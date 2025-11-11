131 Of The Funniest Snapchats Ever Sent

We here at Bored Panda can sometimes be quite old-fashioned with technologies, and it took us a while to grasp what the heck Snapchat is about. And now we just can’t get enough of it! And it’s not only us, as there are about 3.8 billion pictures snapped every day on this app. And amongst the 3.8 billion snaps and funny memes exchanged, there sure are some hilariously funny pics. And we’ve rounded them up for you to see!
We’ve also found out that there’s a right way to use it, and there’s a wrong way to use it, and as you can see from these brilliant examples, these people have totally found the recipe for funniest snapchats ever.
This list, filled with hilarious pictures by Bored Panda, showcases some of the funniest Snapchats currently on offer. Some of them are witty observations about the world around us, others are random snapshots of life’s funny fails, and a couple is, well, slightly disturbing (yes, I’m talking about the killer whale water gun with the red penis trigger. Obviously). But one thing’s for sure – all of them are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Enjoy these funny pictures with care, as some of them might make you snort heavily.
#1 Doggosaurus Rex
#2 Only Way To Use This Emoji
Image source: WouldYaJustLookAtIt
#3 He Thinks He Has To Wait In Line To Get A Treat
#4 Oh Dear God I Just Hit A Unicorn
Image source: ausmus
#5 This Duck Thinks He’s A Flamingo
Image source: beccapizza
#6 Who Wore It Better?
Image source: LadyEetheart
#7 Birdie Sanders
#8 Time To Trim The Hedges
#9 I Match The School Bathroom
#10 Should I Tell Him?
#11 The Flash Was On
Image source: ferqa-licious
#12 This Girl Better Go To Law School
Image source: imgur.com
#13 This Is Amazing
#14 Found Dory :(
Image source: TheLadBible
#15 Yeah I’m Pissed. This Ain’t What I Meant
Image source: scottishsteveo
#16 Whatever
Image source: Darklyte
#17 Today Was The First Time I Did My Laundry. It Did Not Go Well
#18 What Pokemon Is This?
#19 My Senior High School Year Book Delivers One Last Punch
Image source: LizzWizz
#20 Give Me My Arm Back
Image source: imgur
#21 Welcome To The Real World Harry
Image source: Sassafrassing
#22 I Put A Balloon In My Hoodie
Image source: just-for-grins
#23 Being So Bored You Make Your Own Friends
Image source: imgur.com
#24 Snapchat Ideas For If Your Mom Adds You On Snapchat
Image source: Drea-Nor
#25 When A Jehovah’s Witness Is At Your Door
#26 Science Lab In A Science Lab
#27 If Video Games Taught Me Anything, I Have To Break Throug This Wall
#28 Thought I Woke Up To A Naked Hairy Man In My Bed
Image source: imuhgudriter
#29 The Best Picture I Have Ever Taken
#30 There’s A Head In The Sleeves Of These Shirts
Image source: theholiestmacaroni
#31 The Biggest Troll Award Goes To This Van
#32 Senior Vs Freshmen Girls At Frat Parties
Image source: kavino
#33 Don’t Talk To Me
#34 Does It Work On Emotions?
#35 No Mom Nobody Came Over Last Night
Image source: imgur.com
#36 Turns Out It’s A Bar Of Soap
Image source: penizpizza
#37 Peple Are Like Potatoes
Image source: mxxaria
#38 Today Will Be A Good Day…
Image source: imgur.com
#39 This Some Kind Of F***ing Joke?
#40 Pretty Sure My Mom Thinks She’s Charging It
Image source: giraffaholic
#41 She Complains When We Take The Bag Away
#42 The Sorting Cone
#43 Is That Some Bullshit I Hear?
#44 It’s An Impasta
#45 Saw This On A Map
#46 Post-Graduation Plans
#47 Bruh
#48 Puhraise Jesusss
#49 My Dog Got Caught In A Booby Trap
#50 Positive Lab Result
#51 It’s Always Sad When You See Someone Eating Alone
Image source: ohsplendid
#52 You Know… Before You’re Murdered
Image source: agentfox
#53 You’re supposed to squeeze his red D***
#54 My Lasaga
Image source: Alonzo Lerone
#55 Literally Dead
Image source: imgur
#56 Wild Party Last Night
Image source: bobdolan1
#57 I Live In A Pretty Rough Neighborhood
Image source: mankstar
#58 When You Lick The Outlet
#59 Not Sure Where To Put This Candy
#60 Watching The World Cup
Image source: saloni
#61 Lion King Moment In The Bathroom
#62 Finally Getting A Tan
Image source: idcsoz
#63 So Nice And Chill By The Pool
#64 But Mooooom
Image source: imgur.com
#65 I Wish Someone Would Look At Me The Way My Dog Looks At Pizza
Image source: digi95
#66 Expensive Restaurants Be Like
#67 Skeleton Stand-up
Image source: puphop
#68 Oh
#69 It’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t It?
Image source: fawn_rescuer
#70 Ancient Shrek
#71 Damn His Head Is Brighter Than My Future
Image source: bababerands
#72 My First Naked Pic On Snapchat
Image source: theressomewoodyonyourharrelson
#73 Snapchatting Abroad
Image source: mattmfd
#74 It Looks Like A Chair
Image source: shaping-up-standing-tall
#75 I Almost Feel Guilty
Image source: MeowMixtable
#76 Because Taking A Picture Before Eating Is Too Mainstream
#77 Now That I’m Unemployed
Image source: Gnarw0lves
#78 Check Out This S** Tape
#79 Don’t Be Like Dave
Image source: cease70
#80 Do The Right Thing. Snap Sparky
Image source: catchyeyes
#81 Think Of Something That Makes You Smile
#82 I Yelleth Timber
Image source: tisbaylee
#83 When This Guy Couldn’t Figure Out Why He Failed The Midterm
Image source: Judethe
#84 I Think This Is Where Zayn Went
Image source: alyssajg
#85 Got A Snapchat From My Friend In Australia When I Asked Him How The Weather Was.
Image source: N1nja2202
#86 Got Stuck In A Giraffic Jam
Image source: CiaphasWho
#87 At Least This Balloon’s Attracted To Me
#88 Lol, Bae Caught Me Sleepin
Image source: shago
#89 This Has Been The Highlight Of My Day
Image source: JamaicanPineapple
#90 Found A Dollar In My G-string
#91 Dear Women.. Not Now Please
Image source: salveta
#92 Is That A Marijuana In My Good Christian Suburbs
#93 What Is Taking So Long?
#94 Looking At Old Pics Of My First True Love
#95 How Am I Supposed To Brush My Teeth?
Image source: UnknownMilkAndRelish
#96 Gotta Keep Bae Safe
#97 With All My Friends
Image source: lysolwipes
#98 When The Drugs Hit You
#99 When You Spill Your Soup
Image source: Not Will Ferrell
#100 Well Isn’t That Just Perfect
Image source: imgur.com
#101 Guilty
Image source: Me Irl
#102 The Tides Have Turned… Somewhat
#103 I Love Ed Sheeran
#104 No One Told Me We Had A Reject Pile
Image source: Foxprowl
#105 Can I?
Image source: drbatookhanxx
#106 Ppl Think I’m Drinking But It’s Just Soup
Image source: PrinceWilliam13
#107 A White Girl Was Raptured
Image source: thurfbortt
#108 Dropped A Red Slushie, Made For A Good Snapchat
Image source: b_roasted
#109 Settlers Of Catan
#110 Google
#111 Black Hole Needed?
#112 She Legit Thinks I’ve Been Drawing Flowers
Image source: justloafingaround
#113 I Have A Few Twix Up My Sleeve
Image source: imgur.com
#114 Squirrel Get A 30 Sec Head Start
#115 When You Mean To Send An Ugly Snapchat To Your Best Friend
Image source: Jack Digiovanni
#116 Will My Husband Ever Return From War
Image source: ericnally
#117 Nunsense
#118 I Always Enjoy A Night Out With All My Friends
Image source: Preemfunk
#119 Gimme Yo Tit B****
#120 Look It’s All The People Who Want To Date You
Image source: Judethe
#121 My Favorite Song
#122 Chess Is Fun
#123 Duckzilla
#124 Almost Died At Breakfast
#125 Keep Talking, I Don’t Care!
#126 The Magic Of Coffee.
#127 Gotta Catch Em All
Image source: Jordan%20G
#128 Studying For Finals
#129 When All The Chairs Are Taken And The Only One That Is Left Doesn’t Have Legs. #thanksobama
#130 #watermelon & Gru_theshihtzu
#131 Chill, Young Grasshopper
