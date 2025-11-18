50 Times Architects And Designers Got It Right

From the Taj Mahal, to the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum and the Pyramids of Giza, there’s no shortage of awe-inspiring architecture and design on our planet. Some people are even willing to travel halfway around the world just to feast their eyes on famous structures.
France’s Eiffel Tower, for example, has attracted close to 300 million visitors since it opened in 1889. It’s been photographed enough times to make it instantly recognizable even to those who’ve never set foot in Paris. It’s one of those masterpieces that don’t have to be visited to be known.
But I’m sure we can agree that a building doesn’t have to be iconic to be Instagram-worthy. If you’re a lover of beautiful architecture and design, you might want to check out the official Architecture & Design Insta page. It’s clocked up over 7.4 million followers, and we aren’t really surprised. The account showcases incredible man-made beauty from around the world. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites for you to scroll through while you dream of booking your next sight-seeing trip overseas. We also spoke to interior designer and content creator, Eric Dillman about his top destinations when it comes to architectural beauty.
Edinburgh’s architecture is a captivating fusion of the old and the new, showcasing a rich tapestry of styles and influences. The city’s historic core, the Old Town, transports you back in time with its medieval charm. Narrow cobblestone streets wind their way through a maze of centuries-old buildings, adorned with intricate stone facades and ornate detailing. The iconic Edinburgh Castle, perched atop Castle Rock, dominates the skyline, showcasing a blend of Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance architectural elements.
Spring has sprung!
Exploring the narrow streets of the endless charming towns in Italy!
Istanbul is home to over 300,000 stray cats, which are a common sight throughout the city. They lounge around landmarks like Hagia Sophia, play in parks, and beg for scraps from street vendors. Locals provide food, water, and temporary shelter, treating them as part of daily life. The cats have adapted to urban living, often knowing where to find food and even checking traffic before crossing roads. Many residents also spay, neuter, and vaccinate them against diseases
The Tulip Stairs are the first centrally unsupported stairs in London, England, copying a Venetian model. The stone treads lock perfectly into each other and the wall, requring no central structure and creating the famous upwards view. The striking wrought-iron rail has been restored to it’s original smalt blue. It has long been described as showing tulips but they are probably lilies, the royal flower of France, in compliment to Henrietta Maria.
Did you know that Istanbul, with a population of over 16 million, is the largest city in Europe?
Its architecture is a mesmerizing blend of ancient Byzantine, Ottoman, and modern influences, creating a unique skyline where historic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque stand alongside contemporary structures, reflecting its rich cultural heritage and dynamic present.
In autumn, Amsterdam becomes a beautiful mix of orange and gold. The trees along the canals drop their golden leaves, covering the streets and parks in warm colors. The crisp air smells of fallen leaves and fresh coffee from nearby cafés. The dark brick houses reflect in the water, while boats glide slowly along the canals. The soft afternoon light makes the canals even more magical, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere throughout the city.
This building in Fatih, Istanbul, is an excellent example of architectural style stratification over the centuries. It incorporates elements from three empires and one republic that have ruled the city during different time periods. Each layer is built upon the previous ones.
Eva Pacheco, a local crochet teacher in the town of Alhaurin de la Torre in Malaga, Spain, used her and her students’ skills to make colorful sunshades for the town.
Southern Spain is accustomed to extreme heat and has historically used plastic awnings to shade walkways. The City Council’s Department of the Environment recently implemented a plastic-free order.
To accommodate the eco-friendly endeavor, Pacheco and a dozen other women used recycled fabric to crochet awnings in place of the plastic. Since the Council’s decision three years ago, the sunshades are rolled out each summer. This year they comprise roughly 500 square meters of recycled fabric. While they provide refuge from the sun, the sunshades also add a pop of color to the Spanish streets.
Cologne Cathedral, located in Cologne, Germany. A Gothic masterpiece and one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. Construction began in 1248 and continued for 632 years, with the final touches completed in 1880. The cathedral’s architectural style is predominantly Gothic, characterized by pointed arches, ribbed vaults, and flying buttresses, reflecting the medieval craftsmanship and design principles of the time. The cathedral houses numerous religious artifacts and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Some of the most beautiful villages in England.
Bosco Verticale, meaning “Vertical Forest” in Italian, is a remarkable architectural project situated in Milan, Italy. It consists of two residential towers. Completed in 2014, the towers are characterized by their striking façades entirely covered in greenery, featuring trees, shrubs, and plants.
The purpose of Bosco Verticale is to bring nature back into the urban environment, counteracting the loss of green spaces in cities and promoting sustainability. The presence of over 20,000 plants within the complex contributes to improved air quality by filtering pollutants, reducing carbon dioxide levels, and generating oxygen. Additionally, the vegetation acts as a natural sound barrier and helps regulate the temperature, mitigating the heat island effect.
Did you know that Barcelona is the only city to receive the Royal Gold Medal for architecture?
In 1999, Barcelona became the only city to be awarded the prestigious Gold Medal for Architecture by the RIBA. The honor has typically been awarded to individual architects or groups of architects since 1848. This recognition may be due to the significant Art Nouveau movement, which took place between 1880 and 1920 and is evident when walking through the Eixample neighborhood.
Lupaia, a romantic country estate in Tuscany, offers a tranquil escape amidst the rolling hills of Val d’Orcia. Dating back to 1622, this intimate hideaway, managed by an Austrian family, provides splendid views of medieval villages, vineyards, and olive groves. The unique rooms and suites are located in five ancient farmhouse buildings, each offering enchanting views of the countryside and gardens.
The angel guardian of Madrassa Bou Inania!
@Akbar_Mehrinezhad captures the incredible sight of cats freely exploring the surroundings of Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran
Petra, a hidden gem in the deserts of Jordan, is an ancient city of extraordinary beauty and historical significance. Carved into rose-hued cliffs, it features intricate rock-cut architecture, notably the iconic Treasury. As the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom, Petra thrived as a center of trade and culture around 300 BCE. Visitors can explore its ancient tombs, temples, and water channels, all set within a breathtaking natural landscape. Petra’s rich history and architectural wonders make it a captivating destination for adventurers and history enthusiasts
Barcelona’s streets are a delightful fusion of history and contemporary charm. Wandering through the labyrinthine alleys of the Gothic Quarter reveals hidden treasures from centuries past, while the elegant boulevards, like Passeig de Gràcia, showcase the city’s modern allure.
At every corner, you’ll encounter surprises – from cozy tapas bars serving delectable Catalan cuisine to the architectural wonders of Antoni Gaudi. The city’s streets and corners invite exploration, promising a rich tapestry of experiences in this captivating metropolis.
Balat is a historic neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, known for its vibrant atmosphere, colorful houses, and rich cultural heritage. Once a thriving Jewish quarter, it now attracts visitors with its picturesque streets, Ottoman-era architecture, and culinary delights. Balat offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and a lively ambiance, making it a must-visit destination in Istanbul.
The Prague Astronomical Clock, also known as the Orloj, is a medieval marvel located on the southern wall of the Old Town Hall in Prague. Installed in 1410, it is one of the world’s oldest working astronomical clocks. The Orloj features a complex mechanism that displays the positions of the sun, moon, and zodiac signs. Every hour, a procession of the Twelve Apostles and other figures appears, drawing visitors from around the world.
The mesmerizing spectacle of a full moon over Istanbul
The Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque, is a stunning architectural masterpiece located in Shiraz, Iran. Completed in 1888, the mosque is renowned for its intricate stained glass windows that cast a mesmerizing array of colorful patterns onto the prayer hall’s carpets and walls during sunrise. The mosque’s exquisite tilework, intricate mosaics, and ornate designs showcase a blend of Persian and Islamic architectural styles. Its dual-colored tiles and delicate craftsmanship make the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque a true gem, capturing the essence of beauty and spirituality in its design
The burial chapel of Evrard, situated at the entrance of Laeken Cemetery in #Brussels, was constructed for the wealthy couple Léonce Evrard and Louise Flignot. Originally from France, the couple settled in Laeken in 1891 and were subsequently interred in their chapel following their deaths in 1916 and 1919, respectively.
Léonce, a marble worker, was so devastated by his wife’s death that he created this unique mausoleum in her honor. The chapel, designed by architect George de Larabrie, is a neoclassical hexagonal structure featuring a statue of a grieving woman sculpted by Pierre Theunis. Once a year, around the summer solstice, sunlight forms the shape of a heart—a touching reminder of enduring love from well beyond the grave. This unique light display, which wasn’t part of the original design, remains a mysterious and captivating element of the chapel.
The Palais Garnier, a masterpiece of 19th-century architecture in Paris, boasts a lavish and opulent design. Designed by Charles Garnier and completed in 1875, the opera house is a harmonious blend of various architectural styles, including Neo-Baroque and Neo-Renaissance. Its façade is adorned with ornate sculptures and elaborate carvings, while the interior mesmerizes with its grand staircase, intricate chandeliers, and a breathtaking auditorium adorned with red velvet and gold leaf. The Opera Garnier stands as a symbol of timeless elegance and cultural significance in the heart of Paris.
Nestled in the heart of Belgium, Brugge enchants visitors with its timeless charm. Cobblestone streets weave through a tapestry of medieval architecture, where towering spires whisper tales of bygone eras. From the iconic Belfry of Bruges to the graceful canals that mirror the city’s elegance, every corner reveals a story etched in stone. Brugge, a living masterpiece where history and architecture dance in perfect harmony.
Nestled amidst pine trees in the village of Kućani, Serbia, an 18th-century wooden church proudly stands as the oldest in the region. Designated as a state-protected monument of exceptional significance, it preserves imperial doors designed by Simeon Lazović, hinting at its origins in the 18th century. Dedicated to the birth of the Most Holy Mother of God, this quaint wooden church, measuring 12 square meters, occupies a cherished spot in local history and heritage.
The Shah Mosque, is a magnificent example of Persian Islamic architecture located in Isfahan, Iran. Built during the Safavid dynasty in the early 17th century, it stands as a masterpiece of Islamic art and one of the most stunning mosques in the world.
The mosque is renowned for its stunning blue tilework, intricate calligraphy, and grand entrance iwan. Its iconic double-domed structure and four towering minarets reflect the architectural brilliance of the era. The mosque has a rich history, serving as a place of worship, a center of learning, and a symbol of Iranian cultural and religious heritage. Today, it remains a significant cultural and architectural landmark, attracting visitors from all over the world.
Autumn in Utrecht, Netherlands, transforms the city into a captivating blend of historic charm and natural beauty! 🍂 The cobblestone streets are painted with warm tones as leaves gracefully fall, creating a picturesque scene. Iconic landmarks like the Dom Tower stand against the autumn sky, casting timeless shadows. Serene canals reflect vibrant foliage, enhancing the city’s enchanting atmosphere. In Utrecht, autumn is not just a season; it’s a brief, magical chapter where modernity and tradition harmonize seamlessly.
Sammezzano Castle is one of the most mysterious and fascinating places in Tuscany, Italy. Built in the mid-nineteenth century as a monument to oriental art by the Marquis Ferdinando Panciatichi Ximenes d’Aragona, Sammezzano is an incredible mix of Arabesque elements inspired by the Alhambra in Granada, Masonic and even Indian symbols: majestic arches, finely inlaid walls, arabesques, rooms theme and a breathtaking assortment of patterns and colors that can make your head spin.
Between 1853 and 1898, the Marquis threw up his enormous substances to create this amazing kaleidoscope of oriental suggestions in Reggello, not far from Florence. Using only local workers (the kiln for ceramic majolica was placed in the park around the building) the Castle has grown year after year, hand in hand with the isolation of the Marquis.
Isola del Garda is a charming island nestled within Italy’s Lake Garda, renowned for its serene beauty and historical significance. At its heart lies Villa Borghese Cavazza, an elegant Renaissance villa surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens. Originally a private residence, the villa now welcomes visitors, offering guided tours that unveil its opulent interiors and provide a glimpse into its storied past. The combination of Isola del Garda’s idyllic setting and Villa Borghese Cavazza’s architectural marvels creates an enchanting destination for those seeking a blend of natural splendor and cultural heritage.
The Nasir ol Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque, is located in Shiraz, Iran. Constructed during the Qajar era, its intricate design and vibrant color palette make it a notable example of Persian architecture. Completed in 1888, the mosque features stunning stained glass windows, ornate tiles, and delicate floral patterns, creating a mesmerizing interplay of light and color during sunrise. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Iran, attracting visitors from around the world seeking to admire its architectural beauty and spiritual significance.
Rome, often referring to Eternal City, stands as a living testament to millennia of history. From the iconic Colosseum to the majestic Trevi Fountain, every cobblestone street whispers tales of ancient civilizations, Renaissance brilliance, and modern vibrancy. The city’s timeless allure captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage, architectural marvels, and the palpable echoes of a glorious past that seamlessly blends with the present.
Lisbon is a city where history and modern life intersect through its architecture. The downtown Baixa district showcases neoclassical buildings and orderly streets, reflecting its 18th-century reconstruction after a major earthquake. The Alfama district offers a glimpse of the city’s Moorish past, with its narrow, winding streets and buildings covered in azulejos (traditional tiles).
Historic landmarks like the Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower display the unique Manueline style, celebrating #Portugal’s seafaring history. Meanwhile, the modern Parque das Nações area, with buildings like the Vasco da Gama Tower, represents Lisbon’s contemporary side. Together, these diverse architectural styles create a cityscape that narrates Lisbon’s rich and evolving story.
Sainte-Chapelle is a Gothic masterpiece located in Paris, France, known for its stunning stained glass windows that depict biblical stories. Built in the 13th century within the medieval Palais de la Cité, it was commissioned by King Louis IX to house religious relics. The chapel’s intricate architecture and vibrant stained glass make it a gem of medieval art, attracting visitors with its transcendent beauty and historical significance.
The Cathedral of Florence, also known as the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, is a masterpiece of both Gothic and Renaissance architecture. Construction began in 1296 and was completed in 1436 with the addition of its iconic dome, designed by Renaissance master Filippo Brunelleschi.
This dome was a revolutionary engineering achievement at the time and remains one of the largest in the world. The cathedral is renowned for its impressive size, intricate marble façade, and vast dome. Inside, visitors can admire stunning frescoes and climb to the top of the dome for breathtaking views of #Florence. It stands as one of the most famous landmarks in the world.
Get lost in the old-world charm of Croatia’s colorful cities and stunning coastlines
Singapore is renowned for its breathtaking skyline, boasting some of the most innovative and sustainable architecture in the world. Its commitment to sustainable development has resulted in a stunning array of buildings that not only showcase the city’s forward-thinking approach, but also serve as a shining example to the rest of the world.
Shengsi Island is a hauntingly beautiful destination located in China’s Yangtze River. Once a thriving fishing village, it now stands abandoned, frozen in time. Nature has gradually reclaimed the island, with empty houses, overgrown streets, and decaying fishing boats creating an eerie atmosphere.
Visitors are drawn to its eerie charm and the surreal contrast between the island’s past and its current state of abandonment. The island offers a unique opportunity to explore a forgotten world, where the interplay of nature and human history creates a captivating experience.
Did you know that the Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most iconic monuments, was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal? This architectural marvel took approximately 20 years to complete and stands as a symbol of eternal love and beauty in Agra, India.
Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, effortlessly marries old-world allure with cutting-edge design. From the timeless beauty of Rosenborg Castle, a 17th-century gem, to the sleek lines of the Copenhagen Opera House, the city’s architecture narrates a story of rich history and contemporary elegance. Noteworthy is #Copenhagen’s dedication to sustainability, evident in landmarks like the Gemini Residence and the eco-forward CopenHill waste-to-energy plant. The charming Nyhavn harbor, adorned with vibrant buildings, stands as a living testament to the city’s enduring charm, creating a captivating fusion of historical and modern architectural marvels.
At the Villa del Balbianello, there’s an impressive holm oak, known as the umbrella tree. Once a year two gardeners climb up into its crown on ladders, and for two weeks they prune the tree like a skirt as they meticulously trim it into shape. Its healing powers helped James Bond recuperate – Casino Royale.
Pareidolia, that delightful quirk of perception, finds its artistic haven in architecture. As the sun’s embrace graces facades and rooftops, it illuminates hidden wonders within the lines and angles. Faces peer from windows, and figures dance in ornate details, offering a playful connection between the human mind and the built world. Architects, like conjurers of the extraordinary, orchestrate this dance, turning bricks and beams into a canvas for the imagination. In this enchanting interplay, structures become storytellers, and the mundane whispers secrets of the marvelous
Did you know it took 579 years to build the Duomo Cathedral of Milan? Construction began in 1386 and was completed in 1965.
The Valley, a 75,000 sqm mixed-use building designed by Dutch architects MVRDV, has opened to the public in Amsterdam’s Zuidas financial district. The cantilevered geology-inspired structure contains three towers, 100m, 81m and 67 m tall, which house offices, shops, catering, cultural facilities and residencies. The three are linked by a publicly accessible “green valley” that winds between their fourth and fifth floors. The project has 13,800 young plants, shrubs and trees on its exterior, which will grow into a green facade, designed by landscape architect @pietoudolf. The Valley has a smooth mirrored glass façade on its outer edges, which fits into the business district, while on the inside has a green and natural-stone appearance. MVRDV used digital tools to ensure that each of the 198 apartments has a unique floorplan and access to light and views. The random-looking cantilevered façade ustone tiles of varying sizes.
Capilla del Rosario is a stunning baroque chapel located in Puebla, Mexico. It was built in the 17th century as an addition to the Church of Santo Domingo. The chapel is renowned for its opulent interior, featuring gilded stucco, intricate altarpieces, and elaborate religious iconography. Often referred to as the “House of Gold,” Capilla del Rosario is celebrated for its breathtaking beauty and is considered one of the finest examples of baroque architecture in Latin America.
Italy’s houses embody a charming blend of tradition and innovation. From the colorful coastal villages of #CinqueTerre to the rustic stone dwellings of #Tuscany, each region boasts distinctive architectural styles. With terracotta roofs, shuttered windows, and vibrant facades, these houses reflect the country’s rich history and offer a warm embrace to both residents and visitors.
Nestled in the northwest corner of Portugal, Porto, also known as Oporto, is a city brimming with history, charm, and a fascinating blend of architectural styles. As one of the oldest cities in Europe, its roots can be traced back to the Roman Empire when it was known as Portus Cale. Over the centuries, Porto’s architecture has evolved, reflecting the influences of various periods and cultures.
The heart of Porto’s architectural heritage lies in its historic center, Ribeira, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Here, visitors are treated to a visual feast of narrow cobbled streets, colorful buildings adorned with ornate ironwork balconies, and lively waterfront cafes overlooking the Douro River. Dominating the skyline is the imposing Porto Cathedral, a fine example of Romanesque architecture dating back to the 12th century. Its sturdy yet elegant design and commanding location atop the city’s hills make it a symbol of Porto’s resilience throughout the ages.
Autumn in New York brings a vibrant tapestry of colors to the city’s parks and streets. The crisp air carries the scent of fallen leaves, while Central Park transforms into a golden oasis. As the skyline is painted with warm hues, bustling streets are adorned with people, capturing the essence of a season that weaves nostalgia into the very fabric of the city.
Lucca, a charming city in Tuscany, Italy, is known for its well-preserved Renaissance architecture and historical significance. Its intact 16th-century city walls surround the old town, offering a scenic walkway with views of the area. Inside these walls, Lucca boasts many Romanesque and Gothic churches, such as the Cathedral of San Martino and the Basilica of San Frediano, famous for their beautiful facades and art.
The Piazza dell’Anfiteatro, built on an ancient Roman amphitheater, exemplifies how Lucca blends history into its city design. The narrow cobblestone streets, elegant buildings, and medieval towers, like the Torre Guinigi with its rooftop garden, add to Lucca’s timeless and picturesque charm.
Raphael Metivet is a Paris-based photographer known for capturing unique views of the city. His work includes shots from rooftops and glimpses into the daily lives of Parisians, all with a romantic touch.
