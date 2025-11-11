Japan’s Burger Kings Sell Black Burgers Colored With Bamboo Charcoal And Squid Ink

We all know that Japan is great at coming up with cute food, but it turns out that they’ve got a talent for strange and exotic dishes as well. They decided that the traditional burger was getting a bit boring, so Burger King Japan decided to make their burgers black.

The Kuro Diamond and Kuro Pearl burgers owe their striking appearances to black cheese, black garlic sauce, and a completely black bun. The bun and the cheese are colored by bamboo charcoal, while the garlic sauce is colored with squid ink. Both are commonly used as food additives in Japan.

More info: Facebook | burgerking.co.jp (h/t: kotaku, sploid)

The black bun is colored with bamboo charcoal

Japan&#8217;s Burger Kings Sell Black Burgers Colored With Bamboo Charcoal And Squid Ink

The cheese also uses bamboo charcoal, while the garlic sauce uses squid ink

Japan&#8217;s Burger Kings Sell Black Burgers Colored With Bamboo Charcoal And Squid Ink

Would you eat a black burger?

Japan&#8217;s Burger Kings Sell Black Burgers Colored With Bamboo Charcoal And Squid Ink

