75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

by

While there are people who don’t like their birthdays, most of us still look forward to the day. What other time of the year are you going to receive funny happy birthday wishes and even funnier presents, have fun with friends, and eat as much cake as you want without any regrets?
But what if your friends live too far or are too busy to come to the party? Fear not; this is where a birthday meme comes in handy. Traditional birthday cards are so last century (and by last century, I mean the ’90s).

Find a happy birthday meme that suits your friend’s character the best and send it off to make their day. Just make sure you know your friend’s taste to avoid any awkwardness. Birthday humor is pretty specific as it is, and with some weird happy birthday memes out there, it’s good to be a bit careful not to offend anyone on their special day.   
If you are getting ready to celebrate or need some hilarious birthday memes, you have come to the right place. Scroll down for a collection of birthday memes you can share with your friends on their birthdays and beyond. What is the best birthday meme you have ever received? Share it with us in the comments.

#1 Funny Birthday Meme: A Name!

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#2 The Ultimate Life Motto From A Kid’s Birthday Card

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: TragicAllyHere

#3 Kid’s Birthday Card Wisdom

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: facebook.com

#4 Aging Gracefully Cake Edition

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: zaertjneazjez

#5 Getting Older But Wiser

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Funny Birthday Memes

#6 Born On New Year’s Day Feeling Special

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: TheGodKing124

#7 The Unfortunate Fifth

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: facebook.com

#8 Celebrating Another Year Closer To The End: Cat Edition

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Turning 21: When The Bartender Knows Your Real Age

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: ProfessionalFox_25

#10 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

#11 Rewards For Surviving Another Year

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: g-roads 2

#12 Cat’s Birthday Message

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: lifesimplydrawn

#13 Hilarious Birthday Meme – “You’re Not Invited”

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: registered__

#14 Birthdays As An Adult Suck

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: flunkyfish

#15 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: TauriuxX

#16 Perfect Birthday Candle

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: MaxTorque69

#17 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: zazracnedieta

#18 Birthday Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Funny Birthday Memes

#19 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Privateeyesguy

#21 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: LogicIrfan

#22 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Born-Pineapple8227

#23 Phone Notifications

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Blu_AF_

#24 5-Year-Old Meltdown

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: aotakeo

#25 Closer To Death Celebration

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: rubenwasbezet

#26 Happy 6.75th Birthday To Me!

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Electric_Spark

#27 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: whowsas

#28 Incoming Birthday Calls

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: HawkStar49

#29 Crispy Meme

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: GOREXTAZY

#30 Shark And Dad

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Fishtank298

#31 LEGO Gift

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Karvis_art

#32 Is That Really What It’s Like?

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Muskelmaus

#33 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: pixie_rose123

#35 Over 30 Complaints

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: _OhayoSayonara_

#36 By Age 30 Advice

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: AnnaGHughes

#37 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Funny Birthday Memes

#38 Its My Birthday Pls Be Nice

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: krisi74

#39 Eat Cake!

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

#40 Reluctant Waiter

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: SBJ1996

#41 The Gift Of A Box

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: PopuleuxMusicYT

#43 Singing Happy Birthday

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: TheCinegogue

#44 Best Friend Forgot

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: 9gag

#45 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Awkward Birthday Song

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Exese

#47 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: mattp_97

#48 3-Year-Old’s Aging Stress

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: aknott21

#49 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: mommajessiec

#50 Relaxed Birthday Wish

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

#51 Blowing Out Birthday Candles Wish

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: wingsofligma

#52 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: ParentNormal

#53 Zack I Told You It’s My Birthday Not Yours

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: CerseiMustDie

#54 When Celebrations Bring More Than Just Good Wishes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: neosvy

#55 Birthday Meme

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

#56 When Cats Don’t Know It’s Their Birthday

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Heccs

#57 The Birthday Clown My Mom Hired

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: ImaginaryCheese

#58 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: MamaFizzles

#59 The Reality Of Birthday Expectations

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: X05Real

#60 Miscommunication In Translation

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: I_am_1E27

#61 People Celebrating Despite Being Closer To Death

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: markevans7799

#62 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: superboy0128

#63 When It’s Your Cake Day But You Like Ice Cream More

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: cottonportal

#64 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: pxgm

#65 When Your Birthday Preferences Collide With Your Parents’ Plans

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: xxeaglesfanxx

#66 Birthday Existential Crisis

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: geeksquid

#67 Birthday Money Always Goes To Moms

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Snoo55568

#68 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: niffum_duts

#69 Birthday-Memes

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Freddie83

#70 When Your Birthday Hype Is Met With Family Reality

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: dragonfist897

#71 When Your Kid Invites Strangers To Their Birthday Party

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: PetrickSara

#72 Invited To A 30th Birthday Party: Awkward Moments

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: SicarioCercops

#73 When People Celebrate Someone For Living A Whole Year

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: Aforklift

#74 When It’s Your B-Day But You’re Feeling Old

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: birthdaynest_com

#75 When No One Remembers Your Birthday

75 Funny Hilarious Happy Birthday Memes To Add Fun To The Celebration

Image source: ohbravothepodcast

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Most Famous ‘The Real World’ Cast Members
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2014
Artist Draws Absurd Comics For People With A Dark Sense Of Humor (47 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
In Scotland I Met Mystical Highland Ponies Who Seemed Like Ghosts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Light-Painting: We Travel Around The World To Create Fantasy Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
7 Best Ghost Adventures Episodes
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2024
Family Expects This Woman To Delay College To Help With Her Sister’s Baby
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.