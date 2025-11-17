Run, Girl, Run: 14 Grooms That Made The News By Making Their Own Weddings A Nightmare

Marrying the person you love more than anything is a special moment to many people out there. That’s why they spend countless hours taking care of every little detail and hope everything will go smoothly. But sometimes it doesn’t; and surprisingly, the groom himself might be the reason why.
TikToker ‘comeintothewat3r’ shone a light on such instances in a video that quickly went viral. She captured and shared headlines about weddings being ruined by one of the soon-to-be-wed themselves, covering some rather unexpected scenarios. Scroll down to find them on the list below and browse what can become a deal-breaker, sometimes less than five minutes into the marriage. Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the TikToker responsible for the viral video, Ilaria, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.
#1
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#2
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#3
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#4
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#5
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#6
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#7
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#8
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#9
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#10
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#11
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#12
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#13
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
#14
Image source: idkwhattomakethia
Follow Us