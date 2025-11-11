25 Photos Of Sheep Blanketing The Earth Like Snow

by

When you want to photograph clouds but there aren’t any in sight, we suggest trying to find your nearest herd of sheep. Flocks of these cute, fluffy and useful creatures can add an interesting element to landscape photos, but they’re also pretty enough on their own.

Sheep have earned a reputation as dumb and foolish animals because of their flocking instinct, but they are actually quite intelligent, performing as well or even better than monkeys and rodents in certain mental tasks. They exhibit facial recognition, long-term memory, a knack for quick learning, and some have even exhibited intelligent problem-solving capabilities. The best thing about sheep, however, is that, if you count enough of them, you’ll fall asleep ;)

Image credits: wallpaperweb.org

Image credits: Graham Smith

Image credits: Regina Dispade

Image credits: Marcin Sobas

Image credits: Marcin Sobas

Image credits: Tran Liethung

Image credits: Klaus Leidorf

Image credits: Roza Vulf

Image credits: Orhan Kose

Image credits: Vida Dimovska

Image credits: Coolberie

Image credits: Marcin Sobas

Image credits: Jonathan Brown

Image credits: Florent Courty

Image credits: Anna Cseresnjes

Image credits: Dzung Viet Le

Image credits: Peter Konig

Image credits: David Butali

Image credits: Dariusz Paciorek

Image credits: Marcin Sobas

Image credits: Mihai Doarna

Image credits: Alin Stoianovici

Image credits: spin360

Image credits: Marcin Sobas

Image credits: Jerry Webb

