A Collection Of Just Because Quotes To Share Some Life Experience

Sometimes, life doesn’t go where we would like it to go. And although that is alright, because with some perseverance and creativity you will eventually turn it around, some inspirational life quotes might be very welcome to lift your spirit and be the source of creativity.
The reason why many people like reading the life quotes of others is because even if you don’t think about it consciously, deep inside you know that they are talking from experience. They have already gone through the situation you are going through now, and came out of it, which means you can do it too. Quotes about people, their challenges and achievements make us reassess our own perspectives and often push our limits.
Some might argue with this, but think for yourself. When you’ve felt low, how many times has a caption about life under a photo suddenly helped you understand which step to take next?
While “just because” quotes are not necessarily quotes about change, they do show a simple correlation between two situations, or rather, lack thereof. And this is one very important thing about life – being able to understand what consequences to expect from your actions or your inactivity.
Have you ever come across any life-changing quotes that helped you find your road and realize that not giving up is the only way to achieve your dreams? Share them with us in the comments.
#1
“Just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation and disrespect.”
#2
“Just because a decision hurts, doesn’t mean that it was the wrong desicion.”
#3
“Just because your voice reaches halfway around the world doesn’t mean you are wiser than when it reached only to the end of the bar.” – Edward R. Murrow
#4
“Just because you don’t share it on social media, doesn’t mean you are not up to big things. Live it and stay low key. Privacy is everything.”
#5
“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
#6
“Just because you like my stuff doesn’t mean I owe you anything.” – Bob Dylan
#7
“Just because society says I’m old doesn’t mean I am.” – Sylvester Stallone
#8
“Just because somebody wants to be alone sometimes, it doesn’t mean they don’t love you.” – Fred Rogers
#9
“Just because it didin’t last forever, doesn’t mean it wasn’t worth you while.”
#10
“I thank God for my failures. Maybe not at the time but after some reflection. I never feel like a failure just because something I tried has failed.” – Dolly Parton
#11
“Just because your ratings are bigger doesn’t mean you’re better.” – Ted Turner
#12
“Just because we can’t find a solution it doesn’t mean that there isn’t one. ” – Andrew Wiles
#13
“Just because a person smiles all the time doesn’t mean their life is perfect. That smile is a symbol of hope and strength.”
#14
“Just because somebody hears something you say, or reads something that you write, doesn’t mean you’ve reached them.” – FranK Zappa
#15
“Just because you are different does not mean that you have to be rejected. ” – Eartha Kitt
#16
“Just because you are angry, doesn’t mean you have the right to be cruel.”
#17
“Just because I don’t have a college degree doesn’t mean I am not smart!” – Emma Stone
#18
“Just because I miss you doesn’t mean I want you back in my life.”
#19
“I hate the idea that you shouldn’t wear something just because you’re a certain age.” – Miuccia Prada
#20
“I’m not going to limit myself just because people won’t accept the fact that I can do something else.” – Dolly Parton
#21
“Just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should.” – Jason Clarke
#22
“Just because you don’t know if other people are experiencing the same thing as you are, it doesn’t mean that it’s not happening. Everybody doesn’t necessarily share everything. Just know that what you’re going through, other people are going through it, too.” – Tyra Banks
#23
“Just because the tears got the best of you doesn’t mean you aren’t strong.”
#24
“Just because the past taps you on the shoulder, doesn’t mean you have to look back.”
#25
“Just because you didn’t start out perfect doesn’t mean you can’t have an excellent result in the end.” – Debi Thomas
#26
“Just because the past didin’t turn out like you wanted it to, doesn’t mean your future can’t be better than you ever imagined.”
#27
“Just because someone desires you, it does not mean that they value you.”
#28
“Just because someone gets arrested doesn’t mean what they are doing is wrong. Some laws are unfair and unjust.” – Tim Robbins
#29
“Just because something’s been good in the past doesn’t mean it will continue to be good.” – David Chang
#30
“Just because fate doesn’t deal you the right cards, it doesn’t mean you should give up. It just means you have to play the cards you get to their maximum potential.” – Les Brown
#31
“Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do doesn’t mean it’s useless.” – Thomas A. Edison
#32
“Look, I can’t dim my shine just because some people feel uncomfortable.” – Israel Adesanya
#33
“Just because a man lacks the use of his eyes doesn’t mean he lacks vision.” – Stevie Wonder
#34
“Just because you’re scarred for life doesn’t mean you should be scared to live.” – Brian Celio
#35
“It’s nice to be in first place. But just because you’re not on a winner doesn’t mean you’re a loser.” – Joe Torre
#36
“Just because you’re a different size doesn’t mean you’re sitting on the couch eating bonbons all day long watching TV.” – Carre Otis
#37
“Just because you have a meltdown every now and again and cry for no reason and feel lonely sometimes, doesn’t mean you aren’t a strong person.”
#38
“Just because you make a good plan, doesn’t mean that’s what’s gonna happen.” – Taylor Swift
#39
“Free speech is one of the most important things to me, but I think it gets confusing when it comes to offense. Because for one, just because you have the right to say anything, it doesn’t mean you have to.” – Ricky Gervais
#40
“Just because a situation is grim doesn’t mean you don’t have every right to smile.” – Rashida Jones
#41
“Just because you don’t announce your plan doesn’t mean you don’t have one.” – Herb Kelleher
#42
“Just because somebody makes a mistake doesn’t make them useless.” – Todd Akin
#43
“Just because you’re passionately interested in something doesn’t mean it has to be your career. You might have to look for more than one passion. Some passions may afford a career and some may not.” – Larry Smith
#44
“Just because you can have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should.” – Don Lemon
#45
‘”Just because one person doesn’t seem to care for you, doesn’t mean you should forget about everyone else who does.”
#46
“Just because someone has it worse, doesn’t mean your struggles aren’t valued.”
#47
“Just because you are mad at someone doesn’t mean you stop loving them.”
#48
“Just because someone is single doesn’t mean they are lonely. Some people are in relationships and they have forgotten what hapiness is.” – Drake
#49
“Just because our work environment is crazy doesn’t mean we need to bring the craziness home.” – Brie Bella
#50
“Just because you live 20 years or 100 years doesn’t make it less meaningful. They’re both short amount of times. So all we can do is just live in that time, whatever time we’re given. ” – Ansel Elgort
#51
“Just because it’s in print doesn’t mean it’s the gospel.” – Michael Jackson
#52
“Friendship is two-sided. It isn’t a friend just because someone’s doing something nice for you. That’s a nice person. There’s friendship when you do for each other. It’s like marriage – it’s two-sided.” – John Wooden
#53
“We shouldn’t accept things just because somebody says so.” – Dixie Lee Ray
#54
“Just because those around you have changed, doesn’t mean you need to.”
#55
“Just because I can, doesn’t mean I will.”
#56
“Just because nobody complains doesn’t mean all parachutes are perfect.” – Benny Hill
#57
“Everyone’s struggle is different. Just because I wasn’t struggling on the streets, it doesn’t mean I don’t know what it’s like to struggle.” – D’Brickashaw Ferguson
#58
“Well, I don’t think just because people are in a relationship that they’re happy. I don’t think relationships necessarily make people happy. You just are happy or you’re not happy.” – Lisa Edelstein
#59
“It is a mistake to do nothing just because you think you can only do a little.” – Karen Duffy
#60
“Just because today was a bad day doesn’t mean tomorrow has to be.”
#61
“I must confess that I lead a miserable life. For almost two years, I have ceased to attend any social functions, just because I find it impossible to say to people, ‘I am deaf.’ If I had any other profession, I might be able to cope with my infirmity; but in my profession, it is a terrible handicap.” – Ludwig van Beethoven
#62
“Don’t take your toys inside just because it’s raining.” – Cher
#63
“Just because I’m young doesn’t mean I didn’t work hard to get to where I am.” – Chloe Kim
#64
“Just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn’t mean that isn’t a good person, that that person can’t do better, that person isn’t capable of being great. And just because it’s a hut – whatever that means – doesn’t mean it’s not a home.” – Masai Ujiri
#65
“Just because something is trendy doesn’t mean it will suit you.” – John Rocha
#66
“Just because people ask you questions, doesn’t mean you have to answer.”
#67
“Don’t ever know who you may meet, or just because a person may not be dressed up all fancy, don’t mean they’re not an important person. You just don’t ever know who you’re gonna meet in life. So that’s why I look at everybody as equal. Can’t just judge. I treat everybody with respect. Every man.” – Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
#68
“I’m not a role model… Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.” – Charles Barkley
#69
“Just because it’s bad doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.” – Caeleb Dressel
#70
“Just because someone does something that critics don’t like or understand doesn’t mean you’re failing as a musician. It probably means you’re growing.” – Jeff Buckley
#71
“Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” – Pericles
#72
“Just because you’re struggling with self-discipline doesn’t mean you have to raise the white flag and declare your self-improvement efforts a complete failure. Instead, work to increase the chances that you’ll stick to your healthier habits – even when you don’t feel like it.” – Amy Morin
#73
“Just because you did something once doesn’t mean anything. You have to be willing in your heart to begin again every day. The minute I’m not willing to do that, I will retire.” – Jimmy Iovine
#74
“Just because a woman is over 50 does not mean she no longer has anything to offer. If anything, we have so much more to offer! We have lived life, we get better with age. I do my best work now in my 60s. Sure, I could retire; but what would I do? Play Bingo? I think not!” – Dawn Wells
#75
“I don’t go by or change my attitude based on what people say. At the end of the day, they, too, are judging me from their perspective. I would rather be myself and let people accept me for what I am than be somebody who I am not, just because I want people’s approval.” – Karan Patel
#76
“I pretty much try to stay in a constant state of confusion just because of the expression it leaves on my face.” – Johnny Depp
#77
“It would be a mistake to think something is wonderful just because it looks great.” – Anna Wintour
#78
“Just because Picasso painted a couple of bad paintings, that’s no reason to say he’s a lousy painter.” – Steve Guttenberg
#79
“Everybody has terrible things that they deal with. Everybody. Just because you’re some big shot rock star doesn’t mean you’re immune to having these awful tragedies in your life.” – Alex Lifeson
#80
“Just because you’re married doesn’t mean that you have to spend 24/7 together and can’t have separate interests and hobbies.” – John Rampton
#81
“Just because I don’t do bad things doesn’t mean I don’t have bad thoughts.” – Kristin Kreuk
#82
“No matter what, your parents are going to worry about you. I had a tour bus, and my mother still thought I was broke. Remember: it’s your life, not theirs. Just because your parents sent you to college doesn’t mean they bought the rest of your life.” – Lewis Black
#83
“Just because you have chemistry with someone doesn’t mean you’re naturally going to be the best for each other. You have make choices and prioritize.” – Missy Peregrym
#84
“Just because someone carries it well, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy.”
#85
“Do not consider it proof just because it is written in books, for a liar who will deceive with his tongue will not hesitate to do the same with his pen.” – Maimonides
#86
“Just because it’s all you want, doesn’t mean it’s all you need.”
#87
“Just because someone serves you a bad meal, does not mean you have to eat it.” – George Raveling
#88
“If you hire people just because they can do a job, they’ll work for your money. But if you hire people who believe what you believe, they’ll work for you with blood, sweat, and tears.” – Simon Sinek
#89
“Just because I made it look easy doesn’t mean that it was and you don’t work hard and become a Hall of Famer without working day in and day out.” – Ken Griffey Jr.
#90
“People think that it’s ok to denigrate and disrespect someone just because they’re in the public eye.” – Malik Yoba
#91
“Just because Pluto or comets aren’t as big as Jupiter doesn’t mean they are not scientifically important – indeed, just the reverse is often true. Sometimes, great things come in small packages.” – Alan Stern
#92
“Just because I’m the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I’m the highest paid. I’ve had to fight for everything that I have.” – Scarlett Johansson
#93
“Just because I was out at the bars all the time didn’t mean I wasn’t looking for someone to love.” – Robert Mapplethorpe
#94
“Just because you live longer doesn’t necessarily give you a greater edge in quality.” – Reggie Watts
#95
“Just because you don’t like my opinion that does not make it wrong.”
― Candice Galek
#96
“Kids, just because I don’t care doesn’t mean I’m not listening.” – Homer Simpson.
#97
“Just because you’ve seen ‘My Cousin Vinny’ doesn’t qualify you to be a federal judge.” – John Kennedy
#98
“The thing about a hero, is even when it doesn’t look like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, he’s going to keep digging, he’s going to keep trying to do right and make up for what’s gone before, just because that’s who he is.” – Joss Whedon
#99
“It’s a lot of work to make a marriage work. Just because you have been married for a while doesn’t mean you can sit back and relax.” – Malaika Arora Khan
#100
“Most of the girls I go out with are just good friends. Just because I go out to the cinema with a girl, it doesn’t mean we are dating.” – Leonardo DiCaprio
#101
“Life is not always like chess. Just because you have the king surrounded, don’t think he is not capable of hurting you.” – Ron Livingston
#102
“Just because I’ve got two prosthetic legs, yeah, I had to adapt in ways, but I’ve also become a lot stronger. It doesn’t mean I’m at any disadvantage, really.” – Amy Purdy
#103
“Just because you are a mom doesn’t mean whoever you were before is gone. You can bring it back.” – Brie Bella
#104
“Just because you are on TV, it doesn’t mean you’re not going to make mistakes.” – Tyler James Williams
#105
“Just because a man and woman sleep in the same bed doesn’t mean they have the same dreams.”
#106
“Just becaue I’m here for you all the time, doesn’t mean you can take me for granted.”
#107
“Just because you got money doesn’t mean you’re gonna be happy, and just ‘cuz you can buy everything in the world doesn’t mean you’re gonna find your purpose.” – Logic
#108
“Just because you’re not famous, doesn’t mean you’re not good.” – Laura Linney
#109
“Never underestimate the power of confidence. If you believe you’re the dopest thing walking, you might convince people of the same just because you’re so headstrong about it as a fact.” – Luvvie Ajayi
#110
“Just because you’re born in a privileged family and have money doesn’t mean you’re happy. Happiness you can’t buy. Happiness is something you need to work for.” – Lapo Elkann
#111
“Just because you know someone isn’t coming back, it doesn’t stop you from waiting.”
#112
“We always make so many excuses for ourselves – ‘I’m so busy, I’m so tired, I don’t want to do it.’ You know? ‘I’m passionate about it, but I’m not going to be the person that changes things.’ Why do we tell ourselves that? We totally could. There are so many people who are making so much change just because they’re passionate.” – Cameron Boyce
#113
“Just because you are CEO, don’t think you have landed. You must continually increase your learning, the way you think, and the way you approach the organization. I’ve never forgotten that.” – Indra Nooyi
#114
“Just because you’re working doesn’t mean you’re making money. That’s two very different things in show business.” – Billy Porter
#115
“There are many kids in and out of baseball who think that just because they have some natural talent, they have the world by the tail.” – Hack Wilson
#116
“Just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you should buy it.” – Suze Orman
#117
“Just because I look sexy on the cover of Rolling Stone doesn’t mean I’m naughty.” – Britney Spears
#118
“You know, people can’t fall in love with me just because I’m good at what I do.” – Robert Plant
#119
“I grew up in Harlem Grant projects, and I didn’t have a whole lot then. I’ve always been good about only getting what I need, not what I want. Just because someone else has something, I don’t feel the need to.” – Keith Sweat
#120
“Just because you’re not thin does not mean you’re ugly. You are beautiful because of the light you carry inside you. You are beautiful because you say you are, and you hold yourself that way.” – Mary Lambert
#121
“Just because we are in wheelchairs doesn’t mean we can’t play a fast-paced, full-contact sport.” – Mark Zupan
#122
“Just because someone tells you they love you, it doesn’t mean they actually do.” – Rupi Kaur
#123
“Just because a subject is serious doesn’t mean it doesn’t have plenty of absurdities.” – P. J. O’Rourke
#124
“Actually, the kids at school don’t treat me any differently at all just because I’m on television.” – Beverley Mitchell
#125
“I tell everyone that works for me not to look down on people. If you’re nice to people and take a minute to talk with them, it’s good for business whether or not they buy anything. Just because they don’t look like they have money doesn’t mean they’re poor.” – Rick Harrison
#126
“Just because my bank account hasn’t swelled astronomically I don’t consider myself any less of a success.” – Lydia Lunch
#127
“I don’t think a living being should suffer for the sake of fashion, period. End of story. You don’t have to kill an animal just because you want to be hot and fly. And I really stand by that.” – Taraji P. Henson
#128
“Just because someone has gone to an elite school and college does not make him smarter than the person who has grown up on street knowledge.” – Vikas Swarup
#129
“People love in different ways. You may have a man who brings you flowers every Monday but doesn’t give two hooty-hoots about Valentine’s Day. Just because he doesn’t give you a valentine doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you!” – Jada Pinkett Smith
#130
“Just because it took you a little longer doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be proud of your accomplishment.”
#131
“Just because you love me, doesn’t mean I feel loved by you.”
#132
“Work for something because it is good, not just because it stands a chance to succeed.” – Vaclav Havel
#133
“It’s always agonising to separate my life as an actress and personal life. Just because I’m happy with my acting life doesn’t mean I’m happy with my personal life. I’m always making an effort to balance between the two.” – Son Ye-jin
#134
“When people say, ‘I don’t see you enough,’ well just because you don’t see me don’t mean I don’t exist, or just ’cause you haven’t heard me don’t mean I haven’t been making noise.” – Mos Def
#135
“Just because you’ve Googled something doesn’t mean you’ve learned.” – Mike Krieger
#136
“Just because I’m doing ‘Star Wars’ doesn’t mean that’ll be the thing that makes people stop me in the street.” – Domhnall Gleeson
#137
“I force people to have coffee with me, just because I don’t trust that a friendship can be maintained without any other senses besides a computer or cellphone screen.” – John Cusack
#138
“On those days when you don’t want to get up, I think, I’m going to get through my entire practice without saying how tired I am or I try not to complain just because I was in a bad mood when I woke up. Even if it’s not perfect and I slip up, I can catch myself and make myself of aware of where my mental space is at and move on.” – Madison Keys
#139
“Just because something didn’t work out your way, or somebody disappointed you, that does not change who you are.” – Joel Osteen
#140
“Just because someone isn’t allowing you to pay for the date, it doesn’t mean you can’t contribute on some level. For example, if someone took you for dinner and a movie, they may have paid for the dinner, they may have paid for the movie tickets, but then you buy the popcorn.” – Matthew Hussey
#141
“For me, I like to look presentable when I’m outside. I’m not going to come to the office with nasty hair and pajamas just because I stayed up all night – that’s just who I am.” – Yoon Ahn
#142
“Just because you liked something as a youngster doesn’t mean you have to like it as an adult. You can change your taste a little bit on the sweets and things like that.” – Mike Ditka
#143
“Just because we want something so bad does not mean that God wants it for us, too.” – Monica Johnson
#144
“Just because somebody flirts with you, doesnt mean they like you. Just because somebody likes you, doesnt mean they want to go out with you. Just because somebody goes out with you, doesnt mean they love you. Just because somebody loves you, doesnt mean they wont hurt you.”
#145
“The first thing I do every day when I wake up is thank God for letting me make it through the night and giving me another day of life – just because sometimes I wake up, and I cannot believe I’m doing what I’m doing. I just thank Him. I don’t know how I deserve it, but it’s completely because of Him.” – Lauren Alaina
#146
“Just because you like one song from an artist, that doesn’t make you a fan.” – Lil Nas X
#147
“Just because a woman is beautiful doesn’t mean she can’t be a good wife.” – Fred MacMurray
