Hey Pandas, How Are You Feeling About Life? (Closed)

How are you feeling about life?

#1

I believe that we live in a simulation

#2

Right now it’s pretty crummy, but it should get better. It literally cannot get any worse.

#3

I’m grateful, just have to remind myself about that every once in a while.

#4

Feeling mostly great I am in a new house got some happy goats and chickens and three weird cats so I’m good rn!

#5

It sucks

#6

honestly, it kinda suck with this virus goin on

#7

My magic eight ball says ‘outlook not so good.’
I never thought these things were ever accurate until now.

#8

I hate it. Not just because of the way things have been going on around us, but because of myself as a human, and how everything panned out for the worst, too.

#9

By life, do you mean the reaper-ing waiting room where we all just sit and try to meaningfully pass the time while death slowly calls us all out. Or life, just, you know, in general. I suppose I can’t accept the fact that I lost someone really close to me, I just won’t believe they are dead. And I don’t know what to do now. “Life” is crappy for everyone right now I’m sure, but I just can’t let her go. And I feel weak because I can’t move on. So now I’m just in between, trying to let go, but As soon as I let it go, I snatch it right back. Idk what to do. If you know, you should be a therapist.

