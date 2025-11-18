Parents Abandon 5 Sons in Search of Happiness, Years Later, Mom Is Shocked She Won’t Have Grandkids

Do some parents have a PhD in nagging about grandkids? Year after year, the questions roll in: “When are you going to settle down and give me some little ones to spoil?” It’s like they think there’s a secret baby factory we’re all hiding from them. Meanwhile, their kids are dodging these inquiries like they’re trying to avoid an ex at a high school reunion.
One Redditor knows this very well as he served his mom some cold, hard truths—because when mom’s nagging hits a new level, sometimes you just have to give her a reality check.
More info: Reddit
Societal expectations, and sometimes family, push people towards having kids, but not everyone’s eager to jump on the parenting train
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
One man finally had enough, after years of his mom asking why none of her five sons had given her grandchildren, telling her the harsh truth
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Despite having abandoned the 5 boys as kids and dropping them off with different relatives, mom pushes the boys to give her grandkids, constantly asking them about it
Image credits: nrc1220
After being pushed too far, the youngest son revealed the truth to his mom, telling her that none of the brothers want kids because they were abandoned by her and dad
Our poster, who we’ll randomly name Leo, is the youngest of five boys. He’s been dodging the grandkid bullet for years, but his mom, like a lot of parents, is hung up on why none of her kids have given her grandbabies yet. Funny thing is, Leo is gay, and mom even asked him if he was planning to adopt. His brothers, however, are all straight, and none of them have escaped mom’s relentless nagging about babies.
But after years of putting up with her constant questions, Leo finally snapped, and what came out was a truth bomb none of his brothers had dared to drop.
So, what’s the big deal? Well, rewind to when Leo was 13. His parents split, and while they were off “finding happiness,” their kids were left with grandma.
Yup, instead of taking care of their kids during a rocky time, mom and dad figured out their own lives while the boys scattered—some to relatives, some to the Navy, and the youngest stayed with grandma in the middle of nowhere, feeling abandoned and pretty much alone. Not exactly the childhood memories you’d want to replicate, right?
Fast forward to adulthood, and here’s mom, still happily living her best life, asking her sons why they haven’t “settled down” and made her a grandma.
Our guy tried to stay patient, but after one too many emotional ambushes, he finally said what everyone was thinking: none of the 5 sons want kids because of how mom and dad ditched them when they were younger. That must have been a painful sting. After all, the truth hurts most when we know we’re wrong.
It was a tough conversation that led to a lot of tears, and now there’s radio silence between Leo and his mom. But was he wrong for finally standing up and saying what all of his brothers were thinking?
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Therapists say it’s not unusual for adults who experienced abandonment or neglect to have a fear about becoming parents themselves. When we grow up in an environment where our emotional needs weren’t met, especially by the people who were supposed to take care of us, we can develop a fear of repeating those mistakes. It’s a defense mechanism.
“Childhood abandonment can greatly impact our relationships later in life. Research in attachment theory suggests that our early relationships and emotional bonding can influence the way we form relationships, or not, throughout life. Without safe and dependable relationships, a child may develop an insecure attachment style and struggle to have healthy, meaningful relationships in adulthood.”
In this case, it seems like Leo and his brothers might be avoiding parenthood because they don’t want to repeat the cycle of emotional abandonment they experienced. While some people might be able to heal from their childhood wounds and create healthy, nurturing families, others might find it too triggering or fear they’ll end up like their parents.
To find out more about the story, Bored Panda reached out to the poster for some comments. He told us that he is still talking to his mom, but their relationship is a bit strained after the incident.
We asked the poster how his brothers reacted to his confrontation with their mom. The poster explained that his brothers didn’t really react to the whole incident. Plus, they don’t really have a relationship with each other and pretty much catch up on holidays.
We wanted to know if his mom ever acknowledged or apologized for how she and his dad handled things when the boys were younger. The poster told us that his mom never apologized and no one ever talked about what happened to them.
“She would always blame my dad for everything and tell us he was the one that abandoned the family. I had always thought they both did, so that fell on deaf ears. I’ve never gotten an apology from either of them,” the poster explained.
We asked the poster about his relationship with his mom after the divorce. He told us that he didn’t communicate much with her during the time she was busy with her own life. After she met a new guy, she stopped visiting him that much.
“At this point I had become extremely depressed. I somehow knew I had to snap out of it to get out of my living situation. I dug deep and finished high school with good enough grades to get into college,” the poster recalls.
What do you think of this story? Was this confrontation overdue, or did our Redditor go too far? And what would you do if your parent kept pushing for grandkids after years of ignoring the past? Let us know in the comments below.
Netizens side with the son, saying he is not the jerk for telling his mom that none of her sons want kids because of the way they were treated by their parents growing up
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
