Tumblr User Explain Why Cats Are Obsessed With Eating Bread

Nothing can tease your appetite better than the smell of freshly baked sourdough bread. But did you know that craving bread is not exclusive to humans? As it turns out, cats love sourdough too! We all know that cats are highly skilled nocturnal animals. Even the well-fed domestic cats prey on birds, reptiles and small mammals. Scientists estimate that with more than 70 million pet cats and over 60millions strays, they account for the killing of billions of wild animals each year.
Furthermore, house cats do not kill for food only; the carnivorous animals’ instincts dictate them to put their skills into use given the opportunity.
Some people noticed that these funny cats often react quite erratic at sight of delicious bread. Take, for instance, this cat from Russia, who aggressively fought his owner over a loaf of bread, as she struggled to take it away from him.
However, Boris is not just a quirky, unique cat with a strong craving for sourdough. In fact, many cats have a thing for bread.
Tumblr users gathered some more evidence highlighting this strange cat behavior.
As it turns out, cats are obsessed with the taste of yeast. Nothing improves their appetites better, so it’s no surprise that your silly cat steals bread from a cupboard or sneaks in to steal your bagel. Try sharing next time!
Yeast is used heavily as a flavoring agent in many cat foods and treats. It is even used in some medication made for cats.
In moderation, it is completely healthy for cats to eat bread. Since cats are carnivores, they are nor required to eat carbohydrates to survive. So the consumption of big amounts of carbohydrates can lead to obesity in cats.
That’s why it is recommended only to offer your cat bread as a treat. It is also advised that no more than 10-15% of the cat’s daily intake should be made of human food. While baked bread is fine for your feline friend, giving them bread dough is may lead to bloating and other health issues.
