20members%20are,meetings%20and%20at%20the%20Olympics](https://dailytrojan.com/2021/08/16/progress-without-profit-the-ioc-benefits-itself-at-the-expense-of-athletes/#:~:text=Although%20most%20IOC%20members%20are,meetings%20and%20at%20the%20Olympics).
From the article:
“Although technically a volunteer, the IOC President receives a yearly “allowance” of $251,000 and lives rent-free in a five-star hotel and spa in Switzerland. “
Image source: brighter_hell
#25
I’m bracing for impact here but ……Diversity and Inclusion officers are doing much of what HR has been doing for years.
Image source: roadrunner00
#26
Professional Athlete
Image source: TopShelfCrazy
#27
Homeopathic practitioner.
Image source: SuvenPan
#28
Anyone who makes a ton of money by inserting themselves into big transactions and charging fees as a percentage of the transaction (brokers, title companies, etc.).
Image source: raalic
#29
Stock broker. Parasitic middleman between oligarchs and other peoples money.
Image source: Wazula23
#30
Do car salesmen really do any work anymore?
Last time I bought a car I looked online, did my research, and knew exactly what I wanted and basically showed up ready to buy. The dealer just gave me the keys for a test drive, then did the paperwork for me.
Image source: miurabucho, Obi
#31
My mum from whom I am estranged works as the vice president of reward at an international company. She basically arranges contracts so millionaires can get more money and gets paid 189,000 pounds a year for it. Even she thinks it’s ridiculous.
Image source: NZKhrushchev, Dimitri Karastelev
#32
Knowing the CEO of one of the largest video game companies. CEO. He doesn’t know s**t about the industry.
Image source: businesslut
#33
If someone else is “Regional VP” they are either drowning in responsibilities working 70 hrs a week; or they have absolutely nothing to do other than collecting a check.
Image source: drchris6000, Ben Rosett
#34
Gillette ‘engineers’ – they took 5 years to go from 3 blades to 4
Image source: plexxxy, Brett Jordan
#35
My uncle was a commercial airline pilot. He described his job as “vastly overpaid in normal circumstances and vastly underpaid in emergency situations.”
Image source: idreallyrathernotktx, Kristopher Allison
Follow Us