Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

by

We are delighted to share with you the latest photographs offering a glimpse into the everyday lives of birds. In these unique candid shots, we are able to observe a variety of birds in their natural habitat, all thanks to Lisa, better known as Ostdrossel. She documents the visits of unique feathered friends to her garden.

This bird enthusiast has ingeniously set up small ‘photo booths’ to capture not only birds but also other small animals enjoying the food Lisa provides. We have already featured many photos in our previous posts, so don’t forget to check them out. In order to do that, you can simply click here, here, here, or here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ostdrossel.tumblr.com | twitter.com | ostdrossel.com

#1

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#2

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#3

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#4

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#5

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#6

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#7

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#8

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#9

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#10

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#11

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#12

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#13

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#14

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#15

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#16

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#17

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#18

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#19

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#20

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#21

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#22

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#23

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#24

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#25

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#26

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#27

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#28

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#29

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#30

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#31

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#32

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#33

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#34

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#35

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#36

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#37

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#38

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#39

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#40

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#41

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#42

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#43

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#44

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#45

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#46

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#47

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#48

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#49

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

#50

Woman Puts Camera On Bird Feeder In Her Yard, Here Is What It Has Caught (50 New Pics)

Image source: ostdrossel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“This Is What You See At The Gates Of Heaven”: 141 Of The Cutest Dogs Ever (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
34 New Funny And Inaccurate Ways To End You-Know-Who With Crossovers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 New Accidentally Brilliant Shots By Edas Wong
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These 21 Finds Made Pandas Smash The “Add To Cart” Button All Year Long
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
“As Soon As He Arrived, He Created Such A Toxic Environment”: Person Shares Their Horrible Experience Working For An American Boss
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
13 Reasons Why Actress Embodies Madonna To Get A Role In Her Biopic (22 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.