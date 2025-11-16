115 Elephant Jokes That’ll Give You The Giggles

Okay, so when you think about an elephant as a whole, there’s definitely nothing funny about it. On the contrary – it is such a majestic and wise animal that the only thing you can feel is awe. However, try and think about an elephant noting only the single parts it is composed of. For instance, tree trunk legs. How on earth does one walk on tree trunk legs?!? Then, the teeny tiny mouth of an animal the size of a double-decker bus (if the elephant is a small one). And boy, let’s not forget the wriggly tube of a nose/mouth it has! See, now an elephant is totally hilarious, and these elephant jokes that we’ve gathered in our latest article are now as funny as ever!
Of course, some of these cute animal jokes will talk about elephants being like the wisest animals on planet Earth; it’s just too great a part of the lore surrounding them to be dismissed entirely. However, these jokes about elephants won’t dismiss their clumsiness either. So, a well-rounded compendium of funny animal jokes, indeed. And you know what, it is exactly how we like it with our animal jokes – a bit of friendly mockery, a bit of acknowledging their strengths, and a whole lotta love for each of them!
So, ready to check out the funny elephant jokes we’ve rounded up in this article? Well then, scroll on down below and take a look! Once you’ve skimmed through them, give the best jokes your vote and share this article with your friends.
#1
Did you know that elephants can grow up to 11 feet?
But most just have 4.
#2
The biggest ant in the world is called what?
An eleph-ant!
#3
What game should you never play with an elephant?
Squash!
#4
Why do elephants need trunks?
Because they don’t have handbags.
#5
How do you make an elephant float?
You take 10 elephants, 10 tons of chocolate ice cream, 5 tons of bananas…
#6
I bought my friend an elephant for his room. He said “Thanks.” I said, “Don’t mention it.”
#7
What did the elephant want for his birthday?
A trunk full of presents.
#8
What did the elephant say to her son when he misbehaved?
“Tusk tusk!”
#9
How do you raise a baby elephant?
With a forklift!
#10
What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?
An irrelephant!
#11
Why do elephants never get hot and bothered?
They always have their ear conditioning on.
#12
What did the elephant physicist do his PhD in?
He studied the gray matter.
#13
What do you get if you cross a kangaroo and an elephant?
Giant holes all over the Australian continent.
#14
What do you get when you cross an elephant and a whale?
An animal with a natural snorkel.
#15
What did the elephant say when his friend gave him a bunch of fruit on his birthday?
Thanks a ton.
#16
What happens when you cross an elephant and a rhino?
Elephino.
#17
What happens if you cross an elephant with a potato?
You get a ton of mashed potatoes.
#18
What do you get when an elephant skydives?
A big hole!
#19
Why were the elephants laughing at Tarzan?
He accidentally lost his loincloth.
#20
What did Dumbo do when he realized it was his friend’s birthday?
He telephant him to send his hearty congratulations.
#21
How does an elephant know what size clothes to buy online?
They use the elle-e-fit size chart.
#22
What’s big and gray and has horns?
An elephant marching band!
#23
Why didn’t the African elephant like playing UNO?
There are too many cheetahs.
#24
Why did the elephants get kicked out of the pool?
Because their trunks kept falling down!
#25
What do you call an elephant that can fly?
A propellephant!
#26
How do you stop an elephant from charging?
You take away their credit card!
#27
What is beautiful, gray, and wears glass slippers?
A cinderella-phant.
#28
Why are elephants, bad dancers?
Because they have two left feet!
#29
What happens when you cross an elephant with a fish?
You end up with swimming trunks.
#30
Why is an elephant big, gray, and wrinkled?
If it was small, smooth, and white, it would have been called an aspirin.
#31
Why don’t baby elephants ever play a game of cards with the other animals?
They don’t like cheetahs.
#32
How do you get a baby elephant to come out of the water?
You take away his trunks.
#33
How do you place an elephant in the fridge?
You open the door of the refrigerator, place the elephant inside and close the refrigerator door.
#34
How do you trap an elephant?
You trick him when he’s calf asleep.
#35
What is big, green, hangs in a tree, and has a trunk?
An unripe elephant.
#36
Where does an elephant pack his luggage?
In his trunk!
#37
Why do elephants never forget?
Because nobody ever tells them anything!
#38
What do elephants do when they accidentally stub a toe?
They dial the number of the tow truck.
#39
Why did the elephants decide to stage a stampede?
They felt that their issues weren’t being herd.
#40
Why was the elephant driver given a speeding ticket?
He raced past the stomp sign.
#41
How do you get a baby elephant out of the theater?
You can’t, it’s in the elephant’s blood.
#42
Can anyone get down from a baby elephant?
No, one can only get down from a duck.
#43
How do you get a baby elephant out of the lake?
Wet.
#44
Why did the elephant lawyer not take the 2-day case?
He wasn’t a fan of brief cases, he preferred trunks.
#45
Why couldn’t papa elephant get his daughter to ride the bicycle?
She didn’t have the necessary thumbs to sound the bell.
#46
Why were the two mammals hesitant to talk to each other?
They didn’t want to address the elephant in the room.
#47
Where does the elephant vigilante live?
In the gray area.
#48
What did the elephant say to his children on his birthday?
I love each and ivory one of you.
#49
Why was the elephant so scared about joining the tusk lifting competition?
He was afraid that he wasn’t up to the tusk.
#50
What did the elephant scientist do when he found a breakthrough in his study of animal sounds?
He trumpeted the announcement.
#51
Why was the male elephant acting so clumsy in the Chinese gift shop?
He felt like a bull in a China shop.
#52
What did the elephant ask his female elephant friend when she got into an accident?
Cow did this happen?
#53
What did the elephant mom say to the man when he complained about her son’s antics?
You’ve only seen calf of it.
#54
What happens when an elephant doesn’t drink enough water?
He ele-faints.
#55
Why did the baby elephant ask to borrow a suitcase for his trip to the beach?
He didn’t have enough space in his little trunk.
#56
What did the elephant say to his friend when he came to him with a problem?
Whatever you need, I’m ear for you.
#57
What do you get when you cross an elephant and a parrot?
A bird that reminds you of everything it can remember.
#58
Why did the elephant decide to finally cross the road?
The chickens were on a strike.
#59
What did the elephant mom say to her daughter when her daughter finally matured?
You’ve got to start taking accowntability.
#60
What did the elephant say to Dumbo when he was upset about not reaching an event on time?
Don’t worry, next time we’ll use the propellephant.
#61
Why was the zookeeper fired for having a conversation with Dumbo the elephant?
Because he addressed the elephant in the room.
#62
Why wasn’t Dumbo’s circus project accepted by the committee?
His proposal had a lot of wrinkles.
#63
Why was Dumbo sweating while having his midnight feast?
He was scared that his mammal come and scold him for eating so late.
#64
What did Dumbo’s friend say to him when the two elephants saw someone being greedy?
Money isn’t ivorything you know?
#65
Why was the elephant afraid to go to the computer store?
Because they sold mice.
#66
What do you call an elephant that laughs a lot?
An elaughant.
#67
What’s an elephant’s favorite font to use?
Ella font.
#68
What’s an elephant called that won’t share its toys?
Elfish.
#69
How do you do with a blue elephant?
Tell it silly jokes!
#70
Why couldn’t the elephant ride the bus to school?
Its trunk wouldn’t fit under the seat.
#71
What album could an elephant listen to all day long?
Tusk by Fleetwood Mac.
#72
What’s an elephant’s favorite part of a tree?
The trunk!
#73
What happens when an elephant gets lightheaded?
It ele-faints.
#74
What animal is always up for an adventure?
Elephants! They have a trunk with them wherever they go.
#75
What’s the only way an elephant flies?
By dumbo jet!
#76
What’s as large as an elephant but weighs nothing at all?
An elephant’s shadow.
#77
Why did the elephant get pulled over?
He sped through the stomp sign.
#78
What’s an elephant’s favorite Star Wars character?
TUSKan Raiders.
#79
What’s blue and have big ears?
An elephant at the North Pole.
#80
When there is an invisible elephant in the room, one is from time to time bound to trip over a trunk.
#81
Never ignore the elephant in the room. That’s rude; play with it and introduce it.
#82
Why did the zookeeper refuse to work in the elephant enclosure?
Because the work kept piling up!
#83
What did the elephant do when he hurt his toe?
He called a tow truck!
#84
Why did the elephant leave the circus?
He was tired of working for peanuts!
#85
What did the elephant do to unwind after work?
He watched ele-vision!
#86
What do elephants and trees have in common?
They both have big trunks!
#87
What did the elephant say to his girlfriend?
“I love you a ton!”
#88
How do elephants talk to each other?
On the ele-phone!
#89
What do you call an elephant that never takes a shower?
A smellyphant!
#90
Which animals were last to leave Noah’s ark?
The elephants, because they had to pack their trunks!
#91
What did the elephant mom say when she found out that her son hadn’t finished his holiday homework?
Tusk tusk, I expected better from you!
#92
Why did the elephant remove the trunk from his back?
He didn’t want to carry a tree’s load.
#93
Why are elephants always so wrinkled and big?
It’s impossible to iron them.
#94
What has a yellow exterior and a gray interior?
A bus packed with elephants going to school.
#95
What did the elephant man say to his wife on their anniversary?
You know, I like you a ton.
#96
Why did the elephant choose to cross the big road?
The chicken had handcuffed the elephant to him.
#97
What should you do to get an elephant from charging?
You hide all of their cards.
#98
What did the professor say when his student asked him what a group of elephants was called?
Have you even herd of elephants?
#99
Why did the elephant cross the road?
To go to a chicken rally.
#100
How do you make sure a baby elephant doesn’t smell?
You make a knot inside his trunk.
#101
What is the only way to ensure that your elephant employees are satisfied?
You make sure they don’t get paid peanuts.
#102
What did the elephant teacher say when he couldn’t find his permanent marker?
I will look at the ivory the last inch of this classroom till I find that marker.
#103
Why was an elephant chosen to be a collector for the tusk museum?
He was a really efficient multi-tusker.
#104
Why was the elephant jumping up and down?
It wasn’t. Elephants don’t jump.
#105
What do you get when you cross an elephant and a milk cow?
Butter.
#106
What do you get when you cross a computer with a baby elephant?
A 2-ton who knows it all.
#107
What has two tails, four eyes, eight legs, and two trunks?
Two elephants.
#108
What did Dumbo say to his friend when his friend asked him for an update regarding the winter elephant festival?
The last I herd, they were still setting up the tents.
#109
What goes down but never goes up?
An elephant in an elevator.
#110
When an elephant is bored, what’s it like to do?
Watch elevision.
#111
What’s large in size, gray, and has red spots?
An elephant with chickenpox!
#112
How can you tell if an elephant is under your bed?
Your nose will touch the ceiling.
#113
Why do elephants drink so much?
To try to forget.
#114
When there’s an elephant in the room, you can’t pretend it isn’t there and just discuss the ants.
#115
It was the pink elephant in the room, the thunderous fart in the elevator.
Follow Us