Troye Sivan: Bio And Career Highlights

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Troye Sivan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Troye Sivan

June 5, 1995

Johannesburg, South Africa

31 Years Old

Gemini

Troye Sivan: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Troye Sivan?

Troye Sivan Mellet is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actor who first captured global attention through his compelling online presence. Known for his introspective pop music, he effortlessly translates personal narratives into widely resonant anthems.

He broke into the public eye with his 2014 EP TRXYE, featuring the single “Happy Little Pill,” which swiftly ascended the Australian music charts. This early success set the stage for his impactful career in both music and film.

Early Life and Education

His family moved to Perth, Western Australia, when Troye Sivan Mellet was two years old, leaving Johannesburg, South Africa, due to rising crime. He was raised in an Orthodox Jewish household and developed an early interest in performing.

Sivan attended Carmel School, a private Modern Orthodox institution, until 2009, when he transitioned to distance education to accommodate his burgeoning acting and singing career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Troye Sivan’s public life, with his most significant relationship being with model Jacob Bixenman. They dated for approximately four and a half years before parting ways in 2019 but remain close friends.

Prior to this, Sivan was linked to fellow YouTuber Connor Franta in the mid-2010s, a romance largely speculated by fans through their online interactions. Sivan has expressed a desire for a long-term relationship, though he has no children.

Career Highlights

Troye Sivan’s album Blue Neighbourhood, released in 2015, established his pop credentials and featured the multi-platinum single “Youth,” which became his first Top 40 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. His critically acclaimed second studio album, Bloom, further solidified his musical impact.

Beyond music, Sivan has carved out a notable acting career, portraying a young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starring in the Spud film trilogy. He also held a supporting role in the film Boy Erased and recently appeared in the HBO series The Idol.

Sivan has received various accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination for “Revelation” from the film Boy Erased and multiple ARIA Music Awards, cementing his status as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“If I want to be remembered as anything in this life it’s just ‘nice’. I feel like being nice to others is the coolest thing anyone can be.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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