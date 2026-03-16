This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

by

There’s something special about art that lives out in the open. Instead of waiting inside galleries, street art meets people where they are: on busy sidewalks, quiet side streets, and the walls of buildings they pass every day. It can be bold, unexpected, funny, moving, or even surreal, turning familiar urban spaces into places that invite a second look.

In this new collection, we’re highlighting more standout works shared by StreetArt, an Instagram page dedicated to showcasing remarkable murals and public art from around the world. The pieces below reflect the endless variety of the medium, from towering portraits to clever visual tricks and dreamlike scenes that completely change the atmosphere of a place.

Keep scrolling to explore more examples of street art that make cities feel more creative, alive, and unforgettable, and of course, vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram

#1

Location: Frauenfeld, Switzerland

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Fabian Bane Florin

#2

Location: Neuf-Brisach, France

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: seth_globepainter

#3

Location: Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: DavidL

#4

Location: Barcelona, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: LEÓN

#5

Location: Barcelona, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: lalone

#6

Location: Egypt

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Saype

#7

Location: Aschaffenburg, Germany

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: case_maclaim

#8

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: TRUST. iCON

#9

Location: Lexington, USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: JEKS ONE

#10

Location: Glasgow, Scotland

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: the rebel bear

#11

Location: Portugal

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: odeith

#12

Location: Manhattan, New York

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Sonny Behan

#13

Location: Rabat, Morocco

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Alegria del Prado

#14

Location: Seattle, USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: INO

#15

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Daniel Eime

#16

Location: Wuppertal, Germany

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Artez

#17

Location: Manteigas, Portugal

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Daniela Guerreiro

#18

Location: Brooklyn, New York

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Tymon de Laat

#19

Location: Chemnitz, Germany

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Akut

#20

Location: Calldetenes, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: sabotajealmontaje

#21

Location: Reno, Nevada, USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Erik T Burke

#22

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Vladimír Hirscher

#23

Location: London, UK

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Banksy

#24

Location: Tampere, Finland

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Zane Prater

#25

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Bordalo II

#26

Location: Valdeobispo, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Mon Devane

#27

Location: Portugal

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: ODEITH

#28

Location: London, UK

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Chris butcher

#29

Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Fin DAC

#30

Location: Paris, France

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Otto Schade

#31

Location: Oskarshamn, Sweden

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: phlegm

#32

Location: Rabat, Morocco

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: TELMO MIEL

#33

Location: Lozzi, Corsica

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Andrea Ravo Mattoni

#34

Location: Mérida, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: PichiAvo

#35

Location: Tuscany, Italy

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Diango Hernandez Torres

#36

Location: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: case_maclaim

#37

Location: South End On Sea, UK

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: ster.upc

#38

Sao Paulo, Brazil

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Rodrigo Rodrigues

#39

Location: Manchester, UK

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: adamilles

#40

Location: Temple Beach, USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Dragon76

#41

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Shark Toof

#42

Location: Toronto, Canada

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Ben Johnston

#43

Location: London, UK

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: TRUST. iCON

#44

Location: Washington, D.C., USA

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: elmac

#45

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Tim Rodermans

#46

Location: Berlin, Germany

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source:  james_bullough James Bullough

#47

Location: Chile

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Francisco Skt Méndez Aliaga

#48

Location: Santiago, Chile

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Dasic Fernández

#49

Location: Nice, France

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: Otom

#50

Location: Barcelona, Spain

This Page Shares 50 Amazing Murals That Turn Ordinary Walls Into Masterpieces (New Pics)

Image source: ARYZ

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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