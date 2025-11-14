Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

by

Rich and Emma from Yorkshire, England, saw a photo of Ikiru on a cat breeder’s website and immediately fell in love with the adorable cat. They were certain he was the kitty for them after the first visit and four weeks later took him home.

Eventually, they created an Instagram account to document Ikiru’s daily life and he has become quite Internet famous. No wonder. Ikiru is the absolute king of blep, and some of the faces this fluffy cat makes are so wacky, many people even often ask his owners whether everything’s all right with him.

“Ikiru is really healthy and our vet told us he has some of the best teeth she has ever seen,” Rich and Emma explained to Bored Panda. “Exotic shorthairs have a slightly pudgy face but he’s very energetic and in great shape. Believe it or not, he doesn’t always have his tongue out, but it seems to be a quirk of his, leading to some amusing facial expressions.”

#1

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#2

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#3

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#4

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#5

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#6

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#7

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#8

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#9

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#10

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#11

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#12

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#13

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#14

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#15

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#16

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#17

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#18

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#19

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#20

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#21

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#22

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#23

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#24

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#25

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#26

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#27

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#28

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#29

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

#30

Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)

Image source: neko.ikiru.san

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Hilariously Recreates Celebrity Outfits Using Food, And The Result Is Better Than The Original
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Designers Color A Room Based On A Music Genre, Described By People Who Can ‘See Music’s Colors’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Absentia episode 3 - Stana Katic
Absentia Episode 3, The Emily Show, Shines as a Classic Thriller
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2018
Cheap Cosplay Guy Turns Himself Into 6 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters And The Result Is So Bad, It’s Good
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Michael C. Hall Will Join Season 2 of The Crown
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
An Avocado-Shaped Pool Float With Removable Pit Is A Thing And People Are Happy It Doesn’t Turn Brown Overnight
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.