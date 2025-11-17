Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing Your Sibling Has Said? (Closed)

I wanna know what is the weirdest thing your sibling, cousins, nefew, niece, child you are an uncle/aunt to, child, kid you babysit, kid you know, basically any kid said.
#1
i have a note with all the weird things everyone says but there’s a few from my younger brother, my favorite being “i found the pp hole”
#2
My brother’s life goal is to become an intelligent bran in a jar once he dies. He has repeatedly insisted that after he dies I must keep his brain in my freezer until technology has advanced enough for him to become a brain in a jar. He is fully aware that normal freezers are not cold enough to cryogenically freeze anything.
Oh, and he’s 33 years old.
#3
Let me find my list…and ones I haven’t posted before… “Your fridge is like a rollercoaster [sister’s name] if you ride it too much you get scared”. “Pass me my club, I have to wack something”- I have no idea what he was talking about but he never had a club… I should have some my sister said too, but can’t remember where.
#4
Ok so this is just one of the funny things mu brother has said, but this one was talking in reference to me—
Brother: “When she was 7 she thought she was a chicken, then we shot her with a rifle, then (other sister) goes into the resurrection story.”
He’s an interesting character (but we don’t talk about the fact I actually did think I was a chicken at 7yo) 😂
