50 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Brevity! Clarity! Proper kerning (that’s the spacing between letters)! And no silly business with the fonts! At their core, signs are supposed to impart the biggest amount of information in the least amount of time. That sounds simple enough on paper (pun intended), but not everyone manages to rise to the challenge.
They follow through with their [cough] artistic vision [cough] and the result is a hot mess of utterly illegible chaos. The worst of the bunch end up being featured on the r/dontdeadopeninside subreddit, an online community that is dedicated to nonsense signs if read normally. We’ve collected some of their best posts to share with you. Scroll down, but be careful—if you’re a fan of order, you might end up facepalming way too much.
#1 We Stand With No Standing Ukraine
Image source: jaber-allen
#2 Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko
Image source: acrawf1
#3 Left No Turn Right Only Turn
Image source: thatrotteneggsmell
#4 You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t
Image source: 1mnotcrying
#5 Honk Ha Against Te
Image source: bela_okmyx
#6 Love Is Watching & Watching Someone Someone Die Is Hard
Image source: haevy_mental
#7 Sophisticated Ho
Image source: Xendran
#8 Jesus Save Can Even You
Image source: Slaidn
#9 Ly Paer Soils Ca
Image source: igethejoke
#10 Redshe Neckshed
Image source: WishboneUnlikely1963
#11 Satan Jesus Is Is Defeated Lord! [oc]
Image source: not_quite_creative
#12 Eggmnnaeet
Image source: JTUkko
#13 Go Citd Wals!
Image source: ijustsailedaway
#14 Noki Parng
Image source: LegoYoda777
#15 You Give Chances Kid Voice Are
Image source: The_missing_link_69
#16 The Tim Hoe Use
Image source: JohnnyAlabama
#17 We Hold That All Man, These Truths, And Women To Be, Are Created Self-Evident… Equal
Image source: 5W1TCHY
#18 Hot Sharp Water Needles!!
Image source: dkreidler
#19 Feed Animals School Kids Parties Groups
Image source: Mineral_myco_medic
#20 The Love Is Sweeter Of Than Any Jesus Candy!
Image source: baggymaggie
#21 Wildphot Lifeography
Image source: sta015
#22 Always Forgotten Remembered Never
Image source: godhatesanna
#23 Ever Ythin Gisa B Rt E Kind
Image source: Cuddha
#24 Pine Man Apple Go Nada Nada
Image source: Reckless-Ambition
#25 Trees Trees Warn Have Fellow Musical Trees Taste
Image source: miguelgts2
#26 Time Spent Second With Family Is Worthevery
Image source: a_pinch_of_sarcasm
#27 Do Not Thanks; Turn Off Randy
Image source: jabe25
#28 I Don’t Know Why Everyone Has Been Complaining. My Cage Large Eggs Have Been Very Affordable
Image source: derydoca
#29 My Religion Is My Religion. Very Simple Is Kindness
Image source: Get-Wrecked-By-Shrek
#30 Love, Askv, Grsenofr? Ihty
Image source: TheMoonMoth
#31 Eng English Lish Gram Grammar Mar
Image source: leinad00
#32 Tog Tog Eth Eth Er! Er!
Image source: Papa-Palps
#33 Dream Work Stay Big Hard Kind X.x
Image source: OutOfDutchGaming
#34 Artcolumbůs Makes Makes Columbusart
Image source: svgcbbg
#35 Pibu Zzarger
Image source: Directorshaggy
#36 Drinks Ice Sorry We Machine
Image source: risingsky111
#37 Burger Better Cause Maker You Built It
Image source: Whatabeezy
#38 Waste Energy Today Tomorrow
Image source: amberarah
#39 Scan Me To View Our Nu
Image source: aak2137
#40 Never Always Open Look
Image source: phurt77
#41 I Love The Sound When You Make Up Shut
Image source: McDudles
#42 It’s Hard To Be When Humble You’re From Texas
Image source: _Skum
#43 Hot Makes Me Want A Dog
Image source: cjoll4
#44 I’m 🍍on Stuck You!
Image source: flopsychops
#45 Together Is Together, Powerful You Win
Image source: haribo2001
#46 Traditional Free Glass Horse Meat Of Wine
Image source: Ohwait11
#47 You’re Like The Now One I
Image source: phullofit1
#48 He She Asked Said 10-4
Image source: Biblegrill
#49 At Least Irma It Ain’t Ian 17 Snowin 22
Image source: Richie311
#50 Holo Meve
Image source: philpsy26
