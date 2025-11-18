After Years of Silence, Olsen Twins Reveal They Are Putting Fashion Roots Down In France

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared an exciting new update about their lives after keeping a low profile for years.
The twins revealed that they are putting down roots in France to open a new location for their fashion company “The Row.”
This update comes after fans have repeatedly expressed their curiosities on the twins’ whereabouts, especially after the pair faded away from the Hollywood spotlight.
Image credits: J. Lee / Getty
In an interview with Vogue about their newest storefront, Ashley mentioned that this opening was a dream come true.
“We’ve been looking for years,” she said. “We wanted to be in Paris before we opened in London, but we didn’t find anything here first. Then, 18 months ago, a friend told us about this place.”
The twins have opened up their shop in various places, such as New York City, Long Island, Los Angeles, and London. What’s special about their new location in Paris is that they’ve managed to incorporate the city’s charm into their store.
“It has to be a nice experience for the community — a sense of the store being local,” Ashley said. “We want the experience to be unique and special. Their experience is as important to us as anything else we do.”
“You need to be very agile, and to make adjustments, so opening the doors and learning one day at a time… that’s very us,” the 38-year-old fashionista shared, regarding the inevitable hiccups that would come along.
She continued, “This may not be the most obvious place to be in Paris — we looked at almost every major street in the city — but we’re very happy here.”
The twins have been the subject of much speculation after seemingly disappearing from Hollywood
Image credits: marykateolsen
At one point in time, the Olsen twins were the talk of the town.
Mary-Kate and Ashley starred in the US sitcom Full House before going on to becoming stars on their own spin-off movies and shows.
But as the years passed, they left the public eye, especially when their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen started gaining a lot of attention with her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fans have wondered what the sisters have been up to, since.
One wrote on social media, “Would love for Mary Kate and Ashley to pop out again.”
Another echoed a similar sentiment on X, “Baby, where are Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen?! I used to look forward to seeing them at the Met Gala. It’s been a few years now.”
The Olsen twins have now turned away from the glamorous lights of Hollywood and dedicated their time to being fashion designers.
In fact, the two had been transitioning into the fashion industry since 2004, when they first launched a clothing line for girls aged 4-14, in collaboration with Walmart.
While the two have opened up about their professional careers, their private lives still remain under wraps
Image credits: MOVIE PREDICTOR
Ashley Olsen welcomed a baby boy about a year ago with her husband Louis Eisner, who she has been dating since 2022.
Mary-Kate, on the other hand, divorced from Olivier Sarkozy and while not much is known about her romantic life, rumors say she is seeing PC Valmorbida.
“We were raised discreet people,” Mary-Kate previously said to i-D magazine back in 2021.
This choice is not only a central mindset in their everyday lives, but also in their fashion choices.
“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” she explained. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”
Image credits: marykateolsen
