Hey Pandas, Create A 6 Word Memoir

A 6 word memoir tells your life or an important belief to you with just 6 words.
#1
HOLY SH*T … It *DID* get better
#2
Life is better with a cat.
#3
born,struggle, struggle, struggle, struggle, die…….
#4
Still alive out of pure spite.
#5
Here for something, I’ll find it
#6
I am flawed but it’s fine.
#7
From childhood trauma to adult trauma
#8
Drowning in all my unspoken ideas
#9
There’s no set definition of normal
#10
Books give knowledge, life gives experience
#11
Life is short, take the risks!
#12
I have made too many mistakes.
#13
I’m still trying to just live.
#14
I’ve learned many things, some unwanted.
#15
lift your head to the sky ❤️
#16
my past does not define me.
#17
God I really f***ed that up
#18
Should have, could have, did not.
#19
I apologize too much… I’m sorry.
#20
Life is walking in the rain.
#21
Be yourself, never change for anyone
#22
Eldest daughter. Responsibility is always mine.
#23
It’s Not Over Till It’s Over.
#24
I don’t know what that is
#25
Being mad is a waste of time (yes I know it’s 7 words)
#26
Have it two stars. Don’t recommend.
#27
ambition, power, money… love, friends, hobbies
#28
I got better, life got worse.
#29
I grew old way too soon
#30
Uhhhhhhh crafts and cats are awesome
#31
Looking for love. Never find it.
#32
Born cursed . Lessons learned.. Life , amazing…
#33
Surprisingly still alive to this day!
#34
It’s okay to be alone
#35
A great truth lies here, beware
#36
Face your demons, they’re right there
#37
Life is light and dark. Chocolate.
#38
Once upon a time, I lived
#39
Love art, but children even more.
#40
Too late, they learned she existed.
#41
i punched the racism outta him
#42
What do we have in common?
#43
She’s just a small town girl
#44
Don’t listen to the media hype.
#45
It’s never too late
…
Until it is
#46
Live your life, take sensible risks
#47
Abuse and sickness is killing me.
#48
I kicked a*s and took names.
#49
I need help but get rejected
#50
I have lived, with no regrets
#51
How one choice changed life forever
#52
Sometime life is just really sh*tty
#53
Please don’t kill me. I’m useful
#54
I am a work in progress
#55
I hate my life a lot :) (I don’t really)
#56
Best Fallout companion is Nick. PERIOD.
#57
Oh, how I love my sleep!
#58
ha ha ha ha ha f*ck
#59
They thought I couldn’t buttidid
#60
child, happy but bored, adult, bored.
#61
Never not gonna take the risk.
#62
Get criticized, surpass expectations, beat depression
#63
I was born…..and I’m living!
#64
Died doing their love…their ex.
