We here at Bored Panda can sometimes be quite old-fashioned with technologies, and it took us a while to grasp what the heck Snapchat is about. And now we just can’t get enough of it! And it’s not only us, as there are about 3.8 billion pictures snapped every day on this app. And amongst the 3.8 billion snaps and funny memes exchanged, there sure are some hilariously funny pics. And we’ve rounded them up for you to see!

We’ve also found out that there’s a right way to use it, and there’s a wrong way to use it, and as you can see from these brilliant examples, these people have totally found the recipe for funniest snapchats ever.

This list, filled with hilarious pictures by Bored Panda, showcases some of the funniest Snapchats currently on offer. Some of them are witty observations about the world around us, others are random snapshots of life’s funny fails, and a couple is, well, slightly disturbing (yes, I’m talking about the killer whale water gun with the red penis trigger. Obviously). But one thing’s for sure – all of them are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Enjoy these funny pictures with care, as some of them might make you snort heavily.

#1 Doggosaurus Rex

#2 Only Way To Use This Emoji

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: WouldYaJustLookAtIt

#3 He Thinks He Has To Wait In Line To Get A Treat

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#4 Oh Dear God I Just Hit A Unicorn

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  ausmus

#5 This Duck Thinks He’s A Flamingo

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  beccapizza

#6 Who Wore It Better?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: LadyEetheart

#7 Birdie Sanders

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#8 Time To Trim The Hedges

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#9 I Match The School Bathroom

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#10 Should I Tell Him?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#11 The Flash Was On

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: ferqa-licious

#12 This Girl Better Go To Law School

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#13 This Is Amazing

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#14 Found Dory :(

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: TheLadBible

#15 Yeah I’m Pissed. This Ain’t What I Meant

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: scottishsteveo

#16 Whatever

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  Darklyte

#17 Today Was The First Time I Did My Laundry. It Did Not Go Well

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#18 What Pokemon Is This?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#19 My Senior High School Year Book Delivers One Last Punch

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: LizzWizz

#20 Give Me My Arm Back

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur

#21 Welcome To The Real World Harry

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Sassafrassing

#22 I Put A Balloon In My Hoodie

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: just-for-grins

#23 Being So Bored You Make Your Own Friends

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#24 Snapchat Ideas For If Your Mom Adds You On Snapchat

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Drea-Nor

#25 When A Jehovah’s Witness Is At Your Door

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#26 Science Lab In A Science Lab

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#27 If Video Games Taught Me Anything, I Have To Break Throug This Wall

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#28 Thought I Woke Up To A Naked Hairy Man In My Bed

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imuhgudriter

#29 The Best Picture I Have Ever Taken

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#30 There’s A Head In The Sleeves Of These Shirts

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  theholiestmacaroni

#31 The Biggest Troll Award Goes To This Van

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#32 Senior Vs Freshmen Girls At Frat Parties

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  kavino

#33 Don’t Talk To Me

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#34 Does It Work On Emotions?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#35 No Mom Nobody Came Over Last Night

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#36 Turns Out It’s A Bar Of Soap

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: penizpizza

#37 Peple Are Like Potatoes

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: mxxaria

#38 Today Will Be A Good Day…

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#39 This Some Kind Of F***ing Joke?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#40 Pretty Sure My Mom Thinks She’s Charging It

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: giraffaholic

#41 She Complains When We Take The Bag Away

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#42 The Sorting Cone

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#43 Is That Some Bullshit I Hear?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#44 It’s An Impasta

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#45 Saw This On A Map

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#46 Post-Graduation Plans

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#47 Bruh

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#48 Puhraise Jesusss

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#49 My Dog Got Caught In A Booby Trap

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#50 Positive Lab Result

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#51 It’s Always Sad When You See Someone Eating Alone

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: ohsplendid

#52 You Know… Before You’re Murdered

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: agentfox

#53 You’re supposed to squeeze his red D***

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#54 My Lasaga

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Alonzo Lerone

#55 Literally Dead

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur

#56 Wild Party Last Night

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: bobdolan1

#57 I Live In A Pretty Rough Neighborhood

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: mankstar

#58 When You Lick The Outlet

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#59 Not Sure Where To Put This Candy

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#60 Watching The World Cup

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: saloni

#61 Lion King Moment In The Bathroom

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#62 Finally Getting A Tan

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: idcsoz

#63 So Nice And Chill By The Pool

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#64 But Mooooom

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#65 I Wish Someone Would Look At Me The Way My Dog Looks At Pizza

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: digi95

#66 Expensive Restaurants Be Like

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#67 Skeleton Stand-up

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  puphop

#68 Oh

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#69 It’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t It?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: fawn_rescuer

#70 Ancient Shrek

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#71 Damn His Head Is Brighter Than My Future

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: bababerands

#72 My First Naked Pic On Snapchat

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  theressomewoodyonyourharrelson

#73 Snapchatting Abroad

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: mattmfd

#74 It Looks Like A Chair

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: shaping-up-standing-tall

#75 I Almost Feel Guilty

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: MeowMixtable

#76 Because Taking A Picture Before Eating Is Too Mainstream

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#77 Now That I’m Unemployed

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  Gnarw0lves

#78 Check Out This S** Tape

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#79 Don’t Be Like Dave

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  cease70

#80 Do The Right Thing. Snap Sparky

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: catchyeyes

#81 Think Of Something That Makes You Smile

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#82 I Yelleth Timber

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: tisbaylee

#83 When This Guy Couldn’t Figure Out Why He Failed The Midterm

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Judethe

#84 I Think This Is Where Zayn Went

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: alyssajg

#85 Got A Snapchat From My Friend In Australia When I Asked Him How The Weather Was.

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: N1nja2202

#86 Got Stuck In A Giraffic Jam

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: CiaphasWho

#87 At Least This Balloon’s Attracted To Me

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#88 Lol, Bae Caught Me Sleepin

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: shago

#89 This Has Been The Highlight Of My Day

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: JamaicanPineapple

#90 Found A Dollar In My G-string

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#91 Dear Women.. Not Now Please

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: salveta

#92 Is That A Marijuana In My Good Christian Suburbs

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#93 What Is Taking So Long?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#94 Looking At Old Pics Of My First True Love

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#95 How Am I Supposed To Brush My Teeth?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: UnknownMilkAndRelish

#96 Gotta Keep Bae Safe

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#97 With All My Friends

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: lysolwipes

#98 When The Drugs Hit You

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#99 When You Spill Your Soup

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Not Will Ferrell

#100 Well Isn’t That Just Perfect

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#101 Guilty

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Me Irl

#102 The Tides Have Turned… Somewhat

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#103 I Love Ed Sheeran

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#104 No One Told Me We Had A Reject Pile

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  Foxprowl

#105 Can I?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  drbatookhanxx

#106 Ppl Think I’m Drinking But It’s Just Soup

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: PrinceWilliam13

#107 A White Girl Was Raptured

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: thurfbortt

#108 Dropped A Red Slushie, Made For A Good Snapchat

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source:  b_roasted

#109 Settlers Of Catan

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#110 Google

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#111 Black Hole Needed?

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#112 She Legit Thinks I’ve Been Drawing Flowers

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: justloafingaround

#113 I Have A Few Twix Up My Sleeve

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: imgur.com

#114 Squirrel Get A 30 Sec Head Start

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#115 When You Mean To Send An Ugly Snapchat To Your Best Friend

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Jack Digiovanni

#116 Will My Husband Ever Return From War

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: ericnally

#117 Nunsense

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#118 I Always Enjoy A Night Out With All My Friends

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Preemfunk

#119 Gimme Yo Tit B****

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#120 Look It’s All The People Who Want To Date You

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Judethe

#121 My Favorite Song

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#122 Chess Is Fun

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#123 Duckzilla

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#124 Almost Died At Breakfast

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#125 Keep Talking, I Don’t Care!

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#126 The Magic Of Coffee.

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#127 Gotta Catch Em All

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

Image source: Jordan%20G

#128 Studying For Finals

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#129 When All The Chairs Are Taken And The Only One That Is Left Doesn’t Have Legs. #thanksobama

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#130 #watermelon & Gru_theshihtzu

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

#131 Chill, Young Grasshopper

131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

