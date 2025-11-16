50 Of The Strangest Laugh-Inducing Signs People Spotted In Public, Shared In This Online Group

Oxford Languages defines a sign as “an object, quality, or event whose presence or occurrence indicates the probable presence or occurrence of something else.” Signs are informational and usually short and precise.
However, from time to time people may take some creative liberty at creating signs or they don’t really know what they are doing, so these signs become even more interesting. A group on Facebook is filled with signs that make no sense, have grammatical errors or include funny imagery, so Bored Panda collected some of the funniest that were shared there.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Judy Bryant McKinnon
#2
Image source: Glen Knox
#3
Image source: Mike Gohl
#4
Image source: Mike Gohl
#5
Image source: Glen Knox
#6
Image source: Mike Gohl
#7
Image source: Glen Knox
#8
Image source: Maria DeStefano
#9
Image source: Mike Gohl
#10
Image source: Glen Knox
#11
Image source: Glen Knox
#12
Image source: Glen Knox
#13
Image source: JUST CARS
#14
Image source: Glen Knox
#15
Image source: Mike Gohl
#16
Image source: Barry Laing
#17
Image source: Ashley Overton
#18
Image source: Eric Nagel
#19
Image source: Eric Nagel
#20
Image source: Planet Beer
#21
Image source: Bruce Beyer
#22
Image source: Glen Knox
#23
Image source: Good Things Guy
#24
Image source: Glen Knox
#25
Image source: English Whirled Wide
#26
Image source: Glen Knox
#27
Image source: Glen Knox
#28
Image source: Glen Knox
#29
Image source: Barry Laing
#30
Image source: Chris Smelser
#31
Image source: Mike Gohl
#32
Image source: Africa, this is why I live here
#33
Image source: Decade Rs Cholkha
#34
Image source: Barry Laing
#35
Image source: Meanwhile in Ireland
#36
Image source: Mike Gohl
#37
Image source: Glen Knox
#38
Image source: Mike Gohl
#39
Image source: Mike Gohl
#40
Image source: Glen Knox
#41
Image source: Glen Knox
#42
Image source: Glen Knox
#43
Image source: Glen Knox
#44
Image source: Glen Knox
#45
Image source: Mike Gohl
#46
Image source: Glen Knox
#47
Image source: Glen Knox
#48
Image source: Prashant Padhi
#49
Image source: Kelli Mitchell-Digges
#50
Image source: John Cameron
Follow Us