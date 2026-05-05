Richard E. Grant: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Richard E. Grant
May 5, 1957
Mbabane, Eswatini
69 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Richard E. Grant?
Richard E. Grant is a Swazi-English actor and presenter, recognized for his distinctive voice and ability to portray both eccentric and deeply dramatic characters. He brings a unique blend of intensity and wit to his performances.
Grant’s breakout moment arrived with his captivating lead role as Withnail in the 1987 British cult comedy Withnail and I. His portrayal of the unemployed, alcoholic actor instantly cemented his status as a formidable talent.
Early Life and Education
Born as Richard Grant Esterhuysen on May 5, 1957, in Mbabane, Eswatini, Richard E. Grant’s childhood was significantly shaped by his father, Henrik Esterhuysen, who served as the head of education in the British protectorate. His parents’ divorce when he was eleven marked a challenging period.
He attended St Mark’s School and later Waterford Kamhlaba United World College of Southern Africa in Mbabane, cultivating an early interest in performance. Grant then pursued English and drama studies at the University of Cape Town before relocating to London in 1982 to launch his acting career.
Notable Relationships
Richard E. Grant was married to voice coach Joan Washington, eight years his senior, for 35 years until her passing in September 2021. Their enduring partnership was widely known in the industry.
Grant and Washington shared a daughter, Olivia Grant, and he is also stepfather to her son, Tom. He often speaks fondly of their deep connection and the profound impact his wife had on his life.
Career Highlights
Richard E. Grant launched his career with the iconic role of Withnail in the 1987 film Withnail and I, a performance that quickly garnered international attention and critical acclaim. He has since appeared in over eighty films, including Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Gosford Park.
Beyond acting, Grant expanded into writing and directing, notably with his 2005 film Wah-Wah, which drew from his own upbringing in Swaziland. He also introduced his unisex fragrance line, JACK, in 2014.
Grant earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his moving portrayal of Jack Hock in the 2018 drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?. This achievement marked a significant milestone, alongside numerous other critical accolades.
Signature Quote
“Everything I dared dream of has come to fruition. Which is not to say that I don’t grumble with the best of them, but the wobbles have been way outweighed by the wonders.”
Follow Us