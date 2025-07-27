72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

by

Some people say that if a black cat crosses the road, it’s bad luck, while when a white cat crosses – it’s good luck. Some people say the opposite. Either way, black and white cats are considered completely opposite, not only because of their color but the superstitions about them too.

Below, Bored Panda has put together a list of pics of black and white cats together. Just like Yin and Yang, they’re completely opposite, yet perfectly complement each other in the pics. Take a look, feel free to add your own pics, and vote for your favorites!

#1 Staring

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#2 True Love

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#3 Yin, Yang And Quack

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: imgur.com

#4 Neighbours

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Baptiste Riviere

#5 These Beautiful Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#6 Purrrfect Yin And Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: jaycrew

#7 Sweet Cuddles

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#8 He Is The Yin To Her Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: loopdeloops

#9 Adorable Sleeping Kittens

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: AdamE89

#10 Toki And Doug

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: XeiArt

#11 Yellow-Eyed Beauties

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Amit Dutta

#12 Black And White

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#13 A Baby Jaguar Cuddling With A Baby Panther

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Dwychwder

#14 One White Cat And One Black Cat

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: sorin onisor

#15 Paradoxical Mirror

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: FacetiousKellyAna

#16 Yin And Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#17 Yin-Yang Kitties

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: TheRealKillYourself

#18 Buddies

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#19 A Rare Snuggly Moment From My Yin And Yang Floofs

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: punk_mary_poppins

#20 My Kittens Being Positively Adorable

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Arnumdrusk

#21 Cuddling Kittens

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#22 White Vs Black

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: elphwmn

#23 Yin And Yang Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#24 Cutest Yin And Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Giulio

#25 Twins

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#26 Hungry Marcelka And Maniek

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: maniek_and_marcelka

#27 Nap Time

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Camille Deforceville

#28 Guust And Otto Happy Together.

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#29 My Sweet Yin Yang Kitties

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: sequinbikini

#30 Siep & Saar From Holland

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#31 Black And White Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: nan_gag

#32 Black And White Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: strangennm

#33 White Paws And Black Tail

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: three_meows_and_a_woof

#34 Cats In Windows

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Jennifer MacNeill

#35 Difference

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: bludlivijkot

#36 Luna & Lupin

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#37 Black And White

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: Pusleogpixi

#38 Nino And Amélie – Yin Yang Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: facebook.com

#39 Fluffy Black And White Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Image source: binky_sleipnir

#40 Yin & Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#41 Frida And Odin

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#42 Sleepy Yin Yang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#43 Antonina & Helena

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#44 Yin And Yang (female -bella And Male Pedro)

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#45 Love

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#46 Severus And Ginny

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#47 Did You See That!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#48 My Black & White Pair 😊

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#49 Sleepy

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#50 Just Chillin’

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#51 Fb.com/maniekimarcelka :)

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#52 Ikishi + Onigiri =^~^=

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#53 Yinyang

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#54 Brother And Sister!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#55 Black & White Laziness…

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#56 Black Vs. White

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#57 Sleepy Days!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#58 Roadie And Angel Loved To Cuddle!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#59 Midnight & Ruby

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#60 Illusion

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#61 Bětka & Ostružina

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#62 Mangia & Diana

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#63 Brother’s Forever

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#64 My Little Ripley Snuggling With My Boy Max For The First Time.

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#65 How About Black & Orange? My Tabitha & Ebony; No Longer By My Side, But Forever In My Heart.

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#66 Yin Yang Cats!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#67 Toulouse & Lucifer, Loving Brothers… Most Of The Time.

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#68 Kitty Yin Yang Swirl!

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#69 Lazy Cats

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#70 Yin Yang Plus

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#71 Tristan And Fiona

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

#72 Black & White

72 Yin And Yang Cats That Look Purffect Together Despite Their Differences

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Frasier Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “Here’s Looking At You”
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2015
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 – Character Analysis
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2022
Succession
5 Must-Watch TV Shows for Succession Fans: Wealth, Power, and Drama
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2019
Grey’s Anatomy Sneak Peeks: Phantom Limb Pain
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2009
Will Smith’s Return to the Big Screen: Can Audiences Move Past the Oscars Incident?
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2023
The Mentalist
The Mentalist Season 7 Episode 8 Review: “The Whites of His Eyes”
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.