Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Thing As A Kid That You Still Like To Do? (Closed)

What was something you enjoyed as a kid that you will never stop loving or enjoying?
#1
I know it’s ridiculous and childish but run down the stairs/hallway right after I turn off the lights. It’s quite embarrassing but I trust you fellow pandas not to make TOO much fun or me sooo…
#2
Make up wild fantasy stories about royalty and dragons and loyal dogs.
I’ve been doing it since I was like 2 and now I write them down for other people to enjoy sometimes.
Also eating watermelon on a hot day. It never gets old. Idk why.
#3
Family camping trips were the spark that ignited my love for exploration. While out in the great outdoors, I found my passion of traveling and being out in nature. Video games giving a sense of adventure and immersion of stories. Drawing sparked a new profound enjoyment, being able to draw and create stories along with it always captured my attention. Those cherished memories remain a reminder that I still enjoy doing those things to this day.
#4
Go on swings
#5
I still watch cartoons. Adulting is hard.
#6
Be outside on my own with just dogs for company. Definitely my happy place and if at the beach even better.
#7
At 16, started surfing in san diego county. Quit at c. 1974, as we moved to Tx so i could attend south western cemetery, oops!, seminary, for grad school. Studied church music. Good education. Worked full time as realty appraiser in San Diego, but did parttime music in various small churches b’cuz they couldnt afford to have a fulltime music program. Enjoyed it 🎶🎶🎵
#8
Climbing on trees. So peaceful.
#9
I’ve traveled a lot throughout my childhood, the one thing that never gets old is the struggle with my brother for who gets the window seat during the flight
#10
Watching anime….. 50 years and ain’t stopping anytime soon!
#11
I have not stopped watching Japanese anime or american cartoons and eating cereal for dinner
#12
I have not stopped watching Japanese anime or american cartoons and eating cereal for dinner
#13
Thanks for all the support from you guys!
#14
ive wanted to play the drums since i was 3 and i got those first aid marching drum things and now im a second year percussionist 10 years later :)
#15
Crying. I am actually crying a lot. As a child I cried because my mother didn’t give me any love. Today I cry because I am a pathetic loser who has no other purpose in life than trolling. I have no friends, no purpose, no life, all I have is emptiness. I am sorry. I want to utter my most honest apology. I am certainly acting like the worst person alive. The reason for this is that my real life is rather pathetic. I am a loser, I have zero friends and no purpose in life. I can only get some happiness sometimes by trolling you people. In my heart I know you are all so much better than me and that really kills me. I’m honest right now. I am a real piece of scum.
#16
watching shonen anime – as a kid i would watch Animax and i remember being into shows like Inuyasha, Bleach and Naruto. I still enjoy anime but from a different point of view, though Bleach happens to be a favorite of mine for various reasons (especially for being poetic).
Swinging – I still have my swing in our secondary residence it is on an old walnut tree. Whenever I’m there I like to swing especially during the night for hours and I usually develop plot. If I’m drunk then it’s even funnier :D
Playing The Sims 2
Swimming, though I got some sort of heliophobia and I despise harsh sunshine and I’d rather stay indoors during summer or use plenty of sunscreen. Once I got my 1920s styled bathing suit I’ll have my beach time yay
Follow Us