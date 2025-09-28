“Cats Are Aliens”: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They’re From Another Planet

by

Cats have been on this Earth longer than humans have. At least, the ancestors of cats! Scientists claim that the first “panther-like” creatures were roaming this Earth as early as 10 million years ago. Might this be a sign that they came from outer space together with some meteors?

This sounds like some crazy conspiracy theory, but wait until you see the cats on this list. We came across a delightful subreddit, aptly called r/CatsAreAliens. It’s a place for owners to share their felines who look or act like they came from another world. Some pics are just interesting photographic accidents or kitties acting silly, yet others have the cats looking like little green men.

More info: Reddit

#1 Woah

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: mattia_cecchi

#2 How Is She Able To Apply The Force Of A Thousand Mac Trucks Through These Tiny Little Peets?

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Puppybrother

#3 He Got Scared By The Fireworks Last Night

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: iluvusomatcha

#4 What My Void Gets Up To When She Thinks She’s Alone

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: emmakate007

#5 The Perfect Organism

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Sad-Construction1892

#6 Alien Car

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Charminggg_

#7 We Don’t See What They See

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Dynw

#8 I Was Informed That Our Boi Belongs Here

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Marbedar

#9 Intergalactic Peace Maker. He Works In The Government In Area 51

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: ButterByotch

#10 A Couple Of Void Cats Examining A Human Baby

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: LaureenHuggins

#11 Alien Worship!

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: EcstaticRice2846

#12 Bath Time

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Jazzypurrs Is Coming For You

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: solo-jones

#14 There Is No Daisy, Only Zuul

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Linds3485

#15 Blind Cats Are Definitely Aliens

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: solo-jones

#16 Energy Transfer In Process

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: WanderlingInker

#17 My Son Is Handsome

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: dohvakitty

#18 Yippers. My Cats An Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Far_Dealer_2465

#19 Boop

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: MemoryAshamed

#20 I Think I’m About To Get Abducted By This Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Objective_Size_8523

#21 He May Be An Alien But He’s A *fancy* Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Ok_Research9445

#22 I Was Told To Post My Blind Mary Here

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: experience88

#23 Trying To Get A Good Satellite Connection

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: jrx141

#24 Bad Mimic

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: the_humdrum

#25 He Sees The Mothership

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: floorcatt

#26 My Cat Is Obsessed With Hair Ties. She Doesn’t Play With Them, Though. She Just Stares At Them

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: chuffberry

#27 You Will Feed Me Wet Food From Now On

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: TheHollowEvacuation

#28 Hmmm

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: narkybark

#29 The Voids 🖤

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: AccomplishedAd925

#30 Is He An Alien Or Possessed ?

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: milan0570

#31 Someone Said That This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Compphilosophylover

#32 Ok I Think I’ll Sleep Downstairs Tonight

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: FGTRTDtrades

#33 P.s. My Cat Was Asleep

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: TRYHARDTROUT561

#34 Just A Floating Head

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: korowjew26

#35 Evidence How Alien Cats Arrive On Earth

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: -DIrty__MARtini-

#36 All The Proof You Need

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: kayvonfghjghjgh

#37 This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: BitchyOlive

#38 He Will Be Served On A Stick

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: toreachtheapex

#39 …and Don’t Feed It After Midnight !

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: rigidsweater738

#40 He’s Even A Little Green

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Ok_Research9445

#41 This Gem I Captured Yesterday

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: emskow

#42 “Hmm You Make A Good Point, Human”

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: natakooli

#43 Had To Take Arya To The Vet. She’s Not Pleased

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: CookieOmNomster

#44 My Cats Eyes Do This When She’s Uplinking With The Mothership

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: FleetAdmiralWiggles

#45 Deep Sea Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: nomebi

#46 Wunkeroids Hitting Earth

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: SwoeJonson1

#47 Just Watching My Cat Can Make Me Happy

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: starchildanew

#48 Mark

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: probablypetunia

#49 Biblically Accurate Tuxedo Man

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Subject_Dot_4128

#50 Doesn’t Know How To Cat

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: T3ch_Noir

#51 I’m Harboring An Alien In My House

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: DjSLT

#52 Long Boi

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Aliens Positive

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Lisachen1218

#54 Leaking

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Lisachen1218

#55 Can’t Believe I Just Found This Sub, Here Is My Alien Baby

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: bijoutherussianblue

#56 I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Coffin_Nail

#57 No Comment Is Required

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: omegazia

#58 Curly Alien? With Crystalline Eyes

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Raejin__

#59 My Cat Becomes An Alien Whenever We Apply His Ear Drops

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: spare_taco

#60 He Didn’t Appreciate That I Went Outside To Yap With My Sister After Work Last Night

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Slight_Macaroon5875

#61 Alien Transformation

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Falcity06

#62 She Observes Me While I Sleep

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: catsipha

#63 Alien?

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Capricornthatsme

#64 *come With Us, Hu-Mon*

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: m33gs

#65 She’s Spying

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: lilbitchbabyyyy

#66 Now This Car Comes With An Actual Gps – Gentle Purr Snuggler

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: eliteprephistory

#67 ?

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: moitsme

#68 Just Don’t Dress Your Nakey Cats

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Fernando_357

#69 Lost Signal To The Mothership

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Lisachen1218

#70 I Was Told To Post Here. Here Is My Little Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: onihcuk

#71 The Eyes Say It All (Not My Cat)

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: T3ch_Noir

#72 Look Into My Glowing Hot Eyes

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Athena5000

#73 Clearly Making A Meditative Airplane Eared Landing With Spacecraft Technology

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: reddit.com

#74 Smudge Doesn’t Even Try To Hide The Fact That She’s An Alien

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: dylanpidge

#75 Despite The Looks, He Was The Sweetest Boy

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: deathbydexter

#76 My Mom’s Shining Cats. I Was Told To Post Here LOL

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Flashy_Present_8488

#77 Is This How The Earth Beings Smile?

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Crafty-Plant-Nerd

#78 What, You Thought We Were Just Playin Around Here With This Aliens

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: reddit.com

#79 Little Weirdo

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: Jebamus

#80 No Need For Blanket. Skin Is Blanket

&#8220;Cats Are Aliens&#8221;: 80 Pics Of Cats That Just Might Prove They&#8217;re From Another Planet

Image source: ZELaiken

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Reasons to Watch March Madness
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2014
The Top Five Comic Book Show Crossovers This Season
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
The Problem With Love Is Blind
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2025
Excluisve: Madeleine Mantock Talks The Tomorrow People
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2014
The Top Five Sitcoms Airing on TV Right Now
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2016
Was The 3D Craze A Bad Era For Films?
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.