24 Head Scratching Things We Spotted On Amazon That You Simply *Need* To See

Amazon: it’s the one-stop shop for everything from toilet paper to telescopes. But sometimes, amidst the endless aisles of practical products, you stumble upon something that makes you do a double-take. We’re talking about those listings that are so bizarre, so outlandish, so downright weird that they leave you questioning the very fabric of reality.
Get ready to embark on a journey through the wild side of Amazon, where product descriptions defy logic, images leave you speechless, and customer reviews are a goldmine of comedic gold. From questionable fashion choices to gadgets that seem to have escaped from a mad scientist’s laboratory, we’ve rounded up 24 of the most perplexing and hilarious Amazon finds that will make you wonder, “Who on earth thought of that?”
#1 “why is it so expensive 😭😭” – eatyour_greens24
$10,000 for a giant gorilla couch? We’re not sure if it’s a statement piece or a cry for help, but one thing’s for certain: this is the ultimate conversation starter (and maybe a potential therapy bill)
Image source: amazon.com, eatyour_greens24
#2 “Looking for a new incense holder for my apartment and….” – randohotlips
This incense holder takes “burning the candle at both ends” to a whole new level. It’s definitely a conversation starter, but maybe not the most appropriate one for your family dinner table.
Image source: amazon.com, randohotlips
#3 “Correct Dad Habits? LOL” – FrendlyAsshole
This fidget toy isn’t just for restless hands, it’s apparently a miracle cure for “dad habits.” We’re not sure what those habits are, but we’re definitely intrigued (and a little terrified).
Image source: amazon.com, FrendlyAsshole
#4 “Uh..” – Bright_Way_6269
Forget those basic kibble bowls! This swole pup is all about brain gains AND muscle gains. He’s clearly mastered the art of the puzzle feeder, proving that even the fittest dogs need a mental challenge. Who knew a dog toy could inspire such gym-spiration?
Image source: amazon.com, Bright_Way_6269
#5 “This tugged my heart strings” – AllUpInYourAO
Safety first, but let’s not forget a touch of sas!s This bicycle reflector light ensures you’re visible at night while adding a cheeky twist to your ride. Fair warning, it might be bit of a distraction for drivers…
Image source: amazon.com, AllUpInYourAO
#6 “Boy someone took marketing to heart!!!” – SunshineAndBunnies
Introducing the ‘Pornator’ – the most unfortunately named portable monitor of all time. We’re not sure what they were thinking, but it’s definitely a conversation starter (or ender, depending on who you’re talking to).
Image source: amazon.com, SunshineAndBunnies
#7 “Reusable “Poopy Shaped” tea infuser $7.99” – inkzillathevampsquid
This Poop-Shaped Tea Infuser: Brewing your favorite tea has never been so… erm… interesting? We’re not sure why anyone would want a turd steeping in their cup, but hey, to each their own! Just maybe don’t gift this to your grandma.
Image source: amazon.com, inkzillathevampsquid
#8 “I think there was a miscommunication” – AllUpInYourAO
When your culinary ambitions include flambéing and a post-dinner smoke break. We’re not sure if this blowtorch is a kitchen essential or a health hazard waiting to happen, but it definitely adds a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ to your crème brûlée.
Image source: amazon.com, AllUpInYourAO
#9 “A little girl harvesting her grandfather’s eyes” – oakgrove
Grandpa’s getting a wine dispenser! That is, IF he survives the initial surprise. We’re not sure if it’s excitement or a sinister plot, but either way, this family gathering just got a whole lot more interesting.
Image source: amazon.com, oakgrove
#10 “What does ‘heterosexual coffee table’ mean?” – US_IDeaS
“Introducing the ‘Heterosexual’ Coffee Table – because apparently, your furniture needs a sexual orientation now. We’re not sure what makes a coffee table ‘straight,’ but we’re pretty sure it has nothing to do with its legs.”
Image source: amazon.com, US_IDeaS
#11 “This security camera can detect all humanoid creatures like aliens, trolls, goblins, and your children” – cinemamama
This security camera promises to detect ‘humanoids’ in your home. We’re not sure if it’s meant to keep your kids safe or warn you about an impending alien invasion, but either way, it’s definitely a little unsettling.
Image source: amazon.com, cinemamama
#12 “The tiniest little body builder” – oxwilder
This pull-up bar is so massive, it makes even the most jacked gym rat look like a tiny ant! We’re not sure if it’s meant for humans or giants, but one thing’s for sure – it’s a workout just getting your hands on those bars!
Image source: amazon.com, oxwilder
#13 “I mean I like Taco Bell but do I really like it this much?” – ThePrimeReason
Priorities, people! This shirt speaks the truth about the irresistible allure of Taco Bell. Just kidding about the dropkicking part… or are we?
Image source: amazon.com, ThePrimeReason
#14 “Promoting bandages” – b0basloth
When you take ‘self-care’ a little too literally. We’re not sure if this is a fashion statement or a cry for help, but one thing’s for sure: these self-adhesive bandages are definitely versatile!
Image source: amazon.com, b0basloth
#15 “Plastic Easter eggs ($9.99) that are photographed in a *totally* not weird way” – inkzillathevampsquid
These Easter eggs are definitely hopping into a whole new territory. We’re not sure what the photographer was going for, but it’s safe to say these eggs are bringing some unexpected spring surprises!
Image source: amazon.com, inkzillathevampsquid
#16 “What colour would you like your tablet: Blue, Purple or Gary?!” – mittfh
This tablet might come in a sleek ‘gary’ finish, but we’re pretty sure that’s just a typo, not a new shade inspired by a certain ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ snail.
Image source: amazon.com, mittfh
#17 “I was trying to find syringes for tube feeding so I can medicate my horse; Amazon tried to help with my search. This dude is creepy” – DesertRat619
This giant syringe ad is a little… unsettling. We’re not sure if they’re trying to sell veterinary supplies or something a bit more… kinky. Either way, we’re pretty sure this isn’t how you’re supposed to treat your horse!
Image source: amazon.com, DesertRat619
#18 “Finally! I can take my tiger on road trips 😂” – LooneyLunaGirl
Upgrade your car protection with a touch of the wild! This waterproof trunk protector isn’t just for dogs and cats anymore. Apparently, even ferocious felines like tigers need a comfy ride too. (Disclaimer: We do not recommend transporting wild animals in your vehicle.)
Image source: amazon.com, LooneyLunaGirl
#19 “She Looks Dead Inside. Face Exerciser Trainer Tool” – Slippery_Molasses
Say goodbye to your double chin and hello to an existential crisis! This facial exerciser promises to sculpt your jawline, but judging by the model’s thousand-yard stare, it might also suck the joy out of your soul.
Image source: amazon.com, Slippery_Molasses
#20 “What 😭?” – ziglaw884
This ‘I Eat Kids’ tapestry with a suited businessman: Definitely NOT the vibe you want for a relaxing bedroom ambiance. Unless you’re going for a horror movie aesthetic, we suggest opting for a less… disturbing tapestry choice.
Image source: amazon.com, ziglaw884
#21 “This fan will give you cyanosis but other than that, will have very little impact on your life” – ZoraKnight
This neck fan promises to keep you cool, but the ad’s color correction seems to have gone a bit too far. We’re not sure if this model is enjoying the breeze or suffering from a severe oxygen deficiency!
Image source: amazon.com, ZoraKnight
#22 “This is lingerie for a socially awkward and possibly autistic character named Sir Pentious. Look him up and tell me who in the world would want to roleplay this during fun time” – Sickofdumbpeople
A ‘sexy’ Sir Pentious costume? We’re not sure what’s more terrifying: the idea of a seductive snake demon or the existential crisis this costume might trigger for Hazbin Hotel fans.
Image source: amazon.com, Sickofdumbpeople
#23 “Found while looking for minon goggles for halloween $12.99” – mgtimes23
Minion Goggles: Unleash your inner… nightmare fuel? We’re not sure what’s more terrifying, the Minions themselves or this child’s unsettlingly vacant stare while wearing these goggles. Proceed with caution.
Image source: amazon.com, mgtimes23
#24 “One second, wow!” – tekende
Bath time battles? Not anymore! These bathtime stickers promise instant joy, turning even the most reluctant bathers into happy little splashers… in just one second! (Results may vary. Parental bribery may still be required.)
Image source: amazon.com, tekende
