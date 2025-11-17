40 Of The Biggest ‘Lies’ Told In Human History That People No Longer Are Buying

We were all taught as children that honesty is the best policy. Sometimes the truth hurts, but lying is much more harmful. So we do our best to be upfront and honest with everyone we meet, occasionally bending the truth to spare someone’s feelings. Until one day we realize just how many lies have been surrounding us our entire lives…
From misleading statements companies tell to gain their customers’ trust to propaganda governments spread to keep their citizens in line, Reddit users have recently been sharing some of the biggest lies that have been told in human history. So enjoy reading through this list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the lies you’ve heard far too many times!
#1
> …there’s an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever ’til the end of time! But He loves you. He loves you, and He needs money! The late, the great George Carlin.
Image source: BestCaseSurvival, Ann Larie Valentine
#2
Vaccines cause autism. F**k those gullible idiots.
Image source: Low-Celery-7728, FRANK MERIÑO
#3
“I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions.”
Image source: SuvenPan, Alena Darmel
#4
Tax cuts for the rich will benefit everyone.
Image source: Ok-Cantaloupe7160, Kebs Visuals
#5
America stands for freedom and liberty.
I don’t think there is a decade in US history where there wasn’t someone somewhere being cruelly oppressed by the US or by someone heavily supported (i.e. controlled) by the US.
Image source: GravityTracker, Karolina Grabowska
#6
Your religion is the correct one. Lol the “main reason” why “most people” believe what they believe is because they were born into part of the world in which the religion is popular.
Image source: CallMeBroncoBrock
#7
You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up.
Image source: Affectionate_Yam251, Julia M Cameron
#8
“Your call is important to us.”
Image source: TwoDrinkDave, Karolina Grabowska
#9
“The war won’t last long.”
Image source: Cephalobara, Alena Darmel
#10
If you’re a good person, good things will happen to you.
Image source: SpykeATA, Liza Summer
#11
There are hot singles in my area dying to meet me.
Image source: anon, Timcompound
#12
We are a family and care about our employees.
Image source: Irondaddy_29, RDNE Stock project
#13
Looks don’t matter.
Image source: hollowbutt3rfly, Andrea Piacquadio
#14
You don’t need a union. We will take care of you.
Image source: Logical-Unlogical, Sora Shimazak
#15
Money won’t make you happy.
Image source: OkOwl2339, Tima Miroshnichenko
#16
God. Pick a religion, any religion.
Image source: meaneggsandscram, Rodolfo Clix
#17
” If elected… “
Image source: Pluperfectt, Asad Photo Maldives
#18
Superior races based on melanin content.
Image source: Guccimayne, Lukas
#19
“It’s noble to die for your country.”
Image source: FUThead2016
#20
“Yes, I will remember to cancel the subscription just before the free trial ends.”
Image source: Impossible_Donut_418, Alex Koch
#21
Your baby is beautiful.
Image source: iamscyrus, RDNE Stock project
#22
That anyone can become rich in a society that is ruled by people who need poor laborers to keep the wheels of commerce grinding.
Image source: countdoofie, Tahavvul
#23
“Everything happens for a reason.”
Image source: Samoderzhets, Michael Burrows
#24
“Push Flap to Open” on the Kraft Mac and Cheese box.
Image source: ZeroSequence, Mike Mozart
#25
Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq: The claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction was used as a justification for the 2003 invasion by the U.S. and allied forces. This turned out to be false and had a profound impact on global politics and led to significant loss of life.
Image source: thebullshitters
#26
Not necessarily a lie, but people have the misconception that Europeans invented slavery in the 15th century.
Slavery is something that has existed across the world, for millenia.
And there were large scale slave trade networks established by other powers, such as the Trans Saharan slave trade established by the Islamic caliphate after their conquest of North Africa.
Image source: anon
#27
Diamonds are rare.
Image source: Kubrick_Fan
#28
“You won’t always have a calculator.”
Image source: Jack_Bartowski, RDNE Stock project
#29
“The customer is always right.” I want to know who came up with that. They are wrong.
Image source: lugarius1990, Clem Onojeghuo
#30
Men are better than women.
Image source: former_human
#31
I feel like the most recent one is this idea of “the American dream”, that anybody from the lowliest street sweeper can be a successful billionaire if they just work hard enough.
The older I get the more transparent that becomes as a veiled attempt to propagate capitalism by keeping the fast food workers and trash collectors of the population scurrying about working as hard as they can to serve the higher classes…It’s so obvious when you think about it for more than a few minutes, but it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise that the lucky few to have actually achieved this are the exceptions, not the rule.
Image source: peanutismint
#32
The Banks are too Big to fail.
Image source: King_Elrod, Brett Sayles
#33
“The Native Americans worked with the early settlers to create Thanksgiving”
Image source: meanmilf
#34
Youll get arthiritis by cracking your knuckles.
Image source: MadTeaCup_YT
#35
Fat makes you fat.
Image source: web-quake, Monstera Production
#36
“Capitalism isn’t perfect, but it’s the best system we’ve got.” If that were true, how come we spend so much time worrying and paying people to [take out] and destabilize every democratically elected socialist government? The Military Industrial Complex is basically a money grab fueled by having to fight the right wing dictators we put into office, and making new weapons to compete with the ones that we sell to our enemies.
Image source: MissionofQorma, Aaron Kittredge
#37
That we are free. We live on a paradise of a planet that is essentially a prison. Very few are actually free.
Image source: Goldeneye365
#38
The serving sizes on bags of chips.
Image source: Electrical_Age_336
#39
Carrots make you see in the dark. i ate so much and turned orange for nothing.
Image source: microscopicwheaties, cottonbro studio
#40
No strings attached.
Image source: Few-Independence3935, Canva Studio
Follow Us