I Did Not Find The Night King (Game Of Thrones) Scary, So I Made My Own

After watching all the seasons of Game of Thrones I was not only disappointed with the ending but I also did not find the Night King very scary. In my imagination, the Night King was way scarier and evil.
Being a professional artist I decided to bring my vision of the Night King to life in the form of a sculpture. After 60 hours of sculpting and painting my own Night King was finished. It is life-size and made out of epoxy and then painted with acrylics and oil paint.
Then I had my dear friend Sabine Henzing, a professional photographer, take photos in different light and angles. I am really looking forward to hearing your opinions. Is my Night King scarier? On my Instagram, you can find more photos and videos of my sculpture. It is titled “Winterdemon”.
The complete sculpture
Close-up of my Night King
Side view, I really like spiral shapes, so I made his ears into spirals
Side view, other side
Coming out of the dark
An ice cold stare
King of the Night
Shadow and ice
Close-up with different lighting
Hiding in the shadows
Winter is coming
Into darkness
View from below
Silhouette
Dark close-up
Here you can see the details clearly
In the dead of night, the Night King reigns supreme
Side view in different lighting
A video of my sculpture made in sparse light
A video of my sculpture in daylight
