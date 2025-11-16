50 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

by

Brevity! Clarity! Proper kerning (that’s the spacing between letters)! And no silly business with the fonts! At their core, signs are supposed to impart the biggest amount of information in the least amount of time. That sounds simple enough on paper (pun intended), but not everyone manages to rise to the challenge.

They follow through with their [cough] artistic vision [cough] and the result is a hot mess of utterly illegible chaos. The worst of the bunch end up being featured on the r/dontdeadopeninside subreddit, an online community that is dedicated to nonsense signs if read normally. We’ve collected some of their best posts to share with you. Scroll down, but be careful—if you’re a fan of order, you might end up facepalming way too much.

#1 We Stand With No Standing Ukraine

Image source: jaber-allen

#2 Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko

Image source: acrawf1

#3 Left No Turn Right Only Turn

Image source: thatrotteneggsmell

#4 You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t

Image source: 1mnotcrying

#5 Honk Ha Against Te

Image source: bela_okmyx

#6 Love Is Watching & Watching Someone Someone Die Is Hard

Image source: haevy_mental

#7 Sophisticated Ho

Image source: Xendran

#8 Jesus Save Can Even You

Image source: Slaidn

#9 Ly Paer Soils Ca

Image source: igethejoke

#10 Redshe Neckshed

Image source: WishboneUnlikely1963

#11 Satan Jesus Is Is Defeated Lord! [oc]

Image source: not_quite_creative

#12 Eggmnnaeet

Image source: JTUkko

#13 Go Citd Wals!

Image source: ijustsailedaway

#14 Noki Parng

Image source: LegoYoda777

#15 You Give Chances Kid Voice Are

Image source: The_missing_link_69

#16 The Tim Hoe Use

Image source: JohnnyAlabama

#17 We Hold That All Man, These Truths, And Women To Be, Are Created Self-Evident… Equal

Image source: 5W1TCHY

#18 Hot Sharp Water Needles!!

Image source: dkreidler

#19 Feed Animals School Kids Parties Groups

Image source: Mineral_myco_medic

#20 The Love Is Sweeter Of Than Any Jesus Candy!

Image source: baggymaggie

#21 Wildphot Lifeography

Image source: sta015

#22 Always Forgotten Remembered Never

Image source: godhatesanna

#23 Ever Ythin Gisa B Rt E Kind

Image source: Cuddha

#24 Pine Man Apple Go Nada Nada

Image source: Reckless-Ambition

#25 Trees Trees Warn Have Fellow Musical Trees Taste

Image source: miguelgts2

#26 Time Spent Second With Family Is Worthevery

Image source: a_pinch_of_sarcasm

#27 Do Not Thanks; Turn Off Randy

Image source: jabe25

#28 I Don’t Know Why Everyone Has Been Complaining. My Cage Large Eggs Have Been Very Affordable

Image source: derydoca

#29 My Religion Is My Religion. Very Simple Is Kindness

Image source: Get-Wrecked-By-Shrek

#30 Love, Askv, Grsenofr? Ihty

Image source: TheMoonMoth

#31 Eng English Lish Gram Grammar Mar

Image source: leinad00

#32 Tog Tog Eth Eth Er! Er!

Image source: Papa-Palps

#33 Dream Work Stay Big Hard Kind X.x

Image source: OutOfDutchGaming

#34 Artcolumbůs Makes Makes Columbusart

Image source: svgcbbg

#35 Pibu Zzarger

Image source: Directorshaggy

#36 Drinks Ice Sorry We Machine

Image source: risingsky111

#37 Burger Better Cause Maker You Built It

Image source: Whatabeezy

#38 Waste Energy Today Tomorrow

Image source: amberarah

#39 Scan Me To View Our Nu

Image source: aak2137

#40 Never Always Open Look

Image source: phurt77

#41 I Love The Sound When You Make Up Shut

Image source: McDudles

#42 It’s Hard To Be When Humble You’re From Texas

Image source: _Skum

#43 Hot Makes Me Want A Dog

Image source: cjoll4

#44 I’m 🍍on Stuck You!

Image source: flopsychops

#45 Together Is Together, Powerful You Win

Image source: haribo2001

#46 Traditional Free Glass Horse Meat Of Wine

Image source: Ohwait11

#47 You’re Like The Now One I

Image source: phullofit1

#48 He She Asked Said 10-4

Image source: Biblegrill

#49 At Least Irma It Ain’t Ian 17 Snowin 22

Image source: Richie311

#50 Holo Meve

Image source: philpsy26

