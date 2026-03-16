This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

There’s something special about art that lives out in the open. Instead of waiting inside galleries, street art meets people where they are: on busy sidewalks, quiet side streets, and the walls of buildings they pass every day. It can be bold, unexpected, funny, moving, or even surreal, turning familiar urban spaces into places that invite a second look.
In this new collection, we’re highlighting more standout works shared by StreetArt, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing remarkable murals and public art from around the world. The pieces below reflect the endless variety of the medium, from towering portraits to clever visual tricks and dreamlike scenes that completely change the atmosphere of a place.
Keep scrolling to explore more examples of street art that make cities feel more creative, alive, and unforgettable, and of course, vote on your favorites.
More info: Instagram
#1
Location: Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Image source: Fabian Bane Florin
#2
Location: Neuf-Brisach, France
Image source: seth_globepainter
#3
Location: Spain
Image source: DavidL
#4
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Image source: LEÓN
#5
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Image source: lalone
#6
Location: Egypt
Image source: Saype
#7
Location: Aschaffenburg, Germany
Image source: case_maclaim
#8
Image source: TRUST. iCON
#9
Location: Lexington, USA
Image source: JEKS ONE
#10
Location: Glasgow, Scotland
Image source: the rebel bear
#11
Location: Portugal
Image source: odeith
#12
Location: Manhattan, New York
Image source: Sonny Behan
#13
Location: Rabat, Morocco
Image source: Alegria del Prado
#14
Location: Seattle, USA
Image source: INO
#15
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: Daniel Eime
#16
Location: Wuppertal, Germany
Image source: Artez
#17
Location: Manteigas, Portugal
Image source: Daniela Guerreiro
#18
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Image source: Tymon de Laat
#19
Location: Chemnitz, Germany
Image source: Akut
#20
Location: Calldetenes, Spain
Image source: sabotajealmontaje
#21
Location: Reno, Nevada, USA
Image source: Erik T Burke
#22
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: Vladimír Hirscher
#23
Location: London, UK
Image source: Banksy
#24
Location: Tampere, Finland
Image source: Zane Prater
#25
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: Bordalo II
#26
Location: Valdeobispo, Spain
Image source: Mon Devane
#27
Location: Portugal
Image source: ODEITH
#28
Location: London, UK
Image source: Chris butcher
#29
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Image source: Fin DAC
#30
Location: Paris, France
Image source: Otto Schade
#31
Location: Oskarshamn, Sweden
Image source: phlegm
#32
Location: Rabat, Morocco
Image source: TELMO MIEL
#33
Location: Lozzi, Corsica
Image source: Andrea Ravo Mattoni
#34
Location: Mérida, Spain
Image source: PichiAvo
#35
Location: Tuscany, Italy
Image source: Diango Hernandez Torres
#36
Location: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
Image source: case_maclaim
#37
Location: South End On Sea, UK
Image source: ster.upc
#38
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Image source: Rodrigo Rodrigues
#39
Location: Manchester, UK
Image source: adamilles
#40
Location: Temple Beach, USA
Image source: Dragon76
#41
Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
Image source: Shark Toof
#42
Location: Toronto, Canada
Image source: Ben Johnston
#43
Location: London, UK
Image source: TRUST. iCON
#44
Location: Washington, D.C., USA
Image source: elmac
#45
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: Tim Rodermans
#46
Location: Berlin, Germany
Image source: james_bullough James Bullough
#47
Location: Chile
Image source: Francisco Skt Méndez Aliaga
#48
Location: Santiago, Chile
Image source: Dasic Fernández
#49
Location: Nice, France
Image source: Otom
#50
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Image source: ARYZ
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