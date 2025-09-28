“Cats Are Aliens”: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They’re From Another Planet

Cats have been on this Earth longer than humans have. At least, the ancestors of cats! Scientists claim that the first “panther-like” creatures were roaming this Earth as early as 10 million years ago. Might this be a sign that they came from outer space together with some meteors?
This sounds like some crazy conspiracy theory, but wait until you see the cats on this list. We came across a delightful subreddit, aptly called r/CatsAreAliens. It’s a place for owners to share their felines who look or act like they came from another world. Some pics are just interesting photographic accidents or kitties acting silly, yet others have the cats looking like little green men.
More info: Reddit
#1 Woah
Image source: mattia_cecchi
#2 How Is She Able To Apply The Force Of A Thousand Mac Trucks Through These Tiny Little Peets?
Image source: Puppybrother
#3 He Got Scared By The Fireworks Last Night
Image source: iluvusomatcha
#4 What My Void Gets Up To When She Thinks She’s Alone
Image source: emmakate007
#5 The Perfect Organism
Image source: Sad-Construction1892
#6 Alien Car
Image source: Charminggg_
#7 We Don’t See What They See
Image source: Dynw
#8 I Was Informed That Our Boi Belongs Here
Image source: Marbedar
#9 Intergalactic Peace Maker. He Works In The Government In Area 51
Image source: ButterByotch
#10 A Couple Of Void Cats Examining A Human Baby
Image source: LaureenHuggins
#11 Alien Worship!
Image source: EcstaticRice2846
#12 Bath Time
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Jazzypurrs Is Coming For You
Image source: solo-jones
#14 There Is No Daisy, Only Zuul
Image source: Linds3485
#15 Blind Cats Are Definitely Aliens
Image source: solo-jones
#16 Energy Transfer In Process
Image source: WanderlingInker
#17 My Son Is Handsome
Image source: dohvakitty
#18 Yippers. My Cats An Alien
Image source: Far_Dealer_2465
#19 Boop
Image source: MemoryAshamed
#20 I Think I’m About To Get Abducted By This Alien
Image source: Objective_Size_8523
#21 He May Be An Alien But He’s A *fancy* Alien
Image source: Ok_Research9445
#22 I Was Told To Post My Blind Mary Here
Image source: experience88
#23 Trying To Get A Good Satellite Connection
Image source: jrx141
#24 Bad Mimic
Image source: the_humdrum
#25 He Sees The Mothership
Image source: floorcatt
#26 My Cat Is Obsessed With Hair Ties. She Doesn’t Play With Them, Though. She Just Stares At Them
Image source: chuffberry
#27 You Will Feed Me Wet Food From Now On
Image source: TheHollowEvacuation
#28 Hmmm
Image source: narkybark
#29 The Voids 🖤
Image source: AccomplishedAd925
#30 Is He An Alien Or Possessed ?
Image source: milan0570
#31 Someone Said That This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here
Image source: Compphilosophylover
#32 Ok I Think I’ll Sleep Downstairs Tonight
Image source: FGTRTDtrades
#33 P.s. My Cat Was Asleep
Image source: TRYHARDTROUT561
#34 Just A Floating Head
Image source: korowjew26
#35 Evidence How Alien Cats Arrive On Earth
Image source: -DIrty__MARtini-
#36 All The Proof You Need
Image source: kayvonfghjghjgh
#37 This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball
Image source: BitchyOlive
#38 He Will Be Served On A Stick
Image source: toreachtheapex
#39 …and Don’t Feed It After Midnight !
Image source: rigidsweater738
#40 He’s Even A Little Green
Image source: Ok_Research9445
#41 This Gem I Captured Yesterday
Image source: emskow
#42 “Hmm You Make A Good Point, Human”
Image source: natakooli
#43 Had To Take Arya To The Vet. She’s Not Pleased
Image source: CookieOmNomster
#44 My Cats Eyes Do This When She’s Uplinking With The Mothership
Image source: FleetAdmiralWiggles
#45 Deep Sea Alien
Image source: nomebi
#46 Wunkeroids Hitting Earth
Image source: SwoeJonson1
#47 Just Watching My Cat Can Make Me Happy
Image source: starchildanew
#48 Mark
Image source: probablypetunia
#49 Biblically Accurate Tuxedo Man
Image source: Subject_Dot_4128
#50 Doesn’t Know How To Cat
Image source: T3ch_Noir
#51 I’m Harboring An Alien In My House
Image source: DjSLT
#52 Long Boi
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Aliens Positive
Image source: Lisachen1218
#54 Leaking
Image source: Lisachen1218
#55 Can’t Believe I Just Found This Sub, Here Is My Alien Baby
Image source: bijoutherussianblue
#56 I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets
Image source: Coffin_Nail
#57 No Comment Is Required
Image source: omegazia
#58 Curly Alien? With Crystalline Eyes
Image source: Raejin__
#59 My Cat Becomes An Alien Whenever We Apply His Ear Drops
Image source: spare_taco
#60 He Didn’t Appreciate That I Went Outside To Yap With My Sister After Work Last Night
Image source: Slight_Macaroon5875
#61 Alien Transformation
Image source: Falcity06
#62 She Observes Me While I Sleep
Image source: catsipha
#63 Alien?
Image source: Capricornthatsme
#64 *come With Us, Hu-Mon*
Image source: m33gs
#65 She’s Spying
Image source: lilbitchbabyyyy
#66 Now This Car Comes With An Actual Gps – Gentle Purr Snuggler
Image source: eliteprephistory
#67 ?
Image source: moitsme
#68 Just Don’t Dress Your Nakey Cats
Image source: Fernando_357
#69 Lost Signal To The Mothership
Image source: Lisachen1218
#70 I Was Told To Post Here. Here Is My Little Alien
Image source: onihcuk
#71 The Eyes Say It All (Not My Cat)
Image source: T3ch_Noir
#72 Look Into My Glowing Hot Eyes
Image source: Athena5000
#73 Clearly Making A Meditative Airplane Eared Landing With Spacecraft Technology
Image source: reddit.com
#74 Smudge Doesn’t Even Try To Hide The Fact That She’s An Alien
Image source: dylanpidge
#75 Despite The Looks, He Was The Sweetest Boy
Image source: deathbydexter
#76 My Mom’s Shining Cats. I Was Told To Post Here LOL
Image source: Flashy_Present_8488
#77 Is This How The Earth Beings Smile?
Image source: Crafty-Plant-Nerd
#78 What, You Thought We Were Just Playin Around Here With This Aliens
Image source: reddit.com
#79 Little Weirdo
Image source: Jebamus
#80 No Need For Blanket. Skin Is Blanket
Image source: ZELaiken
