75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

While there are people who don’t like their birthdays, most of us still look forward to the day. What other time of the year are you going to receive funny happy birthday wishes and even funnier presents, have fun with friends, and eat as much cake as you want without any regrets?
But what if your friends live too far or are too busy to come to the party? Fear not; this is where a birthday meme comes in handy. Traditional birthday cards are so last century (and by last century, I mean the ’90s).
Find a happy birthday meme that suits your friend’s character the best and send it off to make their day. Just make sure you know your friend’s taste to avoid any awkwardness. Birthday humor is pretty specific as it is, and with some weird happy birthday memes out there, it’s good to be a bit careful not to offend anyone on their special day.
If you are getting ready to celebrate or need some hilarious birthday memes, you have come to the right place. Scroll down for a collection of birthday memes you can share with your friends on their birthdays and beyond. What is the best birthday meme you have ever received? Share it with us in the comments.
#1 Funny Birthday Meme: A Name!
Image source: reddit.com
#2 The Ultimate Life Motto From A Kid’s Birthday Card
Image source: TragicAllyHere
#3 Kid’s Birthday Card Wisdom
Image source: facebook.com
#4 Aging Gracefully Cake Edition
Image source: zaertjneazjez
#5 Getting Older But Wiser
Image source: Funny Birthday Memes
#6 Born On New Year’s Day Feeling Special
Image source: TheGodKing124
#7 The Unfortunate Fifth
Image source: facebook.com
#8 Celebrating Another Year Closer To The End: Cat Edition
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Turning 21: When The Bartender Knows Your Real Age
Image source: ProfessionalFox_25
#10 Birthday-Memes
Image source: notmythirdrodeo
#11 Rewards For Surviving Another Year
Image source: g-roads 2
#12 Cat’s Birthday Message
Image source: lifesimplydrawn
#13 Hilarious Birthday Meme – “You’re Not Invited”
Image source: registered__
#14 Birthdays As An Adult Suck
Image source: flunkyfish
#15 Birthday-Memes
Image source: TauriuxX
#16 Perfect Birthday Candle
Image source: MaxTorque69
#17 Birthday-Memes
Image source: zazracnedieta
#18 Birthday Memes
Image source: Funny Birthday Memes
#19 Birthday-Memes
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Birthday-Memes
Image source: Privateeyesguy
#21 Birthday-Memes
Image source: LogicIrfan
#22 Birthday-Memes
Image source: Born-Pineapple8227
#23 Phone Notifications
Image source: Blu_AF_
#24 5-Year-Old Meltdown
Image source: aotakeo
#25 Closer To Death Celebration
Image source: rubenwasbezet
#26 Happy 6.75th Birthday To Me!
Image source: Electric_Spark
#27 Birthday-Memes
Image source: whowsas
#28 Incoming Birthday Calls
Image source: HawkStar49
#29 Crispy Meme
Image source: GOREXTAZY
#30 Shark And Dad
Image source: Fishtank298
#31 LEGO Gift
Image source: Karvis_art
#32 Is That Really What It’s Like?
Image source: Muskelmaus
#33 Birthday-Memes
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Birthday-Memes
Image source: pixie_rose123
#35 Over 30 Complaints
Image source: _OhayoSayonara_
#36 By Age 30 Advice
Image source: AnnaGHughes
#37 Birthday-Memes
Image source: Funny Birthday Memes
#38 Its My Birthday Pls Be Nice
Image source: krisi74
#39 Eat Cake!
#40 Reluctant Waiter
Image source: SBJ1996
#41 The Gift Of A Box
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Birthday-Memes
Image source: PopuleuxMusicYT
#43 Singing Happy Birthday
Image source: TheCinegogue
#44 Best Friend Forgot
Image source: 9gag
#45 Birthday-Memes
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Awkward Birthday Song
Image source: Exese
#47 Birthday-Memes
Image source: mattp_97
#48 3-Year-Old’s Aging Stress
Image source: aknott21
#49 Birthday-Memes
Image source: mommajessiec
#50 Relaxed Birthday Wish
#51 Blowing Out Birthday Candles Wish
Image source: wingsofligma
#52 Birthday-Memes
Image source: ParentNormal
#53 Zack I Told You It’s My Birthday Not Yours
Image source: CerseiMustDie
#54 When Celebrations Bring More Than Just Good Wishes
Image source: neosvy
#55 Birthday Meme
#56 When Cats Don’t Know It’s Their Birthday
Image source: Heccs
#57 The Birthday Clown My Mom Hired
Image source: ImaginaryCheese
#58 Birthday-Memes
Image source: MamaFizzles
#59 The Reality Of Birthday Expectations
Image source: X05Real
#60 Miscommunication In Translation
Image source: I_am_1E27
#61 People Celebrating Despite Being Closer To Death
Image source: markevans7799
#62 Birthday-Memes
Image source: superboy0128
#63 When It’s Your Cake Day But You Like Ice Cream More
Image source: cottonportal
#64 Birthday-Memes
Image source: pxgm
#65 When Your Birthday Preferences Collide With Your Parents’ Plans
Image source: xxeaglesfanxx
#66 Birthday Existential Crisis
Image source: geeksquid
#67 Birthday Money Always Goes To Moms
Image source: Snoo55568
#68 Birthday-Memes
Image source: niffum_duts
#69 Birthday-Memes
Image source: Freddie83
#70 When Your Birthday Hype Is Met With Family Reality
Image source: dragonfist897
#71 When Your Kid Invites Strangers To Their Birthday Party
Image source: PetrickSara
#72 Invited To A 30th Birthday Party: Awkward Moments
Image source: SicarioCercops
#73 When People Celebrate Someone For Living A Whole Year
Image source: Aforklift
#74 When It’s Your B-Day But You’re Feeling Old
Image source: birthdaynest_com
#75 When No One Remembers Your Birthday
Image source: ohbravothepodcast
Follow Us