I Call These Photos By An Unknown Street Photographer Found On Ebay ‘Baltimore Unseen’

Inspired by the story of Vivian Maier I began to search junk shops, flea markets and ebay for interesting ‘orphaned works’ photography. I found these on ebay US, the seller had no idea of the photographer and had acquired them at a Baltimore house clearence a few years before. These are just a few of the images I managed to save, I have no idea who the subjects are or even if the photographer was a professional or just a keen amateur but I think they say something interesting about a time and place.
If you know anything about the people or the photgrapher I’d love to hear form you.
Baltimore street dice game, c.1980
Baltimore hippy ‘stop the road protest’ c.1980
Baltimore New Year’s Eve celebrations, c.1980
Baltimore motorcylists, c.1980
Baltimore street portraits, old and young, c.1980
Baltimore Zoo worker and street signage, c.1980
Three nuns, Baltimore waterfront, c.1980
Raggedy kids, Baltimore, c.1980
Office Belly Dance, Baltimore, c.1980
Two friends posing in suits, Baltimore, c.1980
