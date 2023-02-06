TNT Won’t Air The Final Season Of Snowpiercer

In a bizarre move, TNT has opted not to air the final season of the acclaimed sci-fi show Snowpiercer. Now, for anyone paying attention to the entire saga of Warner-Media, it was confirmed back in April that TBS and TNT would no longer air scripted programming. By that time, TNT had less than ten scripted shows. Most notably, American Dad, The Last OG, Miracle Workers, Chad, and Animal Kingdom were the only shows left before Warners Bros Discovery shifted gears in terms of programming.
David Zaslav has been on a major cost-cutting spree, and the two channels have been affected by it. Both channels are still in the rebranding phase as the new year is dawning a different era for Warner Bros Discovery. The studio is changing up HBO Max, which is expected to merge with Discovery Plus sometime in 2023. Reportedly, the streaming service will merge and simply be titled Max, a terrible name by all means.
Snowpiercer Was A Ratings Success
Snowpiercer was a huge rating draw for TNT. Headlined by Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean, the post-apocalyptic series synopsis is as follows: Survivors of Earth’s second ice age live out their days on a luxury train that plows through snow and ice. The train’s poorest residents, who live in the squalid caboose, plan to improve their lot by taking over the engine room.
Snowpiercer was based on a 1982 graphic novel first titled Le Transperceneige and later retitled The Escape. Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho then directed an excellent film adaptation starring Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, and Ed Harris back in 2014. The television series made its debut in May 2020, and it has been one of the stronger shows for the network. The season three premiere came out to 3.3 million. The season finale ended with 3.2 million viewers watching. According to TNT, the series had been watched by more than 30 million viewers at that time across all of its linear and digital platforms.
TNT Confirms That The Final Season Won’t Air On Their Channel
A fourth and final season was confirmed following the season premiere. In fact, the final season of Snowpiercer is in the can and ready to go. However, a TNT spokesperson has confirmed that it will not be airing the final season, “We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer. This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”
As of this writing, there’s no word on where the producers have shopped around to air the final season. The good news is that it doesn’t appear that Warner Bros Discovery is pulling a Batgirl. Also, Snowpiercer has a track record of performing well in viewership, so it would be surprising if the series doesn’t find a home. Thus far, none of the series stars have commented on TNT opting to not air the final season.
The show’s producer, Tomorrow Studios, is working hard to ensure viewers see how the story ends: “We love Snowpiercer and believe season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare.” There are rumors that TNT may rebrand itself into a sports channel, though that doesn’t have much heat on it.
