34 Pictures Of Unique Personalities Of Stray Cats As Captured By This Japanese Photographer (New Pics)

by

Masayuki Oki is a photographer with a gift for turning street cats into unforgettable characters, capturing their unguarded lives with equal parts humor and tenderness. His long-running series is an unvarnished look at Japan’s feline drifters, who pose for no one yet always seem ready for his lens.

Oki’s dedication is evident in the way he plans entire days around photographing them, describing trips to cat islands where he shoots from dawn until dusk and edits the same night. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment,” he explains, treating them as teachers in patience and timing. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, he reflected on an unexpected lesson from his work: “Before starting cat photography, I didn’t know that cats go all out to charm their way into getting food… I was a corporate employee and not a very affable person. My work wasn’t going well, so I tried to apply the friendliness I learned from cats to improve it. Although it was too late to see any improvement, I learned it was an important lesson for me.”

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: okirakuoki

#2

Image source: okirakuoki

#3

Image source: okirakuoki

#4

Image source: okirakuoki

#5

Image source: okirakuoki

#6

Image source: okirakuoki

#7

Image source: okirakuoki

#8

Image source: okirakuoki

#9

Image source: okirakuoki

#10

Image source: okirakuoki

#11

Image source: okirakuoki

#12

Image source: okirakuoki

#13

Image source: okirakuoki

#14

Image source: okirakuoki

#15

Image source: okirakuoki

#16

Image source: okirakuoki

#17

Image source: okirakuoki

#18

Image source: okirakuoki

#19

Image source: okirakuoki

#20

Image source: okirakuoki

#21

Image source: okirakuoki

#22

Image source: okirakuoki

#23

Image source: okirakuoki

#24

Image source: okirakuoki

#25

Image source: okirakuoki

#26

Image source: okirakuoki

#27

Image source: okirakuoki

#28

Image source: okirakuoki

#29

Image source: okirakuoki

#30

Image source: okirakuoki

#31

Image source: okirakuoki

#32

Image source: okirakuoki

#33

Image source: okirakuoki

#34

Image source: okirakuoki

