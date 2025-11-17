I Did Senior Photos With Micah Max Polaha (10 Pics)

by

I have been photographing this sweet boy since his newborn photography session 18 years ago. Here we are now with his senior photos, such an incredible journey we have been on.

#1 Senior Photos Santa Monica Mountains

#2 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#3 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#4 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#5 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#6 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#7 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#8 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#9 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

#10 Senior Photo With Micah Max Polaha

Patrick Penrose
