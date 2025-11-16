Hey Pandas, What’s The Meanest Thing Someone Has Ever Said To You? (Closed)

I want to know your stories. Just remember, you don’t need to listen to those people who put you down. You are good enough just the way you are!
I was adopted at 10 days old, it was not a kept secret & was told by my parents at a very young age. One time a girl in grade school laughed & said “You were adopted because your real parents didn’t want you”. I looked her right in the eyes & retorted “My parents picked me out special from other babies, your parents didn’t have a choice & got stuck with you”, then turned & walked away. It hurt but I was a pretty spunky kid, a tomboy at that & she was actually pretty lucky I didn’t punch in the face!
This actually happened two days ago.
“yOu’Re UsInG yOuR aUtIsM aS aN eXcUsE!”
Really hurt because I wasn’t
Actually it was for a job interview I was taking.
“We can’t hire you. You stutter. You’re slow, and you can’t take the orders of the customers as well as everyone else, not to mention they don’t have the patience to wait for three minutes for you to finish one sentence.”
Well, Mr Boss, I’m working on getting a doctorate in medicine.
“You’ll never amount to anything in life, no matter how hard you work” he then ripped up a whole binder (very full) of all the notes for my exam that took place in a couple weeks, my only source of what was for the test.
That she hated me and “everyone had a reason to hate me to” she also constantly said things behind my back and was just overall not nice
“I don’t f-ing care and never listened to what you said”
-My Sister December 2
I usually have a great relationship with her and she was probably on her period but it hurt me because she almost never sweared
To hear your own mother tell you that you’re not good enough or “how can you ever do this and sucha such” for things you cant even control.(i mean, you can probably achieve it with therapy or whatever, but that really hurts coming from the one person who supposed to love you unconditionally)I mean, I get contructive criticism, but she takes it too far.
Family member told me I didn’t have the tastes a person “like me” should have (Idk what that’s supposed to mean). Dude you can’t control what a person likes and dislikes. My tastes are accurate because they are MINE and you don’t have any control on that 🤯
