I Call These Photos By An Unknown Street Photographer Found On Ebay ‘Baltimore Unseen’

by

Inspired by the story of Vivian Maier I began to search junk shops, flea markets and ebay for interesting ‘orphaned works’ photography. I found these on ebay US, the seller had no idea of the photographer and had acquired them at a Baltimore house clearence a few years before. These are just a few of the images I managed to save, I have no idea who the subjects are or even if the photographer was a professional or just a keen amateur but I think they say something interesting about a time and place.

If you know anything about the people or the photgrapher I’d love to hear form you.

Baltimore street dice game, c.1980

Baltimore hippy ‘stop the road protest’ c.1980

Baltimore New Year’s Eve celebrations, c.1980

Baltimore motorcylists, c.1980

Baltimore street portraits, old and young, c.1980

Baltimore Zoo worker and street signage, c.1980

Three nuns, Baltimore waterfront, c.1980

Raggedy kids, Baltimore, c.1980

Office Belly Dance, Baltimore, c.1980

Two friends posing in suits, Baltimore, c.1980

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
