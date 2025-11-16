100 Creative Word Tattoos For Some Inkspiration

Tattooing is as old as history itself. As evidenced by archaeological records, tattooing has been practiced since the Neolithic era. Think around 6000 years before the present.

For a long time, tattoos served as marks of status, religious symbols, and even punishment by marking outcasts, slaves, and convicts. Today, it’s more of a form of self-expression. It’s reported that around half of Americans under 40 have a tattoo.

According to Instagram research conducted by Zensa, some of the most common tattoos people get are script tattoos and tattoos with popular sayings. No wonder word tattoos and lettering tattoos are popular among the population. In most cases, they are cheaper to get, take little time to complete, and carry a meaningful message. Unless it’s the name of another person, which is the most frequent reason for regret.

However, getting a script tattoo with a special quote or a phrase that’s important and echoes to you may end up being one of the best decisions you’ve made. It could be an excerpt from your favorite book, a phrase, or a combination of singular words. Meaningful word tattoos, serious or silly, can be beautifully inked into one’s skin and serve as a daily reminder and a piece of body art.

To avoid ending up on the list of the worst tattoos or tattoo regrets getting covered, we’ve compiled a list of script tattoo ideas and the creative ways people had words inked into their skin. In case you are looking for tattoo lettering ideas, fonts to use, designs, placement or size tips, and examples, there is plenty to look at below. Do you have a script tattoo? What does it say? Let us know!

#1 My New Tombstone On My Ankle. From Jenna Szerszen At Topnotch Tattoo

Image source: canipetyourdog5

#2 Just Got My Second Gaiman Quote Tattoo And I’m In Love

Image source: lemurcatta85

#3 Do It Anyway

Image source: lime_tattoo

#4 Millennium Falcon And Han Solo Quote By Edu Cerro Samuel O’Reilly’s Tattoo Parlour, Santa Cruz CA

Image source: LollipopNinja

#5 I Have Lived A Thousand Lives

Image source: fennerlauratattoo

#6 Here From Lahore, Pakistan And Confused About My First Tattoo By Ivan Casabo

Image source: hyrab

#7 Love Myself

Image source: tattoo_a_piece

#8 Memento Mori

Image source: pureum_tattoo

#9 Life

Image source: kazisvet_

#10 My Third Tattoo, This One By Travis At Hangman Tattoo In Benson, AZ

Image source: themudgett

#11 Memento Mori

Image source: architex_tattoo

#12 Got A Tattoo That Combines Two Of My Loves: Tech And Terrible Puns

Image source: tidbits_and_bytes

#13 Stop Wearing Your Wishbone Where Your Backbone Ought To Be

Image source: katherinejarretattoo

#14 In Memory Of My Gramma. Done By Carly Menasco At Good Mojo Tattoos In Beverly, MA

Image source: RockItTonite

#15 I Can Be

Image source: lunanmii

#16 Don’t Look

Image source: xoeybarcenaltattoo

#17 I Matter

Image source: tattooprincessbritt

#18 Accept Love

Image source: laveda_loca

#19 Tree Of Life Tattoo With A Quote That Means A Lot To Me

Image source: PiyushSharmaaa

#20 “Different Not Less” Based On Temple Grandin Quote, Represents My Autism. Designed By Me, Done By Cody Wray At The Electric Chair, Flint, MI

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Converge’s “Jane Doe” With A Quote. Done By Jay Hettlehut, Anchors End Tattoo, Duluth, MN

Image source: pistolwhip_pete

#22 Quote By Atticus. Tattoo Done By Gary Frayer At Tattoo Royale In San Diego

Image source: Conscious_Nothing

#23 Bar Mitzvah Mothman Done At Misery Co In Salt Lake City Utah

Image source: Notinmedschool

#24 I Am Because She Was

Image source: tonysonic

#25 My First Tattoo. Done By Nick Wheeler At Black Card Tattoo Collective In Kansas City Missouri

Image source: goodshonny

#26 Everything Is Temporary

Image source: bil.eve_tattoo

#27 Inferno, Canto I – By Dean Bloebaum, Adorn Body Art West In Beaverton, OR

Image source: maverick4090

#28 My First Tattoo, Wise Words To Live By. Done By Rod At Vanity Tattoo In Roselle, IL

Image source: smelliott0323

#29 Simple Hamilton Quote, Done Excellently By Katie Beth At Blue Geisha In West Seattle, WA

Image source: Hatlessmagic

#30 Sandwich Knuckles Done By Kevin Leary At Glt In Chicago, IL

Image source: ReverendHambone

#31 Tolkien Quote Done By Jaclyn Huertas Tattoo Lou’s Of Selden, NY

Image source: arwenface

#32 A Quote From Brandon Sanderson’s The Way Of Kings Done By Julia Neely Of Studio 617 In Maryville, TN

Image source: corvette1710

#33 Dads Handwriting With A Quote From A Logic Song

A couple of weeks ago my dad got diagnosed with kidney cancer and I’ve been having a lot of anxiety lately. This is a quote from my favorite Logic song that helps me feel better, the high life. I got this tattoo in my dad handwriting with a quote from that song.

Image source: brendannash

#34 My Heaven Is All Around – Jessi Hildebrandt Dark Horse Tattoo, Los Angeles, CA

Image source: funaudience

#35 To The Lighthouse Forearm Tat By Ori At Third Space In Portland, Oregon

Image source: BlueBearMafia

#36 Lettering

Image source: cagridurmaz

#37 Michael Scott Tattoo. By Mallory Kay Palmertree, Jackson, MS

Image source: Getsiqsteve

#38 Keep Your Head Up

Image source: g9in_xoxo

#39 Kindness

Image source: jotzet.tattoo

#40 Wise Words From Kunu By Brayden Baines Nectar In Lethbridge, AB

Image source: TrLOLvis

#41 By Sleestax At Grateful Studios In Toronto, ON

Image source: temporary_t

#42 Peonies And My Favorite Literary Quote From Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five. Done By Elise Jensen At Seven Seas Tattoo In Buffalo, NY

Image source: twoellie

#43 HP Dumbledore Quote — Done By “Stabby Gabby” At Steady Tattoo In Minneapolis

Image source: rynezuzi

#44 Art Is Whatever You Want It To Be

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#45 Never

Image source: inkster

#46 Be Here Now

Image source: catnight_tattoo

#47 My Favourite Quote Done Very Well By Amy Nguyen At Exquizeet Tattoo Studios In Brampton, ON

Image source: Dimontus_

#48 A Quote From Bernie By Josh Keyser At Revolution Ink In Birmingham, AL

Image source: Link3265

#49 I’m Immortal, Well So Far By Michael At Acreedo, Abingdon, UK

Image source: sim-o

#50 Simplify

Image source: loko_lines

#51 Daydreamer

Image source: pure.ttt

#52 My One Line Drawing Of Francis From The Darjeeling Limited And My Fav Quote. Done By Sparrow At Howl Tattoo In Fort Myers, FL

Image source: homemaderedhead

#53 Quote By Scroobius Pip, Made By The Great Jón Óli At Húðflúrstofa Norðurlands In Akureyri, Iceland

Image source: Dananias

#54 Tattoo Date

Image source: samletbird

#55 First Session On My Hands. Jon At Meow Meow Tattoo. Wilmington, NC

Image source: epaphp

#56 Quote From The Crazy Ex Girlfriend Song “The End Of The Movie”

Done by CC at route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh.

Image source: ZFunktopus

#57 Yes

Image source: zuzaok

#58 Tolkien Quote Done By Nick ‘The Tailor’ Solomon At Crown & Feather In Philadelphia, PA

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Art

Image source: golaya.tatts

#60 Amor

Image source: yovelmann

#61 Parmigiano

Image source: thorn_pokes

#62 Have Courage

Image source: tjasatattoo

#63 Warrior

Image source: laurenwinzer

#64 Tolkien’ S Tengwar With Quote By Neitzsche. Done By David From Island City Tattoo On Baltimore

Image source: SarcasticNinja1775

#65 Be Happy

Image source: furhouse

#66 My First Tattoo. Done By Ryan Zametty Of Alta Art In Albuquerque, New Mexico

Image source: savemoney2121

#67 Did I Get A Tattoo That Says “Hello There” In Aurebesh? Yes, Yes I Did

Image source: oohehh

#68 Hot Like Hell

Image source: girlknewyork

#69 Bloodborne Hunter’s Mark And A Quote From The Game. Done By Christian Bernal At Wolf’s Fine Line, Joliet

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Invincible

Image source: pavlenko.ink

#71 Tired

Image source: katememphis

#72 Live

Image source: radtatclub

#73 Believe

Image source: newarttattoo3

#74 Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: jk.tat

#75 My Mom And I Got Our First Tattoos Together. Mine Is The Words, Long Island, NY

Image source: ATMiceli

#76 Got This From Amanda Cancilla At Artistic Skin Design In Noblesville, Indiana. A Quote By Brian May With A Guitar I Like

Image source: New-Hockey-Fan00

#77 Soar

Image source: bangbangnyc

#78 Petit Moment

Image source: traitsdunion_tattoo

#79 All Day All Night

Image source: caaro_lines

#80 Namaste

Image source: ouija_tattoo

#81 Self Love

Image source: lucybluetattoo

#82 “Death By Hot Tub” By Luke Lieske, Minneapolis, Stone Arch Tattoo

Image source: TallMime

#83 No Lies

Image source: bangbangnyc

#84 Spaghetti

Image source: lardicus1

#85 Madison

Image source: humblebeetattoo

#86 Rebel Alliance Tiger By Zack Traum At Moo Tattoo In Philadelphia

Image source: Kodiak_85

#87 Work By Josh Ace, Pilot Ink, Massachusetts, USA

Image source: ForeignIdol

#88 Inspiring Words Done By Violetta At Unity Tattoo Co In Denver, CO

Image source: cia_w953

#89 A Flower And A Quote From My Favorite Book For My First Tattoo. By Jeff Slack At Fort City Tattoo, Fort Smith

Image source: dumbmajordan

#90 My Super Simple Script Tattoo, Figured I’d Share! Done By Audrey At Up In Arms Tattoo In Moon, PA

Image source: Luke192

#91 Equal

Image source: 1993x01x11

#92 Calm

Image source: kaiblackwood

#93 Positive

Image source: lacuart

#94 Respect

Image source: endlessinkstudios

#95 Au Gold

Image source: valeriemadisonjewelry

#96 Everything

Image source: yoncaengel

#97 Agenda

Image source: ivancrack105

#98 Vengeance

Image source: katchi.tattoo

#99 Bliss

Image source: vultures_peck

#100 Cornfield Chase

Image source: g9in_text

