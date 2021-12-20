Bianca Butti has been working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry for well over a decade, but it wasn’t until recently that she was thrust into the spotlight. In 2020, news broke that Bianca was in a relationship with actress Amber Heard. Although the couple did their best to keep their private lives out of the public eye, they couldn’t completely avoid attention from the media. Although the couple has since gone their separate ways (on good terms), there are lots of people who are still interested in learning more about who Butti is outside of her connection to Amber Heard. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bianca Butti.
1. She Is A Business Owner
Bianca Butti is a cinematographer, producer, and director so there’s no denying the fact that she’s a creative person to her core. At the same time, though, she’s also all about her business. She is the owner of a company called Red In Ink on Film which appears to have been founded in 2017.
2. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Bianca has spent several years in Hollywood doesn’t mean that she’s all about the glitz and glamor. Bianca is the kind of person who also knows how to enjoy the simple things such as being out in nature. Whether she’s going hiking, walking, or relaxing by the water she really enjoys getting to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Not only is being outside a great way to spend her free time, but it’s also a nice way for Bianca to clear her head and relax.
3. She Has Done Some Acting
Bianca has spent the majority of her career behind the camera, but that isn’t the only thing she’s contributed to the entertainment industry. According to her page on IMDB, Jessica has two acting credits, one for a short film called Trunk: A Love Story and another for a movie called Hank and Asha. It doesn’t appear that she has plans to do any more acting.
4. She Likes Her Privacy
Even though Bianca was in a relationship with a high-profile celebrity, she has never been the kind of person who likes to put her life on display for the world to see. From what we can tell, she’s a very low-key person and she hasn’t shared much information about her personal life.
5. She Is A Cancer Survivor
Several years ago, Bianca was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy to fight the disease. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise money to help her cover medical expenses. To date, the campaign has brought in more than $19,000 out of a goal of $60,000. Fortunately, it appears that she is now cancer-free.
6. She Loves Animals
From what we know, Bianca doesn’t have any children, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t a mother in her own right. She is a proud pet parent and she loves spending time with her adorable fur baby. All of the cat people out there will be happy to know that she has love for cats, too.
7. She Likes To Travel
Thanks to her career in the entertainment industry, Bianca has gotten the chance to have experiences that lots of people can only dream of. Among those experiences have been the opportunity to travel near and far. In addition to visiting places across the United States, Bianca has also gone to several countries including Poland. As her career continues, there’s no doubt she’ll be adding even more destinations to her list.
8. She Is A San Francisco State Alum
We weren’t able to find any information on where Bianca was born and raised, but we do know that she attended San Francisco State University where she earned a BFA degree in film/cinema/visual studies. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently based in Brooklyn.
9. She Enjoys A Good Adrenaline Rush
Bianca is all about living life to the fullest, and she loves enjoying everything the world has to offer. That said, she is always up for an adventure and she doesn’t shy away from activities that get her blood pumping. She enjoys doing things like going sky diving and horseback riding.
10. She Is Part of The Love and Hip Hop Family
Over the course of her career, Bianca has gotten the chance to work on some pretty cool projects. One of them was the popular reality TV series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Bianca was a cinematographer on the show in 2013 and during that time she worked on 10 episodes.