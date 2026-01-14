A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Every Cast Member Confirmed So Far For Season 1

Game of Thrones is known for its sprawling cast of characters, and its new spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, is no different. Ahead of its premiere on Sunday, January 18, 2026, HBO has revealed most of the show’s main cast.
From chivalrous knights and cheerful squires to characters with ties to the Great Houses of Westeros, the spin-off has gathered a large ensemble as it brings to life the first installment of George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.
Besides the release date and plot, the makers have also revealed a long list of cast members confirmed for the first season of the show.
Who is in the main cast for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?
1. Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk
Image credits: HBO
In the source material, Ser Duncan is the primary protagonist and a lowborn hedge knight heading for a tourney in Ashford town.
He is a distant ancestor of Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie in the main series.
Claffey is an Irish rugby player-turned-actor who previously appeared in shows such as Vikings: Valhalla and Bad Sisters.
2. Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen / Egg
Image credits: HBO
Egg is the squire of Ser Duncan, who is originally a Targaryen prince and the son of Maekar I Targaryen.
He is the grandfather of Aerys II Targaryen, aka the Mad King, and the great-grandfather of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series.
Ansell’s acting credits include appearances in movies such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Here (2024).
3. Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen
Image credits: HBO
Aerion is the older brother of Aegon and the second son of King Maekar I Targaryen. He is briefly mentioned in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, but did not appear in the main series
Bennett played the lead role of Officer Peter Prior in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.
4. Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen
Image credits: HBO
Baelor is the son of the eldest son and heir of King Daeron II Targaryen. He also serves as the Hand of the King to his father.
Carvel is best known for his performance as Tony Blair in the Netflix series The Crown. He is also set to play Cornelius Fudge in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.
5. Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle
Image credits: HBO
Also known as “Tanselle Too-Tall,” she is a Dornish puppeteer and a love interest for Ser Duncan in the novellas.
Crawford played the main role of Rae Kincade in the Hulu comedy-drama series Tiny Beautiful Things.
6. Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon
Image credits: HBO
Also known as the “Laughing Storm,” Lyonel is one of the knights present at the tourney in Ashford.
Ings’ past credits include shows like The Crown, Black Mirror, and The Winter King.
7. Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen
Image credits: HBO
Maekar is the fourteenth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne. He is the fourth son of King Daeron II Targaryen and father of Egg, making him Daenerys’ great-great-grandfather.
Spruell appeared as Horace in the first season of the HBO series Dune: Prophecy.
Other cast members confirmed for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1
Image credits: Reddit/HBOTheHedgeKnight
According to reports, Rowan Robinson, Abigail O’Regan, Eric Nolan, Conor Doran, and LJ Bennion have been cast in undisclosed roles in the season 1 plot.
Robinson’s character is allegedly codenamed “Rowan,” suggesting she is playing Rohanne Webber, who first appears in the second novella, The Sworn Sword, but could be introduced early in the adaptation.
Are any Game of Thrones actors returning for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?
Presently, none of the cast members from Game of Thrones or the spin-off House of the Dragon are confirmed to make an appearance in season 1.
However, co-creator Ira Parker has teased that viewers will hear some familiar names and might also see known faces from the franchise, but cautioned against expecting cameos in season 1.
“Yes, there are plans for faces as we move forward, hopefully,” she added.
Since A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set roughly 100 years before the main series, any legacy characters appearing in the prequel will likely be played by different actors.
