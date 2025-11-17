Hey Pandas, Summarize A Movie As Poorly As You Can (Closed)

Give the stupidest and funniest movie summaries you can!
#1
single dad tries to unite the galaxy only to learn his long lost son is part of a team trying to kill him
#2
12 tributes you have to be the last one standing
(hunger games)
#3
Harry Potter: Noseless man in 60s develops unhealthy obsession with teenage boy, attempts to kill him over the course of 17 years. Said noseless man also fights him to the death with sticks.
#4
Film starts, things happen, then end credits.
#5
Guy with hairy feet kills a ring
#6
not a movie but a tv show:
man who is not a man hides in a box and kidnaps people, while floating around universe on accident
#7
it’s raining food
#8
A guy in a halloween costume runs around being ominous. Clowns are not happy with him.
#9
Little brother loses his s**t when he isn’t allowed sit on a big chair. Big brother then proceeds to repeatedly hit little brother with a hammer.
Can you guess lol
#10
Little fella went out, stole some jewellery boasted about it in a book then went on a cruise.
#11
1. What people tend to call the Bee Movie but with a French flea due to some degenerates in the small fandom
2. Two brothers risk unemployment. To save their jobs, one of them nearly ends the world. In the end they forget the entire reason everything in the movie happened and open a noodle shop.
3. Military man dips everything into hummus. Crackers, bread, fruit, chocolate… everything…
#12
green day dies. then dome, then alaska, then bomb, then bomb go bye-bye
#13
The love story that is always worse
#14
man realizes his life is a lie when his dad comes back from the dead
