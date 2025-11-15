People Are Sharing 30 ‘Unwritten’ Rules In Their Countries That Tourists Should Know

When we go abroad, we like to speak louder, gesticulate more, and play the ‘dumb tourist’ card whenever we get in trouble. But it would probably be wiser to just do a little homework before our trip and save ourselves the embarrassment in the first place.
In an attempt to collect the most valuable travel advice, Redditor u/Skinnysaif asked other users: “What should tourists NEVER do in your country?” and luckily for them (and now us), people from all over the world replied, sharing tidbits of information that can make journeys to foreign lands a lot more pleasurable. Here are some of the answers.
#1
Concentration camps are not a place for you get your stupid selfies for your “influencer” profile. Those tracks you’re standing on transported many to their death.
It’s okay to take pictures for pictures for memories that you came here. But those people who come here to take “sexy” selfies have no place being here.
Image source: [deleted], Rafael Wagner
#2
Australia. For f**k sake. DON’T GO NEAR THE CROCODILE, DON’T TOUCH THE SNAKE, AND DON’T TRY TO EAT THE RED BACK SPIDER. These are all true things stupid tourists have done here, including some American picking a fight with a kangaroo. (The Kangaroo won)
Image source: Rumplestiltskin1254, Michael
#3
In England, respect the queues and do not cut. We will stare at you passive aggressively with the fury of a thousand suns.
Image source: Thatweasel, Cátia Matos
#4
Here in the U.S. in south Utah there are many amazing rock sculptures. Don’t. Write. On. Them. They are rare structures formed by thousands of years of erosion, not something to carve your name into.
Image source: Uneaqualty65, John Fowler
#5
In Japan, bow to people who bow to you. In general, bow to people when they give you a service. It’s a sign of respect and it goes a long way. Also, take off your shoes indoors and respect the culture.
Image source: LazzzyButtons, myllissaFollow
#6
Don’t touch the wildlife in Australia. If it isn’t poisonous, violent or otherwise ill-mannered and dangerous, it’s probably protected or endangered.
Image source: inzur, Fairy Duff
#7
Poverty tours.
By all means, get off the beaten path and see the “good” and the “bad” if you want to. However, don’t go to a struggling neighbourhood to feel better about yourself or learn to appreciate what you have. Poverty is not entertainment
Image source: tebanano, wikimedia.commons
#8
Germany here, and this mostly goes out to Americans. You should never assume you can talk privately anywhere in public Germany, just because you speak english.
I don’t know if this is different in the US, but here, almost anyone can speak at least 2 languages, and very well. Pretty anyone can speak english, even more so in the cities.
I usually try to join in to any conversation americans have in the subway about how weird “those Germans” are!
Image source: MomoLittle, Shvets Anna
#9
In Germany, you should never be afraid of talking to us in German. We love it!
Any tourist who brings up the courage to ask us for directions or anything else in one of the hardest european languages just makes our day!
Image source: MomoLittle, SHVETS production
#10
In Croatia, particularly in small towns, people are expected to clean the streets in front of their homes. As a result, you’ll find exceptionally clean streets, which are a real sense of communal civic pride.
Image source: Ech1n0idea, Sergei Gussev
#11
If you’re visiting Portugal, don’t speak to us in Spanish. You are not in Spain, and we speak Portuguese.
Image source: fabz_martins, Lisa
#12
In Finland, don’t get too close to strangers. We really value personal space.
Image source: -manabreak, Alexandr Bormotin
#13
In Argentina, don’t ask for coffee to go. We don’t have paper cups. If you go to a cafe, you’re expected to sit and drink your coffee.
Image source: kimboslice11, Angela Roma
#14
In China, NEVER go out without carrying toilet paper or tissues on you. It’s never in public restrooms so you’ll want to keep some on hand.
Image source: roborabbit_mama, Vie Studio
#15
In Jordan, if you compliment someone on something, it’s impolite for that person to not offer that item to you. For example, if you compliment a man’s watch, he will literally unlatch it from his arm and offer it to you. Of course, you’re supposed to decline.
Image source: [deleted], RODNAE Productions
#16
As a New Yorker, please don’t take selfies at the 9/11 memorial. Photograph the memorial, photograph the names, or in the event that one of the names means something to you I’m okay with you snapping a selfie. But the typical smiling-tourist selfies are crass.
Image source: R0b0tMark, wikimedia.commons
#17
In London, don’t look for your train ticket/Oyster card at the barrier to the tube. Locals will get mad. Find it ahead of time so you can walk right through the gates.
Image source: westish13, Jennifer Kramer
#18
In Australia, swim between the flags. If you have little experience swimming in the surf and you swim outside those flags, then there is a relatively high chance that you will drown.
Image source: [deleted], gérard
#19
In Ireland, stand your round. When you go out to the pubs with a group of friends, make sure to pay for a round of drinks when it’s your turn. If you don’t, you will be secretly labeled a cheapskate.
Image source: tu_ne_cede_malis, Laura LaRose
#20
In India, traffic lanes exist on the roads, but people don’t drive in them.
Image source: [deleted], Alex Graves
#21
In Korea, the eldest person at the table should start eating first. Don’t pick up your chopsticks, spoon, or whatever utensil you’re using until the oldest person has started eating.
Image source: waynefoolx, Markus Winkler
#22
Washington DC.
Do. Not. Leave. Trash. At. The. Monuments.
Also, get out of the water. It’s not a pool.
Image source: WatchTheBoom, wikimedia.commons
#23
In Paris, you should always say “bonjour” when entering a shop or restaurant and “au revoir” when leaving. Even if you don’t purchase anything or walk right in and out.
Image source: france_throwaway21, James Petts
#24
In Vietnam, commit to crossing the road. It looks scary with the endless scooter stampedes, but if you just cross at a steady pace, they’ll avoid you. Do not try to dodge or make sudden movements. Just simply walk across.
Image source: ricehatwarrior, Los viajes del Cangrejo
#25
Singaporean here
You are allowed to wear Flip flops and shorts wherever you go. The fancy city area? Flipflop and Shorts are perfect. That 5 star hotel? Flip flops are welcomed. Public transport? You are weird if you do not wear them
Image source: SirPalat, Dương Nhân
#26
In Denmark, do not stand or walk in the bike lane. You will get yelled at…and/or hit by a cyclist.
Image source: Tiralina, maksgelatin
#27
In South Africa when you go on a “safari” (we call it a game drive), you must never ever get out of your vehicle or get close to any big animals because that is how there are stories of people dying to animals here. Just please stay safe and obey the rules to save lives.
Image source: the10starpotato, Hu Chen
#28
Switzerland is really expensive, and you should know that ahead of time. Don’t make that surprised face when you have to pay $15 for a Subway sandwich.
Image source: Nimrods_Legacy, crash71100
#29
Assume that I support Trump or am a fundamentalist Christian because I am a white American male. I’ve been talked down to by Germans in particular and don’t like it. I wish I had more than one vote, or be rich enough to live in different countries as my mood and politics changes, but that is not in the cards.
Image source: jimbo_throwaway77, r. nial bradshaw
#30
Don’t talk to anyone in public. Only approach people for conversations if they are receptionists or something similar.
It’s not for your security or anything, but it freaks us the hell out. No one talks to strangers in Norway, unless you’re hiking and above the treelines.
Image source: [deleted], Michael Fousert
Follow Us