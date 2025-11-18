Discover Familiar Buildings In 10 New York City Night Photos By These Photographers

by

New York is indeed an incredible and vibrant international city. However, the fast-paced lifestyle and busy daily routines of its residents often leave them with limited time to fully appreciate the city’s beauty, particularly during the nighttime. This is where photographers play a significant role. Through their lenses, they capture familiar yet intriguing aspects of the city, offering a unique perspective for those who may not have the opportunity to witness these scenes.

More info: dpture.com

#1 Photographer – Mateusz Majewski

#2 Photographer – Joe Yates

#3 Photographer – Nick Fewings

#4 Photographer – Quentin Basnier

#5 Photographer – Kazden Cattapan

#6 Photographer – Serge Lambotte

#7 Photographer – George Bakos

#8 Photographer – Luca Bravo

#9 Photographer – Andre Benz

#10 Photographer – Michelle Trang

Patrick Penrose
