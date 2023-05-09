7 Better Call Saul Scenes That Give Breaking Bad More Context

Breaking Bad is one of the biggest masterpieces in television history. The creator Vince Gilligan did a phenomenal job creating memorable and complex characters that left viewers wanting more. So, it was no surprise that Better Call Saul was able to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and give fans what they eagerly desired – more of the thrilling Breaking Bad universe.
One of the most anticipated things about Better Call Saul was the Breaking Bad references. It’s safe to say fans had high expectations when Better Call Saul first came out, waiting patiently from episode to episode for callbacks and recurrent characters. Luckily, the show’s creators went above and beyond to satisfy their audience. Not only did they answer the most burning questions from Breaking Bad, but they also gave much-needed context to some storylines. So, here are seven Better Call Saul scenes that provided Breaking Bad more context.
1. Nacho Putting Hector Salamanca in a Wheelchair
Despite being in a wheelchair and communicating through his bell, Hector Salamanca was still one of the greatest villains in Breaking Bad. But his origin story remained a mystery throughout the whole show, leaving fans wondering what was the reason he was in a wheelchair and physically disabled. Well, Better Call Saul provided some much-needed answers about his condition. It turned out that his close associate, Nacho Varga, spiked Hector’s heart pills in an attempt to kill him but actually left him paralyzed for life.
2. Mike Ehrmantraut’s Advice to Saul Goodman About Walter White
The iconic duo Walter White and Jesse Pinkman first make an appearance in Better Call Saul in season 6. After Mike Ehrmantraut investigated White’s background, he ruled him out as inexperienced and advised Saul to let things go. But he disregarded the advice and reached out to White anyway to propose a partnership. This scene made it clear to viewers that Saul wasn’t in any way obliged to get into the game he was in but was actually in it just because he wanted to.
3. Mike Ehrmantraut’s Speech About Choices
Another scene that provided more context to Breaking Bad was Mike’s speech about choices in season 5, episode 9. He said to Saul, “We all make our choices. And those choices, they put us on the road. Sometimes those choices seem small, but they put you on the road. You think about getting off… but eventually, you’re back on it.” This quote hit close to home, not just because of Jimmy’s transformation into Saul but also because of Walter White’s road to becoming the ruthless Heisenberg.
4. Saul Goodman Meeting the Criminal Vet
One of the Breaking Bad characters that Better Call Saul brought back was Dr. Caldera. He was a criminal veterinarian who had a wide network of underworld connections and provided illegal contacts to his clients. But it was finally in BCS that fans got to see how Mike and Saul met him and started doing business together.
5. Mike Ehrmantraut Killing Werner Ziegler
In Breaking Bad, Mike is already a trusted partner to Gus Fring. He’s one of his most loyal hitmen who seemingly kills on command in cold blood. But things were not always like that. In Better Call Saul, viewers actually see him very reluctant to kill, especially in the Werner Ziegler situation. The scene where he was forced to carry out this assassination gave more context to his character arc, making it quite impactful for the entire storyline.
6. Francesca’s Origin Story
Francesca Liddy is Saul’s nonchalant and cranky secretary in Breaking Bad. But there’s so much more to her story than her attitude. Interestingly enough, she wasn’t always so indifferent. She was the exact opposite. Thanks to Better Call Saul, viewers get to see the real Francesca, or for what it’s worth, the old Francesca. In the beginning, when she was still working for Jimmy and Kim, she was happy, positive, and ambitious. However, dealing with difficult clients and experiencing constant humiliation eventually left a toll on her, making her the grumpy receptionist from Breaking Bad.
7. Lalo Salamanca Killing Howard Hamlin
Lalo Salamanca was murdered by Gus Fring before the events of Breaking Bad. But even though he didn’t technically appear in the show, he still made a significant mark on Saul Goodman. When he killed Howard Hamlin in cold blood in front of Kim and Saul, he left them traumatized for life. This is certainly one of the major scenes in Better Call Saul that gives Breaking Bad more context; mot only did this event cause their separation, but it also changed Jimmy forever, leaving him terrified of the Salamanca clan even years after the shocking murder.
