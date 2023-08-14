Big Brother Season 24: Premiere Date, Time, Channel & Schedule

After 85 days of competition that saw Xavier Prather become the first black HouseGuest to win the main edition of Big Brother US, CBS announced that Big Brother Season 24 is underway, alongside a third season for its celebrity edition, Celebrity Big Brother 3. The latter premiered on February 2, 2022, following a group of celebrities competing for a $250,000 prize. While it ran, casting for the twenty-fourth season of the main show commenced with Jesse Tannenbaum returning as the casting director a second time.
Casting for the season concluded sometime in June 2022, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as the host, alongside Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan as executive producers. Like previous seasons of the CBS summer reality competition show, Big Brother Season 24 promised viewers to “expect the unexpected.” But to a large extent, fans expected the season to retain the original premise of the show with some twists and turns along the way. Right from its debut in July 2000, the American reality television show has revolved around a group of contestants living together while vying for the grand prize.
Big Brother Season 24 Official Premiere Date
Following weeks of speculations, CBS confirmed that Big Brother Season 24 would have a live premiere on July 6, 2022. With the 90-minute live premiere, fans would witness the HouseGuests come together for the first time. And follow them as they move into the Big Brother custom-built house, where they get accustomed to their colleagues and new living conditions. This way, viewers get to follow the dramas that unfold from the get-go, instead of catching up with them at a later time. That had been the case with some recent seasons, which premiered with the HouseGuests already in the house.
Teasing what was to come, show host Moonves reiterated that “the live premiere is going to be 90 minutes with 16 brand new faces. …The challenges that you’re going to see on premiere night are brand new challenges that are crazy,” she added. Pressed for more information, she said: “I think the really big, big, big news is that our first eviction show is going to be like no other eviction show.” Moonves also revealed that the season would be unique. “We have new levels of gameplay and twists that the game is certainly not what you think it is this season more than any other. It’s our 24th season. We have to really switch it up,” she buttressed.
Big Brother Season 24 Time and Schedule
Apart from the first season of the American television reality competition show, it has maintained quite a regular schedule that airs three episodes weekly, mostly on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Big Brother Season 24 retained this format. The live eviction episodes featuring the host air on Thursdays by 9:00 PM every week, after the two episodes that will air on Sundays and Wednesdays by 8:00 PM. This schedule was maintained for most of the 82 days and 35 episodes of the season, albeit with a slight adjustment towards the end.
After the premiere episode aired on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8:00 PM, the regular schedule kicked in on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with “Episode 2” also at 8:00 PM. However, the schedule for Big Brother Season 24 was adjusted for its last week. The last four episodes of the season will air as detailed below.
- Episode 32: Sunday, September 18, 2022 – 9:00 PM
- Episode 33: Thursday, September 22, 2022 – 9:00 PM
- Episode 34: Friday, September 23, 2022 – 8:00 PM
- Episode 35: Sunday, September 25, 2002 – 8:00 PM
HouseGuests and Channels For Big Brother Season 24
Big Brother Season 24 premiered on the CBS Television Network. Like previous seasons of the reality show, it was also televised in Canada on the Global Television Network. More so, the season is available for live streaming on Paramount Plus. Due to the Coronavirus disease, the premiere and first five evictions was be held behind closed doors with little or no live audience. However, live audiences returned fully when the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxed.
The 16 HouseGuest competing for the $700,000 grand prize were unveiled on July 5, 2022. They fall within the age range of 22 – 47, with Terrance Higgins (47) as the oldest contestant and Paloma Aguilar (22)as the youngest. Other HouseGuest for Big Brother Season 24 include:
- Alyssa Snider (24)
- Ameerah Jones (31)
- Brittany Hoopes (32)
- Daniel Durston (35)
- Indiana “Indy” Santos (31)
- Jasmine Davis (29)
- Joe “Pooch” Pucciarell (24)
- Joseph Abdin (24)
- Kyle Capener (29)
- Matthew Turner (23)
- Michael Bruner (28)
- Monte Taylor (27)
- Nicole Layog (41)
- Taylor Hale (27)