72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Some people say that if a black cat crosses the road, it’s bad luck, while when a white cat crosses – it’s good luck. Some people say the opposite. Either way, black and white cats are considered completely opposite, not only because of their color but the superstitions about them too.
Below, Bored Panda has put together a list of pics of black and white cats together. Just like Yin and Yang, they’re completely opposite, yet perfectly complement each other in the pics. Take a look, feel free to add your own pics, and vote for your favorites!
#1 Staring
#2 True Love
#3 Yin, Yang And Quack
Image source: imgur.com
#4 Neighbours
Image source: Baptiste Riviere
#5 These Beautiful Cats
#6 Purrrfect Yin And Yang
Image source: jaycrew
#7 Sweet Cuddles
#8 He Is The Yin To Her Yang
Image source: loopdeloops
#9 Adorable Sleeping Kittens
Image source: AdamE89
#10 Toki And Doug
Image source: XeiArt
#11 Yellow-Eyed Beauties
Image source: Amit Dutta
#12 Black And White
#13 A Baby Jaguar Cuddling With A Baby Panther
Image source: Dwychwder
#14 One White Cat And One Black Cat
Image source: sorin onisor
#15 Paradoxical Mirror
Image source: FacetiousKellyAna
#16 Yin And Yang
#17 Yin-Yang Kitties
Image source: TheRealKillYourself
#18 Buddies
#19 A Rare Snuggly Moment From My Yin And Yang Floofs
Image source: punk_mary_poppins
#20 My Kittens Being Positively Adorable
Image source: Arnumdrusk
#21 Cuddling Kittens
#22 White Vs Black
Image source: elphwmn
#23 Yin And Yang Cats
#24 Cutest Yin And Yang
Image source: Giulio
#25 Twins
#26 Hungry Marcelka And Maniek
Image source: maniek_and_marcelka
#27 Nap Time
Image source: Camille Deforceville
#28 Guust And Otto Happy Together.
#29 My Sweet Yin Yang Kitties
Image source: sequinbikini
#30 Siep & Saar From Holland
#31 Black And White Cats
Image source: nan_gag
#32 Black And White Cats
Image source: strangennm
#33 White Paws And Black Tail
Image source: three_meows_and_a_woof
#34 Cats In Windows
Image source: Jennifer MacNeill
#35 Difference
Image source: bludlivijkot
#36 Luna & Lupin
#37 Black And White
Image source: Pusleogpixi
#38 Nino And Amélie – Yin Yang Cats
Image source: facebook.com
#39 Fluffy Black And White Cats
Image source: binky_sleipnir
#40 Yin & Yang
#41 Frida And Odin
#42 Sleepy Yin Yang
#43 Antonina & Helena
#44 Yin And Yang (female -bella And Male Pedro)
#45 Love
#46 Severus And Ginny
#47 Did You See That!
#48 My Black & White Pair 😊
#49 Sleepy
#50 Just Chillin’
#51 Fb.com/maniekimarcelka :)
#52 Ikishi + Onigiri =^~^=
#53 Yinyang
#54 Brother And Sister!
#55 Black & White Laziness…
#56 Black Vs. White
#57 Sleepy Days!
#58 Roadie And Angel Loved To Cuddle!
#59 Midnight & Ruby
#60 Illusion
#61 Bětka & Ostružina
#62 Mangia & Diana
#63 Brother’s Forever
#64 My Little Ripley Snuggling With My Boy Max For The First Time.
#65 How About Black & Orange? My Tabitha & Ebony; No Longer By My Side, But Forever In My Heart.
#66 Yin Yang Cats!
#67 Toulouse & Lucifer, Loving Brothers… Most Of The Time.
#68 Kitty Yin Yang Swirl!
#69 Lazy Cats
#70 Yin Yang Plus
#71 Tristan And Fiona
#72 Black & White
