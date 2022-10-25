The Truth Behind George O’Malley’s Death on Grey’s Anatomy

When Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005, the world had no idea what it was in for. The dramatic show began on a high note and has continued for a shocking 19 seasons (so far). It is proving yet again that medical dramas are long-lasting (ER, anyone?) because the world loves to see them. When the show first aired, there was a core group of characters everyone fell for.
This includes George O’Malley, a young surgical intern who bumbled everything he touched. Actor T.R. Knight plays the character. He seemed like the most obvious choice for not making it through med school – let alone working with The Nazi, Dr. Miranda Bailey. But George showed the world that despite his lack of confidence, a man could grow – and he did. By the time his character died in season six, the world had loved him. But when does George die? And why does his character have to die?
When Does George Die in Grey’s Anatomy?
George O’Malley had to die. His character was going through a lot in his life. From spending years madly in love with his friend Meredith Grey to becoming best friends with Izzie Stevens to finally marrying Dr. Callie Torries to eventually cheating on his wife with his best friend and then quitting his job as a doctor to joining the United States Army, Dr. George O’Malley went through a lot. When does George die? He dies in season six of the show. His character has already made the decision to leave for the army. He was off one day before his departure to train when he saved the life of a person from being hit by a bus. He, instead, was hit by a bus.
The Tragic End of George O’Malley
Perhaps one of the most pivotal and dramatic scenes in the show’s history is the death of Dr. George O’Malley. When John Doe is brought into Seattle Grace after a bus accident, he is so swollen and damaged that no one recognizes him. Without identification, he becomes John Doe. However, it’s clear he is trying to tell Dr. Meredith Grey something. He continues to hold her hand and tries to make gestures with his own. His injuries grow worse, and no one is any wiser. It is not until he finally draws the character 007 on Grey’s hand that she realizes it’s Dr. George O’Malley trying to tell her who he is. 007 is his nickname at the hospital. The realization is gut-wrenching. He dies in surgery. It was, perhaps, the most heartbreaking moment of all – up to that, we mean.
Why Did T.R. Knight Exit the Series?
The world is obsessed with Shonda Rhimes and her creative genius, but T.R. Knight didn’t find her as fabulous as the rest of the world. He stated that the working conditions at Grey’s were not to his liking, and he made the decision to leave. In fact, he asked to be released from his contract. He called the issue a ‘breakdown of communication’ in terms of his relationship with Shonda Rhimes. Essentially, he was unhappy with some of the character’s stories. Knight was uncomfortable with the fact that George cheated on his wife – it’s not a George-like thing to do, and it didn’t make much sense for him to do it.
He also spoke to the fact that Shonda Rhimes did not want him to come out as gay in a public manner. Knight accused Rhimes of encouraging him not to come out as gay, and he was unhappy with that. He said he was okay with George’s ending because there “comes a time when it’s so clear that moving on is the best decision,” and it’s worked well for him over the years.
Dr. George O’Malley did come back to the show two times. He did make some dream appearances and whatnot, and it worked. He wasn’t sure it would work to come back. However, it was something Knight ultimately decided to do as a way of bringing closure to Meredith Grey and the friends he left behind following his death. It worked out in the end, but asking when did George die is the wrong question. The correct question is more like, why did George have to die?