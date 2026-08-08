Billy Magnussen has built a career on versatility. Whether he is playing a charming prince, a slick villain, or a quirky supporting character, he often leaves a lasting impression even when he is not the main star. His ability to move between comedy, drama, action, and fantasy has made him one of Hollywood’s most reliable performers.
Over the years, Billy Magnussen has appeared in major franchises, acclaimed television series, and cult favorites. While some characters showcased his comedic timing, others revealed his dramatic range. Here are nine of Billy Magnussen’s most memorable movie and TV characters.
1. Rapunzel’s Prince in Into the Woods (2014)
One of Billy Magnussen’s breakout roles came in Disney’s musical adaptation of Into the Woods. As Rapunzel’s Prince, he brought humour, confidence, and theatrical flair to the fairy-tale character. His duet “Agony” with Chris Pine became one of the film’s standout moments. The performance helped showcase both his musical talents and comedic instincts.
2. Kato Kaelin in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)
Billy Magnussen earned widespread praise for his portrayal of Kato Kaelin in the acclaimed FX crime drama. Rather than turning Kaelin into a caricature, he presented him as a complicated figure caught in the middle of a media circus. The role introduced audiences to Magnussen’s dramatic abilities and remains one of the performances most often associated with his name.
3. Joshua “Nick” Sullivan in Tell Me a Story (2018–2020)
Billy Magnussen took on one of his darkest roles as Joshua “Nick” Sullivan in the psychological thriller series Tell Me a Story. Inspired by classic fairy tales, the show allowed him to explore a deeply troubled and dangerous character. His unsettling performance demonstrated his ability to handle intense material and gave him one of the most complex roles of his television career.
4. Ryan Huddle in Game Night (2018)
In the hit comedy Game Night, Billy Magnussen played Max and Annie Davis’s (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) dim-witted friend, Ryan Huddle. The role leaned heavily into absurd humour, and Magnussen embraced every opportunity to make the audience laugh. His scenes delivered some of the film’s funniest moments and proved that he could thrive in ensemble comedies packed with talented performers.
5. Prince Anders in Aladdin (2019)
Disney audiences met Billy Magnussen again when he appeared as Prince Anders in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin. The eccentric royal served as comic relief while competing for Princess Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) attention. Although his screen time was limited, Magnussen made the character memorable through exaggerated confidence and impeccable comic timing.
6. Logan Ash in No Time to Die (2021)
In the James Bond film No Time to Die, Billy Magnussen played CIA agent Logan Ash. Initially presented as an ally, the character eventually revealed a much darker side. Magnussen embraced the role’s unpredictability and added a layer of menace beneath Ash’s friendly exterior. His performance helped make the character one of the film’s most memorable supporting players. Thanks to the popularity of the James Bond franchise and the film in particular, Logan Ash remains one of Magnussen’s most famous roles in cinema.
7. Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri in The Many Saints of Newark (2021)
Taking on a younger version of a beloved character from The Sopranos was never going to be easy. Billy Magnussen stepped into the role of Paulie Walnuts Gualtieri in The Many Saints of Newark and captured many of the mannerisms that fans recognised. His portrayal helped connect the prequel film to the iconic television series while still making the character feel authentic to the earlier timeline.
8. Rey “King” Kingston in Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)
In Spy Kids: Armageddon, Billy Magnussen takes on a noticeably darker turn as Rey “King” Kingston, the film’s main antagonist. Unlike his more comedic or supportive roles, this character is driven by a need for control and ambition, positioning him directly against the next generation of young spies.
Kingston operates as the central threat in the story, using intelligence and manipulation to advance his agenda while pushing the heroes into increasingly high-stakes situations. The role highlights Magnussen’s ability to shift into full villain mode, delivering a performance defined by calculated intensity rather than charm or humor.
9. Magnus in Lift (2024)
Magnus is the highly skilled safecracker on Cyrus Whitaker’s heist team in the Kevin Hart-led Netflix heist comedy Lift. The character is responsible for breaching high-security vault systems during the crew’s gold heist. Calm under pressure and technically precise, Magnus plays a key role in executing the team’s plan, particularly when it comes to unlocking and manipulating the protected cargo systems on the aircraft. Although Lift was panned by critics, Billy Magnussen’s performance remains memorable.
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