30 Older Internet Users Share The Things They Want Everyone Who’s 30 And Under To Know About Life

Turning 30 is a huge milestone—but it’s not the end of the world. Any bigger anniversary is a time to reflect on the past, evaluate your present, and make plans for the future. And as it happens, hindsight is always 20/20: sometimes we wish we could go back in time and give our past selves a few pieces of great advice to make life more joyful and far less problematic.
Though we can’t help our past selves (we just can’t get that darn Time Machine(™) to start working, so it’s back to the drawing board for us), what we can do is make others aware of the biggest pitfalls we’ve encountered. That’s what some redditors did in a very informative and enlightening thread on r/AskReddit.
Scroll down to read their life advice for anyone who is 30 and under that will most likely make you far happier and more at ease than you are now. We’d love to hear the advice you’d give someone younger as well, Pandas, so drop by the comment section to spread some of your hard-earned wisdom.
Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., kindly shared her thoughts about how to stop worrying about work so much and how to let go of past regrets with Bored Panda. “We never get do-overs in life, but we can use prior errors to guide us to better choices moving forward,” the Licensed Counselor, Professor, and the Chair at the Department of Counseling and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University told us. Read on for our full interview with the professor.
#1
“No” is a complete sentence. Get comfortable and confident with saying no and meaning it.
#2
Wear earplugs at shows. Can’t emphasize enough how bad Tinnitus sucks.
#3
Spend time with your parents,. You never know how much time you have with them left. Until they are gone you have no idea how much you will miss them.
#4
make sure to pick friends and partners who build you up, not knock you down
#5
Relationships do take work but they shouldn’t feel like a chore. Don’t stay with someone who treats you poorly, it’s better to be alone than in a bad relationship.
#6
Invest in experiences, not things.
#7
First thing I thought of: take care of your damn teeth. Floss, brush twice a day or more, get checkups. This year has been over $2k worth of dental work (and that’s with a huge family discount). I’ve had cavities filled, a root canal, a crown, rounds of antibiotics and steroids, and sooooo many sleepless nights because of jaw pain. I cannot stress this enough. It’s never too early to start taking better care of your teeth.
#8
Wear sunscreen. At least 30 Spf as well. Don’t be the people that settles with 15 because they want a tan. Any dermatologist will also tell you that 30 and up is the way to go.
#9
Don’t worry about being “behind” other people, whether it’s personal goals, career, financial, whatever.
Once you’re out of school, there is no timeline. Everyone does things at their own pace and there is no perfect time to do anything.
Everyone thinks they are behind in something in some way. So, if everyone thinks they are behind, no one is.
#10
If you drink alcohol a decent amount, or tend to only socialize with alcohol involved, I would advise to give up drinking for at least a year before you are 35. Learn how to socialize and have fun without drinking alcohol. The older you get the harder it is to stop, and before you know it you’re an alcoholic. Maybe a functioning alcoholic if you’re lucky, but often not. I’ve got a couple mates in their late 30s who can’t give up, they need to drink every day. They waste so much money on pointless drinking, they have burnt friendships, ruined relationships, and for what?
Alcohol is dangerous if you don’t keep it in check. Learn how to rewrite your relationship with alcohol otherwise it could end up in control of your life.
#11
Take 10 minutes a day and clean a different part of your house/apartment. Do this every day until it’s a habit.
Also when you are done with it, put it away.
#12
Enjoy that hair while it lasts.
#13
Develop an ability to delay or deny yourself things that you want. Actions taken impulsively are often looked back on as mistakes. Sleeping on big decisions or purchases is like a cheat code to making better choices. The ability to resist impulse will be a big predictor of your future success.
#14
You will overthink things. Fun things, big things, small things. Relax, take a breath. You don’t have to go hard all the time.
#15
In a working environment, everybody is replaceable.
#16
If you don’t make decisions and plans in your life, life will make decisions and plans for you. There is no auto pilot here. You must actively participate if you want a decent life.
#17
Don’t stress about hitting certain age milestones. The difference between 29 and 30? Not monumental.
#18
Invest.
Invest in your health by making good choices about nutrition and fitness.
Invest monetarily by saving money and not living outside your means.
Invest in your future by setting goals and putting in the work to get there.
#19
Live and let live, be kind.
#20
When the stakes are not that high, don’t be afraid to take a chance. Failure is often fleeting and short, you will learn something, and the things you will regret later in life were the chances you didn’t take.
#21
Work out regularly. As in, have a gym or exercise routine that is part of your weekly life.
The older you get, the harder it is to start.
#22
Sit up straight
Future you will be thankful
#23
Find your voice. Use your voice. Advocate for yourself.
#24
The first thing that comes to mind is do not give a c**p with other people think of you. Do your own thing. A long time ago I did this and haven’t looked back. I have never been happier.
Get a dog. I never had one until I was 28 years old and she changed my life. Now we have 3. I never knew so much loyalty, love and companionship. They make me laugh every single day and I’m never alone. I’ll always have a dog now.
Always be open and honest. If your not happy with something don’t wait. Change it now.
We all make mistakes. That’s part of being human. Just have a positive attitude and smile and you really can do anything your heart desires.
#25
Don’t devote all your time and effort to your career. It is important as it gives you the means to survive, but it is not where you should devote yourself to. I have spent the last seven years of my life focusing solely on my job, I wish I could go back and focus on living my life and finding out what brings me peace. Doing that now and couldn’t be happier.
#26
Make time to call/talk with your loved ones.
#27
Learn to cook, get a good (not expensive) knife. Learn to budgeting. Don’t buy trendy things.
#28
Don’t fall for consumerism and spend all your money on looking good to others. Instead, invest in yourself and your future. Live way below your means until you’re financially independent enough. Don’t care what people say about your shitty car or apartment. Work your a*s off and build wealth. You’ll be way ahead of your fancy friends in no time. While they’re working 9 to 5 in their 40’s to 60’s and beyond to pay off their fancy car and house, you’ll be free to do whatever you want.
I don’t care how hot that person is, don’t take their s**t, and have respect for yourself. Never beg to be liked. Be with someone who likes you, instead of transforming yourself into someone they will like, which doesn’t work long term. Don’t spend years in toxic relationships, even if there’s amazing physical attraction and sex. It’s also not your responsibility to save someone. You can help them save themselves, but don’t be unhappy to make someone else happy.
#29
Your 20’s are for you. Do everything you want to do; travel, study, party, whatever. Don’t settle and start a family until your 100% sure you got all that out of your system.
#30
Don’t be afraid to fail. The only way to learn is to practice. You have to make mistakes in order to get better. No one is automatically great at everything. Let yourself love the journey of practicing and doing instead of the endpoint. If you concentrate on the endpoint, you’ll end up so miserable that when you finally get to the endpoint, you’ll feel let down. Try to have fun the entire time.
