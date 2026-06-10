67 Hilarious Images That Are Somehow Both Blessed And Cursed

Most folks are perfectly capable of feeling some sort of emotion when they see a picture, typically the feeling its author wanted them to feel. But sometimes life is wild enough to create combinations so bizarre that it becomes hard to even describe.
We’ve assembled a list of pics that straddle the line between cursed and blessed, which the internet deemed should be called cursed. You can leave your thoughts on that label in the comments below. Otherwise, get comfortable, prepare to be somewhat confused as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites.
#1 The Wrong One Got Put In Timeout
Image source: kylmkc
#2 Here You Are, We’ve Been Waiting For You, Come In
Image source: aleksey_the_slav
#3 Blursed Goose W A Crab Shell
Image source: Single_Fold_3025
The term “cursed image” was coined on social media in 2015 and has since become one of the internet’s most beloved and bizarre visual traditions. A cursed image refers to a picture, usually a photograph, that is perceived as mysterious or disturbing due to its content, poor quality, or a combination of the two.
The whole point is to make a person question why the image exists in the first place. It is not horror in the traditional sense. Nobody is screaming. There is no jump scare. Instead, it is more like stumbling upon a photo of a man sitting in a bathtub full of baked beans while staring directly into the camera, and feeling a very specific kind of confusion you cannot quite name.
#4 Blursed Cat
Image source: ITISNEVERTHATBAD
#5 I Don’t Know
Image source: SirBaconFace
#6 Toilet Party
Image source: ilqv
The cursed image concept originated from a Tumblr blog whose owner had a “voyeuristic hobby of searching the archives of Flickr to look at forgotten flash photography from years in the past.” What started as a niche corner of Tumblr eventually spread across Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram, picking up millions of fans along the way.
#7 Human Bird
Image source: United_Plastic_8530
#8 Forgive Me Father, I Had To Snap
Image source: prodoshmitter
#9 Do You Know How Fast You Were Running?
Image source: Extension_Split7212
The bottom line for a cursed image is the emotions it triggers rather than the specific pictures it displays. Discomfort, confusion, and an inexplicable need to keep staring are all part of the deal. As one researcher put it, people love “that tolerable forbidden zone, not too disgusting to turn around, but weird enough to keep us looking.”
#10 Caffeine Infinity Gauntlet
Image source: Round-Good1179
#11 Minion Rizz Detected
Image source: –lily-rose–
#12 Bro Spawned In Real Life
Image source: CharlesR_4
On the complete opposite end of the emotional spectrum, you have blessed images. Blessed images are generally pictures that are seen as positive, or the opposite of cursed images. The contents are typically cute or wholesome. Think a golden retriever gently holding someone’s hand at the vet. A grandpa learning to use a smartphone with the biggest grin on his face. A toddler and a puppy asleep in the exact same position.
#13 Blursed_beautiful View
Image source: all-the-goddesses_
#14 Pikachu Spotted At My Local Mall
Image source: Pooblbop
#15 I’ve Been Making A Stuffed Head Of Everyone Who Enters My Life
Image source: Noimpact_
The goal of a blessed image is to tuck the viewer in like a warm blanket by giving them uplifting and wholesome content. While cursed images make you question reality, blessed images make you feel like maybe everything is going to be okay after all. They are the internet’s version of a warm hug, and they have their own thriving Reddit community and dedicated social media pages to prove it.
#16 Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante
Image source: whiskey__throwaway
#17 Our Family Dog Will Cry Non Stop In The Car Unless He Is Up Front And Touching My Mom
Image source: smolhippie
#18 Cursed Photo Of My Wife
Image source: MiddleMaterial9796
For years, the internet operated with these two poles. Something was either cursed or blessed, unsettling or wholesome, a little nightmare or a little miracle. Then along came a third category that decided the binary was too simple, and honestly, it was right.
#19 What Hitting A Pile Of Mosquito At 90kmph Looks Like
Image source: ALIEN-CATALOGUE
#20 Blursed Selfie
Image source: Nintendophile79
#21 Geese Sitting In The Back Of A Car
Image source: Horseman-Of-Death
Blursed images are photographs that are simultaneously blessed and cursed. As such, they can be funny, wholesome, or deeply unsettling, and are often famous for evoking visceral emotions that simply do not exist or are impossible to describe. The word itself is exactly what it sounds like: “blessed” and “cursed” smashed together into one perfectly chaotic portmanteau. The popularity of blursed images began primarily in early 2018, gradually rising in the following years until it became a much more mainstream phenomenon, spreading from Reddit to Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram.
#22 Stuck On The Ceiling
Image source: SentenceDry7229
#23 Dino Detectives
Image source: obeboh
#24 Blessed Bear
Image source: Japan cursed images
The moderators of r/BlursedImages describe the goal as striking a perfect balance: 50 percent blessed, 50 percent cursed. But the most successful blursed images tend to lean a little heavier on one side or the other, with just enough of the opposite energy to taint your expectations. As an example, they describe a drawing of Goofy next to someone’s homemade imitation of it. Goofy alone? Pure blessed. The off replica? Just unsettling enough to tip the whole thing into blursed territory.
#25 Fast & The Furious: Wwe Edition
Image source: General-Ad-8129
#26 Bro Storing Snacks For Winter
Image source: TheForsakenWaffle
#27 Trust Me Bro, It Fits
Image source: plain_handle
Most blursed images cannot be explained by logic and lack any context behind their origin. They are typically shared with the intent of humor rather than the goals of leaving the viewer disturbed or positively uplifted, which are the presumed intentions of cursed and blessed images respectively. A blursed image is not trying to scare you, and it is not trying to make you feel warm inside. It is trying to make you send it to your group chat with zero explanation and watch the chaos unfold.
#28 Bro Evolved The Wrong Eevee
Image source: Otherwise-Sense-4941
#29 Tiny Farmer, Big Dreams
Image source: eizlan010
#30 Mcfingers
Image source: JaneMakkoli
The subreddit r/blursedimages has surpassed both cursed images and blessed images in popularity, with over 2.1 million members. That is a lot of people who have collectively decided that the grey zone between wholesome and horrifying is actually the most interesting place to be. The blursed images below are a perfect example of exactly that energy. Prepare to feel things you do not have words for.
#31 Potato Protection Squad
Image source: stangame
#32 Captain Unbothered, Ruler Of The Flooded Lands
Image source: Consistent_Bend2997
#33 Cathulhu The Destroyer
Image source: OriginalBlackberry89
#34 Tankitty, The Defender Of Catkind
Image source: Wendigo-Huldra_2003
#35 Pumpkinseed Sunfish With Legs: Ancient Ancestor Of All Land Animals
Image source: Full_Let1755
#36 Rare Pic Of Baby Barn Owl Dashing Across The Grass
Image source: pystar
#37 Gull On My Window Sill
Image source: tomaltenk
#38 Blursed Duck (Let Him In!)
Image source: late_to_redd1t
#39 Blursed Koala Mario
Image source: ____DEADPOOL_______
#40 This Man Is Doing Movember Right
Image source: F_period
#41 He Looks So Confused
Image source: gaktieryiit
#42 My Pumpkin Was Inspired By The Don’t Obey Posters In Portland
Image source: Maximum_Paper_6302
#43 Blursed Maternity Photo
Image source: patronsaintofdice
#44 Blursed Orange Cat
Image source: Ameennnnn
#45 Blursed Snack
Image source: VesterSSS
#46 Homer Simpson
Image source: Relkjo
#47 Blursed Ice Cream Bowl
Image source: noname130
#48 Carved My Coworker’s Head Out Of A Watermelon. Pineapple Pieces For Eyes
Image source: passthepizza32
#49 Cursed Spongebob
Image source: yng_Argxn
#50 The Grand Bunny. I Got This For Easter
Image source: miaisanidiot
#51 Cursed Doll
Image source: unknown
#52 Grandpa Is A Knight
Image source: SerendipitycyPan
#53 Average Anime Fight Scene
Image source: Timothy-M7
#54 Do Not Disturb
Image source: agfacid3
#55 The Family Neighborhood
Image source: Hosanna20
#56 Bro Got Eaten By Childhood
Image source: eizlan010
#57 If You Were A Gotham Criminal And Found This In A Public Bathroom, What Would You Do?
Image source: Lopsided_Fly8564
#58 Blursed Sign
Image source: jpugg
#59 My Buzz Lightyear Costume From 1996 Still Fits!!
Image source: Mister_Posting
#60 Blursed Summoning Jutsu
Image source: wasdxqwerty
#61 Took This One Myself
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Cursed Paper Roll
Image source: VictoriousVsk
#63 Watching Wall
Image source: Joelbannsted6969
#64 I Found A Fang Of Ronald McDonald’s Revolting Against KFC
Image source: zoba-zone
#65 Cold Computer
Image source: –lily-rose–
#66 Blursed Fit
Image source: dryseed
#67 Blursed Sign
Image source: That_Lil_Virus
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